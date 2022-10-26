Moody's places all ratings of Storskogen on review for downgrade

Stockholm, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Storskogen Group AB (Storskogen or the company) as well as its Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on review for downgrade. Concurrently, the outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The action to place the Ba1 rating of Storskogen on review for downgrade was driven by Moody's concerns over (i) the company's financial policy with regards to leverage and liquidity and its ability to restore key credit metrics commensurate for the Ba1 rating; (ii) increased financing costs and a difficult market environment to access long term funding compared to when the rating was assigned in March this year and (iii) the recent restructuring of the company CEO's leveraged holdings of Storskogen shares that could potentially elevate the risks of an aggressive investment strategy that benefits shareholders over creditors. Moody's endeavours to conclude the review of Storskogen's ratings withing the next three months.

Storskogen's key credit ratios are weakly positioned for the Ba1 rating and Moody's believes that the weaker macroeconomic environment will pose challenges to the company to at least stabilise credit metrics at the current level. Adding that Storskogen's financing terms have worsened since the rating was assigned, this puts additional negative pressure on the company's FFO coverage ratio. The review will thus focus on Storskogen's ability to offset higher interest costs by consolidating its investment portfolio and increase cash flow generation. Furthermore, Moody's will also closely monitor the company's performance in an environment where M&A activity decreases significantly and access to liquidity may tighten. Lastly, the review process will focus on the company's asset portfolio and its resilience against tougher operating conditions, noting that small and medium sized companies are generally less well positioned to weather a no or potentially negative growth environment. That being said, Storskogen's credit profile still benefits from the diversified investment portfolio both in terms of asset concentration and business diversity.

ESG Considerations

Corporate governance risk has increased following the announcement by Storskogen's CEO Daniel Kaplan on October 14 regarding his shareholdings in the company. In more detail, the structure of the equity collar could potentially elevate the risk of an aggressive investment strategy that benefits shareholders over creditors. This risk could be exacerbated by the fact that the CEO is also a founder of the company and a significant shareholder. Having said that, Moody's current understanding of Board policies is that they include significant checks and balances to address these potential conflicts of interest.

Storskogen has both A and B shares (the latter being listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange), which is not unusual for Swedish listed companies. The A-shares carry 10 votes per share whereas the B-shares carry 1 vote per share. Although shareholder concentration is low from a capital perspective, Storskogen's three founders and one additional member of the executive management team together control 52.5% of the votes. This concentration is to some degree mitigated by the company's Board of Directors, where four out of five members are considered independent in relation to the company, the executive management and the company's major shareholders.

Positive ratings pressure is unlikely over the next 12-18 months as the company still needs to build track record in managing its current investment portfolio that has been built up over a very short time frame. That being said, over time, positive ratings pressure could be the result of a sustained net MVL below 30%, a consolidated debt / EBITDA below 3.0x and an improved FFO coverage ratio.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company showed signs of a more aggressive investment strategy, resulting in a net MVL going above 40% or a consolidated debt / EBITDA of 4.0x on a sustained basis. Also, any signs of a deteriorating liquidity profile or a weakened FFO coverage ratio would put negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 2012 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, Storskogen an investment holding company focused on unlisted small and mid-sized companies in Europe and more recently in Asia. Its investment strategy is to acquire companies with high market shares, high profitability and strong cash conversion. As of June 2022 the book value of the parent company's financial assets stood at SEK26.8 billion, with a consolidated revenue and EBITA of SEK26.8 billion and SEK2.5 billion respectively. The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and had a market cap of SEK12.3 billion as of October 21, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

