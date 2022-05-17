Moody's places on review for upgrade Avis Budget rental car ABS Series 2017-2, 2018-1 and 2019-3

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for possible upgrade the ratings on nine tranches of rental car asset-backed securities (ABS) issued by Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC (AESOP or the issuer). The issuer is an indirect subsidiary of the transaction sponsor and single lessee, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABCR, B1 stable). ABCR, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc., is the owner and operator of Avis Rent A Car System, LLC (Avis), Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. (Budget), Zipcar, Inc. and Payless Car Rental, Inc. (Payless). AESOP is ABCR's rental car securitization platform in the U.S. The collateral backing the notes is a fleet of vehicles and a single lease of the fleet to ABCR for use in its rental car business.

COMPLETE RATING ACTIONS

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2017-2

Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Series 2017-2 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1

Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Series 2018-1 Fixed Rate Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2019-3

Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class A, Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class B, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Series 2019-3 Rental Car Asset Backed Notes, Class C, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Apr 28, 2021 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's actions on the rental car ABS are prompted by the expected increase in the minimum credit enhancement requirements on the affected notes should the Class D notes be issued by Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC Series 2017-2, 2018-1 and 2019-3 as expected on or around May 26, 2022.

The required credit enhancement with respect to the new Class D notes will be calculated separately from the required credit enhancement for the Class A, Class B and Class C notes and will be determined as the sum of (1) 13.50% for vehicles subject to a guaranteed depreciation or repurchase program from eligible manufacturers (program vehicles) rated at least Baa3 by Moody's, (2) 16.80% for all other program vehicles, (3) 22.00% for non-program (risk) vehicles, and (4) 48.00% for medium and heavy duty trucks, in each case, as a percentage of the aggregate outstanding balance of the class A, B, C and D notes net of the series allocated cash amount.

Because the enhancement with respect to the Class D Notes is calculated based on the aggregate outstanding balance of Class A, B, C and D notes, any additional credit enhancement as a result of the Class D issuance will also benefit the Class A, Class B and Class C notes. After the issuance of the Class D notes, we expect an increase in total credit enhancement requirements including subordination for the Class A, Class B and Class C notes of Series 2017-2, 2018-1 and 2019-3, to range from about 8.5 percentage points to 11 percentage points.

During the review period, Moody's will further assess the impact of the additional credit enhancement requirements on a series by series basis based on a conclusive review of the final documentation related to the Class D note issuances and the final capital structure upon the Class D notes issuance transaction closing.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Rental Vehicle Securitizations Methodology" published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1295602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the Series 2017-2, 2018-1 and 2019-3 Notes, as applicable if, among other things, (1) if the issuance of new Class D notes closes, resulting in greater minimum credit enhancement requirements for the affected notes, as described earlier, (2) the credit quality of the lessee improves, (3) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to decrease, and (4) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to strengthen, as reflected by a stronger mix of program and non-program vehicles and stronger credit quality of vehicle manufacturers.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if, among other things, (1) the credit quality of the lessee weakens, (2) the likelihood of the transaction's sponsor defaulting on its lease payments were to increase, (3) the likelihood of the sponsor accepting its lease payment obligation in its entirety in the event of a Chapter 11 were to decrease and (4) assumptions of the credit quality of the pool of vehicles collateralizing the transaction were to weaken, as reflected by a weaker mix of program and non-program vehicles and weaker credit quality of vehicle manufacturers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROMÂ™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROMÂ™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROMÂ™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

