Moody's places on review for downgrade seven Notes issued by three Small Business Origination Loan Trusts

London, 01 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for possible downgrade the ratings of seven Classes of Notes in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-1"), Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-2") and in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-3"). The notes are backed by loans granted to small- and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs), originated by marketplace lender Funding Circle Ltd ("Funding Circle"). The rating action reflects the uncertainty around the possible deterioration of the underlying portfolios due to the current macroeconomic environment.

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC

....GBP 5.4M (current outstanding balance of GBP 3.24M) Class B Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 5, 2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....GBP 12.61M (current outstanding balance of GBP 7.57M) Class C Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 5, 2020 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

....GBP 18.92M (current outstanding balance of GBP 11.36M) Class D Notes, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 5, 2020 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC

....GBP 19.72M (current outstanding balance of GBP 13.53M) Class C Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 22.04M (current outstanding balance of GBP 15.12M) Class D Notes, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3 DAC

....GBP 22.50M (current outstanding balance of GBP 18.87M) Class C Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 26.25M (current outstanding balance of GBP 22.02M) Class D Notes, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is primarily the result of the uncertainty around the possible deterioration of each transaction's respective portfolio due to the current macroeconomic environment. SMEs are more susceptible to weaker economic conditions associated with the slowdown in economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In our analysis, we considered up to a 30% increase in our cumulative gross default rates on the underlying portfolios to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the portfolios' performance. The affected notes are junior notes that have lower credit enhancement available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to any increase in defaults relative to the senior notes in the transactions, which have greater credit protections. The potential increase in expected defaults reflects the increased uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, a key driver for SME credit performance. In estimating the higher defaults, we considered the overall economic systemic risk to all SMEs as well as exposure of the portfolios to sectors classified as 'High exposure' and 'Moderate exposure' in our CFG EMEA Corporates Heatmap. These sectors include Services: Business, Construction & Building, and Retail.

As of 31 March 2020, cumulative defaults as a percentage of original pool balance for the SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2 and SBOLT 2019-3 transactions stood at 5.8%, 3.5% and 0.6%, respectively. Total delinquencies as a percentage of the current pool balance for the SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2 and SBOLT 2019-3 transactions stood at 5.8%, 4.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Given the current macroeconomic environment it is expected that there will be an uptake in early and total delinquencies in the short term.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as the impact of various parties including the UK government and the servicer, Funding Circle, on the performance of underlying portfolios to update our cumulative gross default rate and decide on the final rating action on the notes. Rating actions on the notes, due to the revised default projections, will reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets and small businesses. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

These transactions are subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the Notes, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashika Chandarana

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ian Perrin

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

