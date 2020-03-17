Moody's places all ratings for Delta Air Lines on review for downgrade

New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed its
ratings for Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta") --
including the company's Baa3 senior unsecured rating -- on
review for downgrade.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Delta of
the breadth and severity of the shock, the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered, and high-level lingering
uncertainty.
The review for downgrade reflects Moody's concerns that the coronavirus
will significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel
through at least June. For now, Moody's assumes a measured
pace of recovery in demand commencing in the third quarter. Moody's
anticipates that the accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across
the US will lead to further capacity reductions across the industry and,
potentially, a temporary restriction on passenger air services,
both domestically and to and from additional foreign countries.
Moody's current assumption is that domestic industry capacity in
the US is cut by 50% in the second quarter and 25% in the
third quarter relative to the respective quarters in 2019. For
the three US global carriers, Moody's assumes capacity on
international routes will shrink by 90% or more in the second quarter
and a slower recovery than for domestic traffic following the virus'
decline. Moody's assumes Delta's full year capacity
would reduce by about 35%. However, there are high
risks of more challenging downside scenarios, and the severity and
duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are highly uncertain.
During its review, Moody's will consider (i) the evolution
of the company's liquidity profile in upcoming days and weeks,
including new funding sources to bolster its cash position; (ii)
Delta's ability to timely and, in what magnitude, aggressively
reduce expenses and capital investments to reduce cash outflows as new
booking levels recede; (iii) evolving market conditions, including
demand patterns and additional capacity cuts; (iv) the potential
for and types of support the US government might provide to US airlines;
and (v) the potential to timely restore key credit metrics and a stronger
cash buffer following the coronavirus, both of which will require
prioritization of debt reduction over share repurchases.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's anticipates that Delta will soon announce actions to bolster
its cash position. The company had entered 2020 with about $2.9
billion of cash, relying on its $3.2 billion of committed
revolving credit facilities that do not require a representation of no
material adverse change to borrow as a back-up to its normal liquidity
needs. Moody's estimates that cash on hand is presently near
$1 billion, following the payment of about $1.6
billion of profit sharing in February 2020 and the current decline in
bookings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Delta's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its historically supportive
financial leverage and strong business profile as the world's largest
airline with leading, recurring free cash flow. Delta's business
profile -- defined by its brand, global network, leading
airline operating performance and operating partnership model --
is strong and should provide a solid foundation for eventual recovery
from the coronavirus. However, the company's modest
cash position is a meaningful factor in the rating profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company does not quickly increase
its cash position to above $4 billion, which Moody's
anticipates is forthcoming. Additional downward ratings pressure
would result from (i) a longer-running decline in passenger bookings
beyond the second quarter of 2020, or a slower pace of recovery
come the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,
particularly if not matched by further additional sources of liquidity;
(ii) greater liquidity pressure from an inability to remove costs and
cut capital spending; and/or (iii) if there are clear expectations
that Delta will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once
the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 3.25x or FFO plus interest-to-interest
is sustained below 6x).
There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger
demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels. The ratings could
be raised if Delta maintains cash above $4 billion and improves
its key credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA below
2.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
above 8x or EBITDA margins near 20%.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust
Certificates published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines,
Inc. and the Delta Connection carriers offer passenger air travel
services to over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents.
Delta reported $47 billion of revenue for 2019.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Clayton County Development Authority,
GA
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2007-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2007-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2012-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2015-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2015-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2015-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2020-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2020-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A3
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Old)
(debts assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2002-1 Class G1, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment
Trust, Series 2002-1 Class G1, Placed on Review for
Downgrade, currently Baa1
..Issuer: New York Transportation Develop.
Corp., NY
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
..Issuer: Northwest Airlines, Inc. (debts
assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2002-1 Class G2, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment
Trust, Series 2002-1 Class G2, Placed on Review for
Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653