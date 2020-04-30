Moody's places five classes of bonds issued by Juniper and START auto loan securitizations on review for downgrade

Approximately $5.2 billion asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed five tranches from five asset-backed securitizations backed by auto loans on review for possible downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of prime retail automobile loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2019-1 DAC

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2019-2 DAC

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Juniper Receivables 2020-1 DAC

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Juniper Receivables DAC

Class A Asset Backed Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 3, 2019 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust 2019-CRT

Class D Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying prime auto loans as a result of a slowdown in economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Juniper transactions are sponsored and serviced by Ally Bank. Approximately 17% of borrowers received a payment extension in these collateral pools during March. High extension rates combined with relatively low excess spread in these transactions increase the likelihood that the trusts will use principal collections to cover fees and interest payments to the notes, potentially eroding credit enhancement to the notes. Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust 2019-CRT is a Canadian auto loan transaction sponsored and serviced by the Bank of Nova Scotia. This transaction features a pro-rata structure that reverts to sequential pay if cumulative net losses breach trigger levels, providing some protection for senior notes.

In our analysis, we considered up to a 50% increase in remaining expected losses on the underlying pools to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. We factored individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets, and availability of excess spread. The potential increase in expected loss reflects the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance. In estimating the higher loss, we considered the increase in losses on prime auto pools during the 2007 to 2009 economic downturn as well as sponsors' portfolio performance data through the downturn, where available.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of various parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection on the pools and final rating action on the bonds. Unemployment and used vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto ABS. Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the future performance of prime loans. Rating actions on the bonds, due to the revised loss projections, will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US and Canadian economies as well as the effects of the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. On April 28, we revised our baseline growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract by 5.7% and in Canada to contract by 6.1% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1111163. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job markets, the market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job markets, the market for used vehicles, and poor servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action for Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust 2019-CRT.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

