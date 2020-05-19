Moody's places five Pakistani banks' ratings under review for downgrade

Limassol, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the B3 long-term local-currency deposit ratings of Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and United Bank Ltd. (UBL). The banks' foreign currency deposit ratings and baseline credit assessments were also placed on review for downgrade.

Today's rating actions follow Moody's decision to place the Government of Pakistan's B3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings on review for downgrade on 14 May 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423623. The Sovereign action is driven by Moody's expectation that the Pakistani government will request bilateral official sector debt service relief under the recently announced G20 initiative, and the rating agency's need to assess whether Pakistan's participation in the initiative would entail a default on private sector debt.

The bank rating actions reflect (1) Moody's view that the government's potentially weakening creditworthiness will weigh on the standalone credit profile of the banks given the high credit linkages between their balance sheets and sovereign credit risk; and (2) the risk of a further weakening in the government's capacity to support the banks in case of need.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424544 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

During the review period for the bank ratings, Moody's will assess two factors.

The first is the impact of the government's potentially weakening creditworthiness on the standalone credit profile of the banks given the high credit linkages between their balance sheets and sovereign credit risk. According to rated banks' latest financial statements, their direct exposure to government securities stood at around 7.6x of Tier-1 capital for ABL, 8.1x for HBL, 6.0x for MCB, 8.7x for NBP and 6.5x for UBL. The high direct exposure to government credit risk, renders the banks susceptible to event risk at the sovereign level and constrains their baseline credit assessments at the government rating.

Moody's will also assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic and business activity and on the financial performance of Pakistani banks, especially on their asset quality and profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The second factor driving the reviews for downgrade is the potential deterioration of the Pakistani government's capacity to extend support to banks in case of need. The local-currency deposit ratings of two rated banks, NBP and HBL, incorporate one notch of support uplift from their caa1 baseline credit assessments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the banks' ratings is limited, as indicated by the review for downgrade. However, the ratings would likely be confirmed if Pakistan's B3 sovereign rating is confirmed. This is also conditioned by no material deterioration in banks' standalone fundamentals throughout this coronavirus crisis.

Conversely, downward pressure on banks' ratings would develop following a downgrade of the sovereign rating, reflecting the high interlinkages between banks' credit profile and that of the government, and signaling a reduction in the government's capacity to extend financial support to banks in case of need. Downward pressure on the baseline credit assessments of individual banks could also develop from a greater-than-expected deterioration in operating conditions from the coronavirus spread, weakening their asset quality, profitability, and capital adequacy.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424544 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

