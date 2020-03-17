Moody's places all ratings of United Airlines on review for downgrade

New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed its
debt ratings of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("United")
and its subsidiaries, including the Ba2 corporate family rating,
on review for downgrade and downgraded the speculative grade liquidity
rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, United is left vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on United of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
In its review for downgrade, Moody's considers that the coronavirus
will significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel
through at least June. For now, Moody's assumes a measured
pace of recovery in demand commencing in the third quarter. Moody's
anticipates that the accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across
the US will lead to further capacity reductions across the industry and,
potentially, a temporary restriction on passenger air services,
both domestically and to and from additional foreign countries.
Moody's current assumption is that domestic industry capacity in
the US is cut by 50% in the second quarter and by 25% in
the third quarter versus the respective quarters in 2019. For the
three US global carriers, Moody's assumes capacity on international
routes will shrink by 90% or more in the second quarter and a slower
recovery than for domestic traffic following the virus' decline.
Moody's assumes United's full year capacity would reduce by
about 40%. However, there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel
restrictions are uncertain.
In its review, Moody's will consider (i) the sufficiency of
the company's liquidity profile, which is substantial with
about $6 billion of cash and short-term investments currently
on hand; (ii) United's ability to timely and, in what
magnitude, aggressively reduce expenses and capital investments
to reduce cash outflows as new booking levels recede; (iii) evolving
market conditions, including demand patterns and responsive additional
capacity cuts; (iv) the potential for and types of support the US
government might provide to the US airlines; and (v) the potential
to timely restore its credit metrics and a stronger cash buffer following
the coronavirus, both of which will require prioritization of debt
reduction over share repurchases.
LIQUIDITY
United's liquidity is substantial, with about $6 billion
of cash and short-term investments after arranging and drawing
a $2 billion 364-day facility last week. It's
$2 billion revolving credit facility also remains available.
There is no requirement to represent that no material adverse change has
occurred ahead of borrowing. Moody's believes the company
had a pool of unencumbered assets aggregating about $8 billion
in value coming into 2020 that it could pledge to raise additional funding,
should this become necessary. A sizeable portion will likely be
pledged to the new 364-day facility or a follow-on facility
that terms that out. A $300 million unsecured note is due
in December 2020. Moody's estimates that about $1.0
billion of amortization remains on various aircraft financings in 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects United's favorable business profile
as the third largest US and global airline based on revenue, and
the benefits to earnings of the improvements in service delivery and operational
reliability of the past 24 months.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the impacts
of the coronavirus will lead to a steeper and longer decline in passenger
demand and weaker credit metrics. A shutdown of US domestic airspace
could lead to a downgrade, as would aggregate liquidity falling
below $5 billion. Additional downward ratings pressure would
result from (i) a longer-running decline in passenger bookings
beyond the second quarter of 2020, or a slower pace of recovery
as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched
by further additional sources of liquidity; (ii) greater liquidity
pressure from an inability to remove costs and cut capital spending;
and/or (iii) if there are clear expectations that United will not be able
to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example,
if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4x or FFO plus interest-to-interest
is sustained below 4.5x).
There will be no upwards pressure on ratings until after passenger demand
returns to pre-coronavirus levels, United maintains liquidity
above $6 billion, and key credit metrics improve, as
indicated by EBITDA margins above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA
below 3x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
of about 6x.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment
Trust Certificates published in July 2018. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for
United Airlines, Inc. United Airlines and United Express
operate an average of 4,900 flights daily to 362 airports across
five continents. In 2019, United and United Express operated
more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers.
The company reported $43.3 billion of revenue in 2019.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: United Air Lines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Pass-Through,
Series 2007-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba1
..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 1999-2 Class A-1, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 1999-2 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2000-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2000-1 Class A1, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2000-2 Class A1, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2001-A1, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2005-ERJ1, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Ba1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2012-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2012-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2012-2 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2012-2 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2015-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2015-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-2 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-2 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2016-2 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2018-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2018-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2018-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-1 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-2 Class AA, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Aa3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-2 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Series 2019-2 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa2
....Senior Secured Equipment Trust,
Series 2007-1 Class A, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa1
....Senior Secured Equipment Trust,
Series 2007-1 Class B, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba1
Issuer: CLEVELAND (CITY OF) OH
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Denver (City & County of) CO
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Hawaii Department of Transportation
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Houston (City of) TX
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
..Issuer: United Airlines, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Positive
