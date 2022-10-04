Moody's places five Tunisian banks' ratings on review for downgrade

Bank rating actions follow the review for downgrade on the Tunisian government's Caa1 rating

Limassol, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Caa1 long-term deposit ratings of Arab Tunisian Bank ("ATB"), Amen Bank ("Amen"), Banque de Tunisie ("BdT"), Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie ("BIAT") and Societe Tunisienne de Banque ("STB"). The rating agency has also placed on review for downgrade the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and Adjusted BCAs of Amen, ATB, BdT and BIAT. Moody's has affirmed the caa3 BCA and Adjusted BCA of STB.

The rating actions on the banks follow Moody's decision to place Tunisia's government long-term issuer ratings of Caa1 on review for downgrade on 30 September 2022. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: "Moody's places Tunisia's Caa1 ratings on review for downgrade" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469558).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470030 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The main driver of today's rating actions for the Tunisian banks is the increasingly uncertain operating conditions in the country. This is reflected in Moody's view that, in the absence of timely agreement on a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Tunisia's increasingly elevated government liquidity risks and fragile external position raise the risk of default for the government as a result the government's ratings were placed on review for downgrade on 30 September 2022.

The second driver is the Tunisian banks' direct government exposure to treasury bills which has increased to around 53% as a proportion of shareholders' equity as of May 2022 and exposes the banks to increasing asset and solvency risk.

INCREASINGLY UNCERTAIN OPERATING CONDITIONS

Tunisia's large fiscal and external imbalances and elevated refinancing risks represent significant credit weaknesses for the government which, alongside social tensions, have been exacerbated by the global implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The review period on the sovereign rating will focus on evaluating the authorities' progress in securing Executive Board approval of a new IMF programme - key to alleviating financing and external vulnerability risks, and ultimately social risks - before the end of the year; and the likelihood of maintaining sufficient official financing sources in the coming years to avert a balance of payments or fiscal crisis with negative social implications.

Also, the rating agency expects this difficult operating environment characterized by low economic growth, inflationary pressures, low private investment and delayed structural reforms to impact the banks' credit growth and profitability whilst funding and liquidity remain tight.

BANKS' DIRECT AND INDIRECT EXPOSURE TO THE TUNISIAN GOVERNMENT EXPOSES THEM TO EVENT RISK

Mounting liquidity pressures at the sovereign level and higher risks of default would have solvency and liquidity implications for Tunisian banks that are directly and indirectly exposed to the sovereign on both sides of the balance sheet.

The banks' direct government exposure via the purchasing of treasury bills as proportion of shareholders' equity has increased to around 53% as of May 2022 (from 37% in 2011) as the government posted wider fiscal deficits since the Jasmin revolution. In addition, we estimate that the total exposure to the sovereign is larger - at around 1.1x times the banking system's equity base as of May 2022 - when accounting for lending to state-owned enterprises and foreign-currency loans extended to the government through syndicated deals since 2017 to address refinancing needs that are largely denominated in foreign currency. The direct and indirect exposure to government credit risk together with the primarily domestic focus of their operations renders the banks susceptible to event risk at the sovereign level. Banks' exposure to government debt may even increase as the unlocking of concessional funding to the Tunisian government remains contingent on an IMF agreement and access to international capital markets is nonexistent. Government exposure links the banks' credit profiles with the sovereign's, whose Caa1 rating is under review for downgrade. Under a Moody's stress scenario, capital buffers at most rated banks would fall below minimum regulatory requirements and call for recapitalization needs.

On the liability side, the banks have been exposed to short-term collateralized Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT) funding. Notwithstanding the fact that the volume of CBT refinancing started a declining trend in 2019 - for the first time since 2010 - it witnessed an uptick to TND12.5 billion in October 2022 from around TND8 billion in December of 2020 as the government resorted to turn to domestic banks to refinance several maturities. Going forward, structural funding shortages for the banks could worsen should deposit collection stall, while the upward reversal in CBT refinancing volumes could be sustained if (1) the sluggish recovery from the pandemic-induced economic shock is further delayed; (2) inflationary pressures persist; and/or (3) constantly wide fiscal deficits at the sovereign level continue to call for higher funding needs for banks to participate to government budget financing while the government is lacking other funding options.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

During the review period, Moody's will assess (1) the potential deterioration of the Tunisian government's capacity to extend support to banks in case of need as captured by the potential downgrade of Tunisia's sovereign rating; currently the ratings of Amen and STB benefit from one and two notches of uplift from government support respectively; and (2) the possible weakening in the banks' operating conditions as well as the implications of a potential sovereign default that would weigh on the banks' balance sheets and their standalone financial profiles.

AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA OF STB

The affirmation of the BCA and Adjusted BCA of STB at caa3 indicates Moody's view that the bank's low standalone credit profile already incorporates the expected deterioration in asset quality and profitability on the back of the sluggish economic recovery from the pandemic and high inflationary pressures that are putting further strain on operating conditions.

BANK-SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

- Amen Bank (Amen)

Moody's placed on review for downgrade Amen's Caa1 long-term deposit ratings as well as its caa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's ratings benefit from a one-notch government support uplift. Also, the rating agency placed on review for downgrade the bank's Caa1 long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) and its Caa1(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment.

- Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB)

Moody's placed on review for downgrade ATB's Caa1 long-term deposit ratings as well as its caa2 BCA and caa1 Adjusted BCA. The bank's ratings benefit from a one notch affiliate support rating uplift based on Moody's continued assessment of a moderate probability of parental support from ATB's majority shareholder, Arab Bank PLC (local currency deposit rating Ba2 stable, BCA ba2). Also, the rating agency placed on review for downgrade the bank's B3 long-term CRR and its B3(cr) long-term CR Assessment.

- Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie (BIAT)

Moody's placed on review for downgrade BIAT's Caa1 long-term deposit ratings as well as its caa1 BCA and Adjusted BCA, both at the sovereign rating level. Also, the rating agency placed on review for downgrade the bank's B3 long-term CRR and its B3(cr) long-term CR Assessment.

- Banque de Tunisie (BdT)

Moody's placed on review for downgrade BdT's Caa1 long-term deposit ratings as well as its caa1 BCA and Adjusted BCA, both at the sovereign rating level. Also, the rating agency placed on review for downgrade the bank's B3 long-term CRR and its B3(cr) long-term CR Assessment.

- Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB)

Moody's placed on review for downgrade STB's Caa1 long-term deposit ratings and affirmed its caa3 BCA and Adjusted BCA. The bank's ratings benefit from a two-notch government support uplift. Also, the rating agency placed on review for downgrade the bank's Caa1 long-term CRR and its Caa1(cr) long-term CR Assessment.

The affirmation of the bank's caa3 BCA reflects its resilience to increased downside risks in the Tunisian operating environment. The BCA reflects the bank's high - albeit declining - level of problem loans (reported problem loans ratio at around 15.5% as of December 2021), driven by historically weak underwriting standards and a concentrated exposure to the distressed tourism sector, low profitability and weak loss-absorption capacity coupled with a tight funding profile with high reliance on central bank funding. Also, STB's caa3 BCA continues to capture weak internal audit and reporting systems.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the banks' ratings at present is limited as indicated by the review for downgrade. However, the ratings would likely be confirmed if Tunisia's Caa1 sovereign rating is confirmed. This is also conditioned by no further material deterioration in banks' standalone fundamentals throughout the currently still challenging operating context.

Conversely, downward pressure on banks' ratings would develop following a downgrade of the sovereign rating, signaling (1) a reduction in the government's capacity to extend financial support to Amen and STB in case of need; and/or (2) any economic impact on the standalone financial profiles of Amen, ATB, BIAT and BdT from the solvency and liquidity implications of a potential sovereign default; as well as (3) any other downside risks from a greater-than-expected deterioration in asset quality, profitability, core capital and liquidity over the review period.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470030 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

