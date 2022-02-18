Moody's places iStar's corporate family and senior unsecured ratings on review for upgrade

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed iStar Inc.'s ('iStar' or 'the REIT') Ba3 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings on review for upgrade based on expected improvement in its liquidity and secured leverage when the pending sale of the net lease portfolio is completed. The REIT's B2 preferred stock and Ba2 senior secured credit facility ratings have also been placed on review. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

The review will focus on the utilization of the sale proceeds and the post-transaction portfolio strategy.

The following ratings were placed on review for upgrade:

Issuer: iStar Inc.

Corporate family rating currently Ba3, placed on review for upgrade

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility currently Ba2, placed on review for upgrade

Senior Unsecured Rating currently Ba3, placed on review for upgrade

Senior Unsecured shelf currently (P)Ba3, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred stock currently B2, placed on review for upgrade

Subordinate shelf currently (P)B2, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred shelf currently (P)B2, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred shelf Non-cumulative shelf currently (P)B2, placed on review for upgrade

Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

iStar Inc.'s ("iStar" or "the REIT") ratings have reflected its high quality net lease portfolio, material equity investment in Safehold Inc. - its affiliate (NYSE: SAFE, ' Safehold', senior unsecured rating of Baa1), elevated leverage metrics and sound liquidity. With the proposed sale of the net lease assets, Safehold, a rapidly growing ground lease platform, will become iStar's largest exposure.

iStar expects to receive $1.6 billion of net proceeds from the transaction after repayment of the mortgage debt, about $700 million, related to the net lease assets. The REIT's plan to pay down the senior secured term loan will reduce secured leverage and improve the unencumbered asset ratio. Moody's estimates that, post-transaction, iStar will have almost $1.5 billion in cash relative to $2.1 billion of unsecured debt and $300 million of preferred stock. Near-term capital needs are moderate with $288 million of convertible debt maturing in Q4 2022 and modest other commitments. Additional debt repayment from the remaining proceeds could strengthen the debt plus preferred to gross assets ratio.

With prudent asset selection, the ground lease structure is a low risk business due to the high level of capital subordination to the lease position. Safehold is an important asset for iStar with a current market value at almost 2x the book value of its holdings. Nevertheless, operational cashflows from the investment, primarily dividends, have been modest so far. In contrast, the net lease segment, which accounted for 47% of the REIT's investment at the end of Q3 2021, has been a steady source of operating cashflows used to service debt.

The primary credit considerations during the review would be the use of sale proceeds and the REIT's post-transaction portfolio strategy including allocation to investments that generate predictable cashflows. Moody's will also reassess the suitability of the metrics it uses to evaluate iStar during the review given the upcoming changes in its portfolio mix.

The ratings could be upgraded if a sizeable portion of the proceeds are used to pay down debt, reducing financing costs to a level that can be sustained by recurring operating cash flows. Articulation of a portfolio strategy reliant upon businesses with a larger proportion of recurring revenue would also create positive ratings momentum.

A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely given the direction of the review. The ratings could be confirmed if aggregate leverage remains at current levels and there is limited clarity on future capital and portfolio strategy.

iStar Inc. [NYSE: STAR] finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects. The New York City-based REIT had total assets of $4.8 billion as of September 30, 2021, including the $1.1 billion investment in its ground lease affiliate, Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE].

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

