Moody's places eResearch Technology, Inc.'s ratings on review for downgrade

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed eResearch Technology, Inc.'s ("ERT") B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 senior secured first lien credit facility ratings on review for downgrade. Moody's revised the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade is prompted by the company's agreement to merge with BioClinica Holding I, LP's ("BioClinica;" Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, positive outlook). The details of the financing have not yet been disclosed. However, Moody's expects the transaction will result in a significant addition of debt and interest burden to ERT's current financial profile. Governance is a key consideration for the action, reflected in aggressive financial policies. The review for downgrade also reflects integration risk, as this will be the largest transaction in ERT's history. However, Moody's considers the merger to be strategically sensible, as it will increase the company's scale and broaden its commercial offerings and technology capabilities. ERT expects to close the transaction in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulatory agencies.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: eResearch Technology, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: eResearch Technology, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prior to the review for downgrade, eResearch Technology, Inc.'s ("ERT") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its very high financial leverage with pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 8x. The rating also reflects the elevated financial risk associated with private equity ownership evidenced by aggressively high initial debt levels following the 2020 leveraged buy-out, as well as a track record of growth through debt-funded acquisitions. Social risks for ERT include a data breach event, where intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records could be subject to legal or reputational issues. The rating is also constrained by ERT's significant customer concentration (albeit across a number of different clinical trials), as well as the risk that larger better capitalized companies could choose to pursue developing their own electronic clinical outcome assessments. However, the rating is supported by the company's strong market position in the niche electronic based clinical outcome assessment market, solid growth prospects driven by favorable industry fundamentals (expansion in ERT's bookings combined with growth in clinical trials), solid EBITDA margins and high revenue visibility provided by contract backlog

The ratings review will focus on the impact of the merger on ERT's business profile and financial profile. Business profile considerations will include greater scale, broader commercial offerings and technology capabilities, as well as integration risks as this merger will increase ERT's revenues by around 50%. The review will also focus on ERT's plans and ability to reduce leverage following merger. In addition, instrument ratings could be subject to change depending on the mix of debt in the company's capital structure at closing.

ERT is a provider of centralized cardiac safety, respiratory efficacy services, and electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions to biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations involved in the clinical trials of new drugs. The company is owned by private equity firms Nordic Capital and Astorg Partners with Novo holding a minority stake. ERT generated revenue of approximately $530 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

