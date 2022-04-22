Moody's places on review for upgrade senior notes issued by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (2020 Indenture)

Approximately $95 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed 12 senior notes issued by Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (2020 Indenture) on review for upgrade. The collateral underlying the transaction consists of Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency 's private student loans, which are loans the U.S. government does not guarantee.

The complete rating actions are as follow:

Issuer: Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (2020 Indenture)

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2025, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2026, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2027, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2028, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2029, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2020A Bond, Due 6/1/2041, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Mar 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2026, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2027, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2028, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2029, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2030, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Senior Series 2021A Bond, Due 6/1/2042, A1 Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jun 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are primarily driven by more certainty in the credit quality of prefunded loans compared with the pool as of the 2021 issuance. The credit characteristics of the PA Forward Student Loan origination has been consistent and remaining prefunding in the 2020 and 2021 issuances has materially decreased. As of January 2022 distribution date, total prefunding made up to approximately 0% and 43% compared to about 74% and 53% for 2020 issuance and 2021 issuance at their closing, respectively.

The actions also reflect the experience and expertise of Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency as the servicer and administrator of private student loans and the build-up of credit enhancement since the 2021 issuance.

During the review period, Moody's will evaluate updated deal performance and conduct detailed cash flow analyses under various scenarios.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the bonds if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the bonds if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

