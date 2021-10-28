Moody's places all ratings and assessments of Citibank Korea on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the
A1 deposit rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Citibank
Korea Inc.
The review for downgrade is triggered by the bank's plan to exit
its retail banking business, which will have far-reaching
implications on its standalone credit profile, including to its
asset exposure, capitalization, profitability and funding
profile. Moody's will also assess the appropriate level of
affiliate and government support during the review.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade of Citibank Korea's ratings and BCA is in response
to the bank's announcement on 25 October that it would wind down its retail
banking businesses and focus on corporate banking. While Moody's
currently does not have sufficient information to assess the full impact
of this proposed corporate restructure, the exit process will likely
trigger substantial changes to Citibank Korea's asset structure,
cost base, capitalization level and funding profile. The
exit process may also take multiple years to complete.
Moody's review will focus on (1) the bank's execution plan,
including expected costs and timeline for the restructuring, (2)
how the bank will adhere to the regulators' order to maintain sound
operations for its existing assets and customers during the exit process,
(3) the bank's long-term financial strategy and its implications
on the bank's asset risk, capitalization, profitability
and funding, and (4) the bank's management of any issues that
could arise with the labor union.
Moody's review will also focus on how the restructuring will affect
its assessment of affiliate support from Citibank Korea's ultimate
parent, Citigroup Inc. (A3 stable), considering that
Citibank Korea will maintain corporate and investment banking businesses
that are integral to the group's overall strategy. Citibank
Korea's adjusted BCA currently does not incorporate any affiliate
uplift from the parent.
Moody's review will also reassess the level of government support
for Citibank Korea, because the restructuring could lower the bank's
deposit and retail banking market share substantially. Citibank
Korea's A1 deposit rating currently incorporate a two-notch
uplift based on a high level of government support.
Moody's regards labor relations arising from the bank's exit
plan as a social risk under its ESG framework. Korea has strict
labor laws and regulatory guidelines that could bring about high costs
and significant time needed for Citibank Korea to execute its restructuring.
This, in turn, will affect the bank's credit quality,
including its capitalization and profitability.
Moody's could downgrade Citibank Korea's ratings if the bank's
restructuring results in lower capitalization, higher asset risk,
weaker funding and lower profitability. The bank's ratings
could also be downgraded if Moody's assessment of support changes
because of the bank's smaller market share, resulting in a
lower ratings uplift.
Moody's could confirm Citibank Korea's ratings if the bank maintains
strong capitalization, good profitability and stable funding even
after its retail businesses have been fully unwound. Furthermore,
the ratings could be confirmed if Moody's assesses that the level
of support for the bank remains the same, resulting in the same
support uplift incorporated in the ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Citibank Korea Inc., headquartered in Seoul, reported
consolidated total assets of KRW51.3 trillion (USD45.5 billion)
at the end of June 2021.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of
A1 placed under review for downgrade, outlook changed to rating
under review from stable
- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of P-1 placed under review for downgrade
- Local and foreign currency long-term Counterparty Risk
Ratings of Aa3 placed under review for downgrade
- Local and foreign currency short-term Counterparty Risk
Ratings of P-1 placed under review for downgrade
- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Aa3(cr) placed
under review for downgrade
- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of P-1(cr)
placed under review for downgrade
- Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment
of a3 placed under review for downgrade
- Outlook changed to rating under review from stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Tae Jong Ok
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
