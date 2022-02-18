Moody's places iStar's corporate family and senior unsecured ratings on review for upgrade

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed iStar Inc.'s ('iStar'
or 'the REIT') Ba3 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings
on review for upgrade based on expected improvement in its liquidity and
secured leverage when the pending sale of the net lease portfolio is completed.
The REIT's B2 preferred stock and Ba2 senior secured credit facility
ratings have also been placed on review. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.
The review will focus on the utilization of the sale proceeds and the
post-transaction portfolio strategy.
The following ratings were placed on review for upgrade:
Issuer: iStar Inc.
Corporate family rating currently Ba3, placed on review for upgrade
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility currently Ba2, placed on review
for upgrade
Senior Unsecured Rating currently Ba3, placed on review for upgrade
Senior Unsecured shelf currently (P)Ba3, placed on review for upgrade
Preferred stock currently B2, placed on review for upgrade
Subordinate shelf currently (P)B2, placed on review for upgrade
Preferred shelf currently (P)B2, placed on review for upgrade
Preferred shelf Non-cumulative shelf currently (P)B2, placed
on review for upgrade
Issuer: iStar Inc.
Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
iStar Inc.'s ("iStar" or "the REIT") ratings
have reflected its high quality net lease portfolio, material equity
investment in Safehold Inc. - its affiliate (NYSE:
SAFE, ' Safehold', senior unsecured rating of
Baa1), elevated leverage metrics and sound liquidity. With
the proposed sale of the net lease assets, Safehold, a rapidly
growing ground lease platform, will become iStar's largest
exposure.
iStar expects to receive $1.6 billion of net proceeds from
the transaction after repayment of the mortgage debt, about $700
million, related to the net lease assets. The REIT's
plan to pay down the senior secured term loan will reduce secured leverage
and improve the unencumbered asset ratio. Moody's estimates
that, post-transaction, iStar will have almost $1.5
billion in cash relative to $2.1 billion of unsecured debt
and $300 million of preferred stock. Near-term capital
needs are moderate with $288 million of convertible debt maturing
in Q4 2022 and modest other commitments. Additional debt repayment
from the remaining proceeds could strengthen the debt plus preferred to
gross assets ratio.
With prudent asset selection, the ground lease structure is a low
risk business due to the high level of capital subordination to the lease
position. Safehold is an important asset for iStar with a current
market value at almost 2x the book value of its holdings. Nevertheless,
operational cashflows from the investment, primarily dividends,
have been modest so far. In contrast, the net lease segment,
which accounted for 47% of the REIT's investment at the end
of Q3 2021, has been a steady source of operating cashflows used
to service debt.
The primary credit considerations during the review would be the use of
sale proceeds and the REIT's post-transaction portfolio strategy
including allocation to investments that generate predictable cashflows.
Moody's will also reassess the suitability of the metrics it uses
to evaluate iStar during the review given the upcoming changes in its
portfolio mix.
The ratings could be upgraded if a sizeable portion of the proceeds are
used to pay down debt, reducing financing costs to a level that
can be sustained by recurring operating cash flows. Articulation
of a portfolio strategy reliant upon businesses with a larger proportion
of recurring revenue would also create positive ratings momentum.
A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely given the direction of the review.
The ratings could be confirmed if aggregate leverage remains at current
levels and there is limited clarity on future capital and portfolio strategy.
iStar Inc. [NYSE: STAR] finances, invests in and
develops real estate and real estate related projects. The New
York City-based REIT had total assets of $4.8 billion
as of September 30, 2021, including the $1.1
billion investment in its ground lease affiliate, Safehold Inc.
[NYSE: SAFE].
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ranjini Venkatesan
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653