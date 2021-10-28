Moody's places all ratings and assessments of Citibank Korea on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the A1 deposit rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Citibank Korea Inc.

The review for downgrade is triggered by the bank's plan to exit its retail banking business, which will have far-reaching implications on its standalone credit profile, including to its asset exposure, capitalization, profitability and funding profile. Moody's will also assess the appropriate level of affiliate and government support during the review.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade of Citibank Korea's ratings and BCA is in response to the bank's announcement on 25 October that it would wind down its retail banking businesses and focus on corporate banking. While Moody's currently does not have sufficient information to assess the full impact of this proposed corporate restructure, the exit process will likely trigger substantial changes to Citibank Korea's asset structure, cost base, capitalization level and funding profile. The exit process may also take multiple years to complete.

Moody's review will focus on (1) the bank's execution plan, including expected costs and timeline for the restructuring, (2) how the bank will adhere to the regulators' order to maintain sound operations for its existing assets and customers during the exit process, (3) the bank's long-term financial strategy and its implications on the bank's asset risk, capitalization, profitability and funding, and (4) the bank's management of any issues that could arise with the labor union.

Moody's review will also focus on how the restructuring will affect its assessment of affiliate support from Citibank Korea's ultimate parent, Citigroup Inc. (A3 stable), considering that Citibank Korea will maintain corporate and investment banking businesses that are integral to the group's overall strategy. Citibank Korea's adjusted BCA currently does not incorporate any affiliate uplift from the parent.

Moody's review will also reassess the level of government support for Citibank Korea, because the restructuring could lower the bank's deposit and retail banking market share substantially. Citibank Korea's A1 deposit rating currently incorporate a two-notch uplift based on a high level of government support.

Moody's regards labor relations arising from the bank's exit plan as a social risk under its ESG framework. Korea has strict labor laws and regulatory guidelines that could bring about high costs and significant time needed for Citibank Korea to execute its restructuring. This, in turn, will affect the bank's credit quality, including its capitalization and profitability.

Moody's could downgrade Citibank Korea's ratings if the bank's restructuring results in lower capitalization, higher asset risk, weaker funding and lower profitability. The bank's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's assessment of support changes because of the bank's smaller market share, resulting in a lower ratings uplift.

Moody's could confirm Citibank Korea's ratings if the bank maintains strong capitalization, good profitability and stable funding even after its retail businesses have been fully unwound. Furthermore, the ratings could be confirmed if Moody's assesses that the level of support for the bank remains the same, resulting in the same support uplift incorporated in the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Citibank Korea Inc., headquartered in Seoul, reported consolidated total assets of KRW51.3 trillion (USD45.5 billion) at the end of June 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of A1 placed under review for downgrade, outlook changed to rating under review from stable

- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of P-1 placed under review for downgrade

- Local and foreign currency long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Aa3 placed under review for downgrade

- Local and foreign currency short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of P-1 placed under review for downgrade

- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Aa3(cr) placed under review for downgrade

- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of P-1(cr) placed under review for downgrade

- Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of a3 placed under review for downgrade

- Outlook changed to rating under review from stable

