Moody's places iStar's corporate family and senior unsecured ratings on review for upgrade

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed iStar Inc.'s (iStar) Ba2 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings under review for upgrade. This follows the announcement[1] by iStar and Safehold Inc. (Safehold, Baa1, positive) that they have entered into an agreement to combine in a tax-free transaction with the surviving entity having a strategic focus on the ground lease industry.

The following ratings were placed on review for upgrade:

Issuer: iStar Inc.

Corporate family rating currently Ba2, placed on review for upgrade

Senior Unsecured Rating currently Ba2, placed on review for upgrade

Senior Unsecured shelf currently (P)Ba2, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred stock currently B1, placed on review for upgrade

Subordinate shelf currently (P)B1, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred shelf currently (P)B1, placed on review for upgrade

Preferred shelf Non-cumulative currently (P)B1, placed on review for upgrade

Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's is reviewing iStar's ratings based on the company's significant reduction in outstanding debt obligations as part of its pending combination with Safehold. Moody's expects that the reduction in debt and other aspects of the combination will reduce iStar's credit risks, particularly its debt refinancing and other liquidity risks. Moreover, the combination will substantially reduce the potential for conflicts of interest between iStar and Safehold that Moody's has viewed as a governance-related credit constraint for both entities.

Under the terms of the transaction, Safehold will internalize iStar's management team and intellectual property, replacing Safehold's external management structure. Ownership of the combined company will remain largely proportionate to the ownership of Safehold immediately prior to consummating the transaction. Subsequent to the transaction, iStar shareholders will own 37% directly and 14% indirectly of the combined entity, while Safehold shareholders will own approximately 34%. In connection with the transaction, iStar will redeem its $1.8 billion senior unsecured notes (as at 30 June 2022) and preferred equity using cash on hand and proceeds from asset sales and loan collections. Safehold will assume iStar's $100 million trust preferred securities.

Prior to the transaction, iStar will spin-off to its shareholders a new publicly traded company (SpinCo) that will be comprised of approximately $350 million of iStar's legacy non-ground lease assets and approximately $400 million of iStar's Safehold shares. The combined entity will manage SpinCo for a fee, with the intention of liquidating SpinCo's assets through sale or collection over time, and will also provide to SpinCo a $100 million four year 8% secured loan, with a low loan-to-value. SpinCo will also obtain up to $140 million of bank financing secured by the $400 million of Safehold shares. The combination transaction is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023, subject to the approval of iStar and Safehold shareholders and completion of the spin-off.

Assets not conveyed to Safehold and expected to be part of SpinCo consist of Asbury Park, a 35-acres oceanfront property in the Asbury Park, NJ waterfront redevelopment area with 70% undeveloped land, and Magnolia Green, a 3,500 unit multigenerational master planned community outside of Richmond, Virginia. These properties are currently still under development. Historically, iStar has collected land development revenues from these projects contributing to modest earnings. Development work remains a work-in-process and thus subject to higher risk, but Moody's believes that the values and income generating prospects are sufficient to mitigate collateral risks to Safehold as lender to iStar, given the overall low loan-to-value.

During its ratings review, Moody's will assess the progress of the transaction toward closing and verify its effects on iStar's credit profile. Moody's review of iStar's ratings considers the company's governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, and governance considerations were a key driver of Moody's rating action. Moody's expects that combination of iStar and Safehold will result in revisions to the combined entities' board of directors and governance structure. Furthermore, Moody's view is that the transaction will substantially reduce certain governance risks, such as conflict of interest and related party transactions, that relate to iStar's significant ownership and control of Safehold.

The Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating is in line with iStar's corporate family rating due to the preponderance of senior unsecured debt in the company's capital structure. The preferred stock rating of B1 is two notches lower than the senior unsecured debt rating, reflecting its subordination to the senior unsecured notes. The company also has a $350 million borrowing base revolving facility (unrated), expiring on 27 September 2022.

iStar's ratings could be upgraded if the combination transaction with Safehold closes and if other aspects of the transaction conform to the company's plan.

Ratings could be confirmed if the transaction does not proceed, absent negative residual consequences for iStar and its creditors.

A downgrade of iStar's ratings is unlikely given the review for upgrade but could occur if the combination transaction fails to proceed and if there is a greater than expected encumbrance of assets, deterioration in operating performance, lower than expected debt paydown, or if iStar engages in asset purchases or other actions inconsistent with its currently articulated strategy of moving towards greater focus on its ground lease business, or if governance-related risks result in a deterioration in iStar's financial condition or future business prospects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

iStar Inc. [NYSE: STAR] finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects. The New York City-based REIT had total assets of $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, including the $1.4 billion investment in its ground lease affiliate, Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE].

