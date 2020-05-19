Moody's places five Pakistani banks' ratings under review for downgrade

Limassol, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the B3 long-term local-currency
deposit ratings of Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd.
(HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)
and United Bank Ltd. (UBL). The banks' foreign currency
deposit ratings and baseline credit assessments were also placed on review
for downgrade.
Today's rating actions follow Moody's decision to place the Government
of Pakistan's B3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings on review for
downgrade on 14 May 2020. For further information on the sovereign
rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423623.
The Sovereign action is driven by Moody's expectation that the Pakistani
government will request bilateral official sector debt service relief
under the recently announced G20 initiative, and the rating agency's
need to assess whether Pakistan's participation in the initiative would
entail a default on private sector debt.
The bank rating actions reflect (1) Moody's view that the government's
potentially weakening creditworthiness will weigh on the standalone credit
profile of the banks given the high credit linkages between their balance
sheets and sovereign credit risk; and (2) the risk of a further weakening
in the government's capacity to support the banks in case of need.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424544
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
During the review period for the bank ratings, Moody's will assess
two factors.
The first is the impact of the government's potentially weakening creditworthiness
on the standalone credit profile of the banks given the high credit linkages
between their balance sheets and sovereign credit risk. According
to rated banks' latest financial statements, their direct
exposure to government securities stood at around 7.6x of Tier-1
capital for ABL, 8.1x for HBL, 6.0x for MCB,
8.7x for NBP and 6.5x for UBL. The high direct exposure
to government credit risk, renders the banks susceptible to event
risk at the sovereign level and constrains their baseline credit assessments
at the government rating.
Moody's will also assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
on economic and business activity and on the financial performance of
Pakistani banks, especially on their asset quality and profitability.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The second factor driving the reviews for downgrade is the potential deterioration
of the Pakistani government's capacity to extend support to banks in case
of need. The local-currency deposit ratings of two rated
banks, NBP and HBL, incorporate one notch of support uplift
from their caa1 baseline credit assessments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the banks' ratings is limited, as indicated by
the review for downgrade. However, the ratings would likely
be confirmed if Pakistan's B3 sovereign rating is confirmed. This
is also conditioned by no material deterioration in banks' standalone
fundamentals throughout this coronavirus crisis.
Conversely, downward pressure on banks' ratings would develop following
a downgrade of the sovereign rating, reflecting the high interlinkages
between banks' credit profile and that of the government,
and signaling a reduction in the government's capacity to extend financial
support to banks in case of need. Downward pressure on the baseline
credit assessments of individual banks could also develop from a greater-than-expected
deterioration in operating conditions from the coronavirus spread,
weakening their asset quality, profitability, and capital
adequacy.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424544
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454