Moody's places eight Omani corporates on review for downgrade

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the ratings of eight non-financial corporates domiciled in Oman on review for downgrade. These issuers are:

• Dhofar Power Company SAOC (DPC)

• Majan Electricity Company SAOC (MJEC)

• Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC)

• Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC (MEDC)

• Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC)

• Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP)

• Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC (Tanweer)

• Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. (Omantel)

The rating action is a direct consequence of the placement on review for downgrade of the rating of the Government of Oman (Ba2 ratings under review), on 30 March 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 30 March 2020: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420164

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421959 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the strong credit linkages between the Government of Oman and the eight companies listed above. This is further reflected in these companies' status as government related entities with operations concentrated in Oman and whose performance will depend greatly on the local economic developments.

The reviews will assess: (1) the level of the sovereign rating resulting from the conclusion of the review; (2) the Omani government's support and dependence assumptions; and (3) the impact of a weakening economic environment on cash flows and liquidity.

Moody's classifies DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP, Tanweer and Omantel as government-related issuers (GRI) that benefit from credit linkages with the Government of Oman. All the corporates have a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba2 in line with their final rating. GRI assumptions for DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and OETC include 'high' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'very high' default dependence with the government. GRI assumptions for OPWP and Tanweer include 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'very high' default dependence with the government. GRI assumptions for Omantel include 'strong' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'high' default dependence with the government.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

In light of the review for downgrade it is unlikely that these ratings will be upgraded. If the sovereign rating were to be downgraded, these ratings are likely to be downgraded.

The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Lamar Funding Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Dhofar Power Company SAOC, Majan Electricity Company SAOC, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC, Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC, Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC and Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The Local Market analyst for Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C, Lamar Funding Limited and OmGrid Funding Limited ratings is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

The Local Market analyst for Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421959 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

List of Regulatory Disclosure headings that are incorporated in the From-To List. Examples below:

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

