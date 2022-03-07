Moody's places four notes from two aircraft ABS securitizations on review for possible downgrade

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed four notes from two asset-backed securitizations (ABS) issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1 (Castlelake 2021-1) and MAPS 2021-1 Trust (MAPS 2021-1) on review for possible downgrade. The notes are backed by a portfolio of aircraft and their related initial and future leases. Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited (Castlelake Aviation) and Merx Aviation Servicing Limited (Merx), an affiliate of Merx Aviation Finance, LLC (together with their affiliates, Merx Group), are the servicers of the underlying assets and related leases in Castlelake 2021-1 and MAPS 2021-1, respectively.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1

Class A Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 28, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Class B Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 28, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Class C Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: MAPS 2021-1 Trust

Class C Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 17, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are a result of the expected reduction in ABS cash flow due to foregone lease income tied to early lease terminations and increased transaction costs stemming from potentially prolonged repossession and remarketing timelines associated with the aircraft on lease to Russian airlines. Also reducing ABS cash flow, the ban on certain Russian banks from SWIFT, an international bank communication system, will disrupt payments from Russian airlines prior to the lease terminations.

The Castlelake 2021-1 transaction contains four aircraft that are currently on lease to Russian airlines. These aircraft correspond to approximately 20% of the pool, as a percentage of Moody's assumed value. The MAPS 2021-1 transaction contains two aircraft that are currently on lease to Russian airlines, corresponding to approximately 16% of the pool, as a percentage of Moody's assumed value.

The severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia (long-term issuer rating of Ca, with negative outlook) in response to its military invasion of Ukraine require EU-domiciled companies to terminate leases to Russian airlines by 28 March. As a result, the leases to Russian airlines, which are currently held by Irish entities, will be subject to these sanctions and require termination. These early lease terminations will result in foregone lease rents to the transactions for the time the affected aircraft are off lease and increased costs that the securitizations will have to absorb due to potentially prolonged aircraft repossession and remarketing. The regulations also require that EU-based insurers and reinsurers cease providing insurance coverage of aviation assets to Russia-based airlines, effective 26 February. Lessors maintain their own insurance policies in case airlines fail to maintain required coverage and should the lessors be unable to repatriate aircraft, they can file claims under these policies, subject to grace periods. Insurers may take steps to unilaterally cancel some policies, subject to required notice periods, before lessors incur losses, which could limit lessors' recoveries and add to potential future loss in the transactions.

To identify tranches to be placed on review for downgrade, Moody's considered the following sensitivity scenarios with respect to the aircraft on lease to Russian airlines in order to gauge potential downside risks: 1) non-payment of remaining lease payments as certain Russian banks have been banned from SWIFT, and 2) extended repossession/remarketing periods longer than the 4-to-11 month period Moody's typically assumes for defaulted lessees, as aircrafts leased to the Russian airlines are currently in Russia posing challenges to repossession. Moody's also considered a severe stress scenario where aircrafts on lease to Russian airlines are not repossessed and their value is lost. Moody's also took into account transaction structural features such as overcollateralization, available security deposits, liquidity facilities, and reserve funds, as applicable, as well as the increased likelihood that certain notes could be locked out of receiving future payments due to the priority of payments waterfall upon occurrence of a rapid amortization trigger. The affected notes that are being placed on review are mostly mezzanine and junior notes that have lower credit enhancement available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to any increase in defaults relative to the senior notes in the deals, which have greater credit protections.

During the review period, Moody's will review strategies adopted by the servicers to repossess the affected aircrafts and to minimize the associated timelines and costs, as well as payment disruptions on the leases. Moody's will continue to assess the evolving market conditions in the broader airline industry, including any impact of the military conflict on non-Russian domiciled airlines, aircraft lease rates and valuations. As the conditions unfold, Moody's will also assess any additional support that may be available to mitigate the payment disruptions and the likelihood of any insurance proceeds being available to cover losses. In particular, Moody's will monitor closely developments around lessor insurance coverage in case lessors are not able to repatriate aircraft. Moody's will also consider the effects of the military conflict on the broader airline market, including the pace of recovery of the global airline industry from the pandemic, and evaluate the impact of various parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance of all of the underlying leases in the deals.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than Moody's initial expectations, and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of lessee defaults, lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases owing to stronger global air travel demand, higher than expected aircraft disposition proceeds and higher than expected EOL payments received at lease expiry that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the condition of the global commercial aviation industry could also affect the ratings.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are materially below Moody's initial expectations, (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft, and 3) inability to repossess the aircraft on lease to Russian airlines. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets, for example aircraft sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the part of transaction parties. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than its original expectations because of a higher frequency of lessee defaults, greater than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases owing to weaker global air travel demand, credit drift as the pool composition changes, lower than expected aircraft disposition proceeds, and lower than expected EOL payments received at lease expiry. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global commercial aviation industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

