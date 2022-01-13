Moody's places ratings of 10 Kazakhstan banks on review for possible downgrade

London, 13 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed ratings and assessments of 10 banks and one holding company in Kazakhstan on review for possible downgrade, to reflect a possible sharp deterioration in the operating environment on the back of social unrest and the authorities' reaction to them that may lead to greater political instability than in the past, and recent disruptions in bank operations in the country.

Specifically, the following ratings and assessments are placed on review for possible downgrade by today's rating action:

(1) long-term ratings and assessments (global scale and national scale, as applicable) of Altyn Bank JSC, Bank CenterCredit, Bank RBK JSC, Eurasian Bank, First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC, ForteBank JSC, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Otbasy bank, Kaspi Bank JSC and SB Sberbank JSC.

(2) short-term deposit ratings of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan and JSC Otbasy bank.

(3) short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings and assessments of Altyn Bank JSC, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Otbasy bank and SB Sberbank JSC.

(4) debt ratings of Bank CenterCredit, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan and Kaspi Bank JSC.

(5) long-term issuer ratings (global scale and national scale) of First Heartland Securities, JSC.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL461136 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action was primarily driven by operating environment and social risk considerations, owing to social unrest and a state of emergency, which was accompanied by changes of key officials, potentially negatively affecting political stability going forward as well as banks' operations. While most of the banks' operations have been fully restored by now, prolonged disruptions can spill over into liquidity and asset-quality risks for the banks.

Security concerns due to violent street rioting in the beginning of January have led to internet blackouts, the suspension of trading on the local stock exchange, with many bank branches closures and frequent cases of looting (including bank offices and ATMs). Social unrest and the reaction to them by the authorities in Almaty, which is Kazakhstan's key financial center, hosting the largest banks' headquarters and key financial infrastructure was particularly severe. While the damage to banks amid the short period of unrest has been limited, the recent developments may reveal elevated operating risks for the banks.

Recent developments can affect the behaviour of some depositors, increasing their propensity to withdraw cash from their bank accounts, which would increase pressure on bank liquidity. Further, if prolonged, the social unrest could undermine political stability, deter foreign investment, and hinder the country's economic and institutional reform program. If these developments materially dampen economic growth, asset quality could deteriorate in the coming months. However, these risks are mitigated by the banks' strong capital and liquidity cushions, which will allow them to withstand moderate pressures.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

The review for downgrade of the banks' ratings will focus on the normalization of banks' operating environment, or, on the contrary, potential additional disruptions to the banking system, including but not limited to the magnitude of possible deposit outflows, the impact on the banks' liquidity positions and the ability to provide customers with unrestricted access to their funds. The review will also focus on asset performance and government support to mitigate the potential negative impact to the banking system.

In addition, Moody's will consider the potential governance risks related to the ongoing rebalancing of political power and its direct and indirect impact on privately owned banks, in particular those controlled by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev's family and allies.

Banks' ratings may be confirmed if the operating environment stabilizes further, there are no substantial deposit outflows, their liquidity remains solid and credit losses do not result in a material deterioration of the banks' capital positions.

A significant deterioration of the banks' operating environment, their liquidity or capital positions, would likely result in a downgrade of banks' BCAs, which could further translate into a downgrade of their long-term deposit ratings, unless offset by government of affiliate support.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL461136 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Semyon Isakov

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Interfax Rating Agency

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

