Moody's places dentalcorp's ratings under review for upgrade following IPO announcement

Toronto, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed Dentalcorp Health Services ULC's (dentalcorp) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 senior secured rating on its first lien facilities and Caa2 senior secured rating on its second lien facilities under review for upgrade. The rating action follows dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.'s announcement that is has filed for a proposed partial initial public offering (IPO) of subordinate voting shares, which are expected to total around $700 million. Proceeds, together with around $150 million in a private placement and a new $900 million term loan, will be used to repay dentalcorp's outstanding debt.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Dentalcorp Health Services ULC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dentalcorp Health Services ULC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The credit positive announcement will lead to a meaningful reduction in debt. The rating review will focus on dentalcorp's leverage and capital structure following the transaction, financial policies as a public company and the pace of the company's acquisition strategy. Governance risks will be influenced by factors such as retention of majority ownership and control of the company by private equity sponsors, a lower financial leverage profile and the evolution of dentalcorp's acquisition strategy.

Dentalcorp is a Toronto-based dental support organization (DSO) which owns over 430 practices in Canada as of May 2021. We estimate dentalcorp's pro-forma annualized revenue was over C$1 billion for the twelve months ended December 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

