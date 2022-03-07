Moody's places four notes from two aircraft ABS securitizations on review for possible downgrade

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed four notes from
two asset-backed securitizations (ABS) issued by Castlelake Aircraft
Structured Trust 2021-1 (Castlelake 2021-1) and MAPS 2021-1
Trust (MAPS 2021-1) on review for possible downgrade. The
notes are backed by a portfolio of aircraft and their related initial
and future leases. Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited
(Castlelake Aviation) and Merx Aviation Servicing Limited (Merx),
an affiliate of Merx Aviation Finance, LLC (together with their
affiliates, Merx Group), are the servicers of the underlying
assets and related leases in Castlelake 2021-1 and MAPS 2021-1,
respectively.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1
Class A Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 28, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Class B Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 28, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Class C Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
Issuer: MAPS 2021-1 Trust
Class C Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are a result of the expected reduction in ABS cash
flow due to foregone lease income tied to early lease terminations and
increased transaction costs stemming from potentially prolonged repossession
and remarketing timelines associated with the aircraft on lease to Russian
airlines. Also reducing ABS cash flow, the ban on certain
Russian banks from SWIFT, an international bank communication system,
will disrupt payments from Russian airlines prior to the lease terminations.
The Castlelake 2021-1 transaction contains four aircraft that are
currently on lease to Russian airlines. These aircraft correspond
to approximately 20% of the pool, as a percentage of Moody's
assumed value. The MAPS 2021-1 transaction contains two
aircraft that are currently on lease to Russian airlines, corresponding
to approximately 16% of the pool, as a percentage of Moody's
assumed value.
The severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia (long-term
issuer rating of Ca, with negative outlook) in response to its military
invasion of Ukraine require EU-domiciled companies to terminate
leases to Russian airlines by 28 March. As a result, the
leases to Russian airlines, which are currently held by Irish entities,
will be subject to these sanctions and require termination. These
early lease terminations will result in foregone lease rents to the transactions
for the time the affected aircraft are off lease and increased costs that
the securitizations will have to absorb due to potentially prolonged aircraft
repossession and remarketing. The regulations also require that
EU-based insurers and reinsurers cease providing insurance coverage
of aviation assets to Russia-based airlines, effective 26
February. Lessors maintain their own insurance policies in case
airlines fail to maintain required coverage and should the lessors be
unable to repatriate aircraft, they can file claims under these
policies, subject to grace periods. Insurers may take steps
to unilaterally cancel some policies, subject to required notice
periods, before lessors incur losses, which could limit lessors'
recoveries and add to potential future loss in the transactions.
To identify tranches to be placed on review for downgrade, Moody's
considered the following sensitivity scenarios with respect to the aircraft
on lease to Russian airlines in order to gauge potential downside risks:
1) non-payment of remaining lease payments as certain Russian banks
have been banned from SWIFT, and 2) extended repossession/remarketing
periods longer than the 4-to-11 month period Moody's
typically assumes for defaulted lessees, as aircrafts leased to
the Russian airlines are currently in Russia posing challenges to repossession.
Moody's also considered a severe stress scenario where aircrafts
on lease to Russian airlines are not repossessed and their value is lost.
Moody's also took into account transaction structural features such
as overcollateralization, available security deposits, liquidity
facilities, and reserve funds, as applicable, as well
as the increased likelihood that certain notes could be locked out of
receiving future payments due to the priority of payments waterfall upon
occurrence of a rapid amortization trigger. The affected notes
that are being placed on review are mostly mezzanine and junior notes
that have lower credit enhancement available to protect them, making
them more vulnerable to any increase in defaults relative to the senior
notes in the deals, which have greater credit protections.
During the review period, Moody's will review strategies adopted
by the servicers to repossess the affected aircrafts and to minimize the
associated timelines and costs, as well as payment disruptions on
the leases. Moody's will continue to assess the evolving
market conditions in the broader airline industry, including any
impact of the military conflict on non-Russian domiciled airlines,
aircraft lease rates and valuations. As the conditions unfold,
Moody's will also assess any additional support that may be available
to mitigate the payment disruptions and the likelihood of any insurance
proceeds being available to cover losses. In particular,
Moody's will monitor closely developments around lessor insurance
coverage in case lessors are not able to repatriate aircraft. Moody's
will also consider the effects of the military conflict on the broader
airline market, including the pace of recovery of the global airline
industry from the pandemic, and evaluate the impact of various parties
including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance
of all of the underlying leases in the deals.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232482.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than Moody's
initial expectations, and (2) significant improvement in the credit
quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Moody's updated expectations
of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations
because of lower frequency of lessee defaults, lower than expected
depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise
of payment under the leases owing to stronger global air travel demand,
higher than expected aircraft disposition proceeds and higher than expected
EOL payments received at lease expiry that are used to prepay the notes.
As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the condition
of the global commercial aviation industry could also affect the ratings.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are materially below Moody's initial expectations,
(2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing
the aircraft, and 3) inability to repossess the aircraft on lease
to Russian airlines. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets,
for example aircraft sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error
on the part of transaction parties. Moody's updated expectations
of collateral cash flows may be worse than its original expectations because
of a higher frequency of lessee defaults, greater than expected
depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise
of payment under the leases owing to weaker global air travel demand,
credit drift as the pool composition changes, lower than expected
aircraft disposition proceeds, and lower than expected EOL payments
received at lease expiry. Transaction performance also depends
greatly on the strength of the global commercial aviation industry.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
