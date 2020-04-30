Moody's places five classes of bonds issued by Juniper and START auto loan securitizations on review for downgrade

Approximately $5.2 billion asset-backed securities affected
New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed five tranches
from five asset-backed securitizations backed by auto loans on
review for possible downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of
prime retail automobile loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple
parties.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2019-1 DAC
Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Aug 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2019-2 DAC
Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2020-1 DAC
Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Mar 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Juniper Receivables DAC
Class A Asset Backed Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade; previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust 2019-CRT
Class D Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in
the performance of the underlying prime auto loans as a result of a slowdown
in economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Juniper transactions are sponsored and serviced by Ally Bank. Approximately
17% of borrowers received a payment extension in these collateral
pools during March. High extension rates combined with relatively
low excess spread in these transactions increase the likelihood that the
trusts will use principal collections to cover fees and interest payments
to the notes, potentially eroding credit enhancement to the notes.
Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust 2019-CRT is a Canadian
auto loan transaction sponsored and serviced by the Bank of Nova Scotia.
This transaction features a pro-rata structure that reverts to
sequential pay if cumulative net losses breach trigger levels, providing
some protection for senior notes.
In our analysis, we considered up to a 50% increase in remaining
expected losses on the underlying pools to evaluate the resiliency of
the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance.
We factored individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization,
reserve fund targets, and availability of excess spread.
The potential increase in expected loss reflects the increased volatility
caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the
macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance.
In estimating the higher loss, we considered the increase in losses
on prime auto pools during the 2007 to 2009 economic downturn as well
as sponsors' portfolio performance data through the downturn,
where available.
During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and
projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of various
parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance
of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection on the
pools and final rating action on the bonds. Unemployment and used
vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto ABS.
Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the
future performance of prime loans. Rating actions on the bonds,
due to the revised loss projections, will vary for the different
shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US and Canadian economies as
well as the effects of the announced government measures put in place
to contain the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. It is a global health shock,
which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment.
On April 28, we revised our baseline growth forecast and now expect
real GDP in the US to contract by 5.7% and in Canada to
contract by 6.1% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1111163.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio
losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher
ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a
result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value
of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio
losses also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job markets, the
market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread
is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults
or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise
of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US and
Canadian job markets, the market for used vehicles, and poor
servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance, and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action for Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust
2019-CRT.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Amruta Chintawar
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Deepika Kothari
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653