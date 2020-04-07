Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade

Singapore, April 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed the long-term
ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two
Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.
The three finance companies are VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE Credit),
Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited (HCV), and SHBANK Finance
Company Limited (SHB Finance).
The two banks are Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VP Bank),
which fully owns FE Credit, and Saigon -- Hanoi Commercial
Joint Stock Bank (SHB), which fully owns SHB Finance.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and falling oil prices, and asset
price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The consumer finance industry
in Vietnam is vulnerable to the disruptions given its risky borrower profile
and heavy reliance on wholesale funding. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Vietnamese consumer finance
companies and their parent banks of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The government of Vietnam (Ba3 negative) has rolled out travel restrictions
and nationwide social distancing measures, including barring foreign
nationals from entering the country, restricting people from leaving
their homes and banning public gatherings of more than two people.
The government has also implemented or announced measures to slow the
disruption, such as lowering policy rates, encouraging financial
institutions to grant forbearance to those affected, and allowing
the affected to delay social security payments. The success of
these measures will depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak.
The review for downgrade of FE Credit, HCV and SHB Finance reflects
Moody's expectation that the economic shock caused by the coronavirus
could have a negative impact on the companies' asset quality,
profitability and liquidity, because of the risky profile of its
borrowers and heavy reliance on wholesale, confidence-sensitive
funding. The impact will depend on the severity and duration of
the economic shock.
FE Credit, HCV and SHB Finance are consumer finance companies that
mainly operate in Vietnam. They have a high exposure to unsecured
products and target the low-income segment of the population,
which are vulnerable to economic shocks. The expected increase
in unemployment will likely weaken the overall debt-servicing-capacity
of borrowers in this segment, given their generally already unstable
and limited source of income.
In addition, the consumer companies' funding and liquidity
position could deteriorate due to lower collections from customers and
financial market volatility. Because they cannot accept retail
deposits, the companies heavily rely on wholesale funding,
such as inter-bank borrowing in local currency and US dollars and
the issuance of wholesale certificates of deposit. Their heavy
reliance on wholesale funding exposes them to potential refinancing risk
if the disruption to the financial markets persists. The companies'
liquid resources are modest, and a drop in collections could therefore
squeeze liquidity.
The review for downgrade on the ratings and assessments of VP Bank takes
into consideration the negative implications of a potential deterioration
in the credit profile of FE Credit on that of the consolidated group.
While loans extended by FE Credit accounted for only 22% of the
consolidated loan book, the consumer finance subsidiary is a key
revenue driver, contributing to around 43% of the consolidated
group's profit before tax in 2019. Given the materiality
of FE Credit, any weakening in its solvency will pressure VP Bank's
asset quality and profitability. Outside of VP Bank's exposure
to consumer finance, Moody's also expects pressure on the
quality of its loans to at-risk sectors, including wholesale
and retail, and export and tourism-related sectors.
The degree of negative impact will depend on the length of the disruption,
which is uncertain at this point.
Moody's expects a deterioration in SHB Finance's credit profile
will only have a modest impact on its parent, SHB, as the
subsidiary accounted for just 1% of consolidated total assets at
the end of June 2019. However, while SHB's asset quality
improved in 2019 following a sizable resolution of its legacy problem
assets, the review for downgrade on the ratings and assessments
of SHB reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's loans
to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam --
which accounted for 31% of gross loans at the end of 2019 --
will pose renewed asset risk, as these SMEs have limited financial
buffers to withstand revenue shocks. Compared to other rated Vietnamese
banks, SHB's loan loss reserves and capitalization are weak
and will provide little buffers against rising risks.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the review for downgrade. Nevertheless,
Moody's could confirm the ratings with a stable or a negative outlook
depending on macroeconomic conditions in Vietnam and the severity and
duration of the coronavirus outbreak on the companies' credit metrics.
For FE Credit, HCV and SHB Finance, Moody's review for
downgrade will focus on the companies' ability to manage credit
and liquidity risk amid disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.
The review will also focus on the effectiveness of domestic and global
policy responses in supporting economic activity, and whether the
global and local spread of the coronavirus will result in further disruptions
to economic activity in Vietnam.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the companies' solvency
and liquidity profile weaken materially as a result of a prolonged outbreak
and poor risk management.
For VP Bank and SHB, Moody's review for downgrade will focus
on the quality of the banks' consumer finance loans as well as loans
to borrowers operating in industries directly affected by the coronavirus
outbreak.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings and assessments if the banks'
BCAs are downgraded. The BCAs could be downgraded if the banks'
solvency weakens as a result of a prolonged outbreak of the coronavirus.
Any indication of a bank run or a limited access to market funds will
also be negative for the banks' BCAs.
The principal methodology used in rating VPBank Finance Company Limited,
Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited, and SHBANK Finance
Company Limited was Finance Companies Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
The principal methodology used in rating Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock
Commercial Bank and Saigon -- Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank was
Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE Credit), headquartered in Ho
Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND71 trillion as of 31
December 2019.
Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited (HCV), headquartered
in Ho Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND22 trillion as
of 30 September 2019.
SHBANK Finance Company Limited (SHB Finance), headquartered in Hanoi,
reported total assets of VND2 trillion as of 30 June 2019.
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VP Bank), headquartered
in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND377 trillion as of 31 December
2019.
Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), headquartered
in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND366 trillion as of 31 December
2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: VPBank Finance Company Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Positive
..Issuer: SHBANK Finance Company Limited
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial
Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba3
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B1
....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)B1
....Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B1
....Long-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B1
.... Short-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Remains unchanged at NP(cr)
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable(m)
..Issuer: Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock
Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently B1
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B2
....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)B2
....Long-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B2
.... Short-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Remain unchanged at NP
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Remains unchanged at NP(cr)
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
