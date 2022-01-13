Moody's places ratings of 10 Kazakhstan banks on review for possible downgrade

London, 13 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed
ratings and assessments of 10 banks and one holding company in Kazakhstan
on review for possible downgrade, to reflect a possible sharp deterioration
in the operating environment on the back of social unrest and the authorities'
reaction to them that may lead to greater political instability than in
the past, and recent disruptions in bank operations in the country.
Specifically, the following ratings and assessments are placed on
review for possible downgrade by today's rating action:
(1) long-term ratings and assessments (global scale and national
scale, as applicable) of Altyn Bank JSC, Bank CenterCredit,
Bank RBK JSC, Eurasian Bank, First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC,
ForteBank JSC, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Otbasy
bank, Kaspi Bank JSC and SB Sberbank JSC.
(2) short-term deposit ratings of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
and JSC Otbasy bank.
(3) short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings and assessments of Altyn
Bank JSC, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Otbasy bank
and SB Sberbank JSC.
(4) debt ratings of Bank CenterCredit, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
and Kaspi Bank JSC.
(5) long-term issuer ratings (global scale and national scale)
of First Heartland Securities, JSC.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL461136
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Today's rating action was primarily driven by operating environment
and social risk considerations, owing to social unrest and a state
of emergency, which was accompanied by changes of key officials,
potentially negatively affecting political stability going forward as
well as banks' operations. While most of the banks'
operations have been fully restored by now, prolonged disruptions
can spill over into liquidity and asset-quality risks for the banks.
Security concerns due to violent street rioting in the beginning of January
have led to internet blackouts, the suspension of trading on the
local stock exchange, with many bank branches closures and frequent
cases of looting (including bank offices and ATMs). Social unrest
and the reaction to them by the authorities in Almaty, which is
Kazakhstan's key financial center, hosting the largest banks'
headquarters and key financial infrastructure was particularly severe.
While the damage to banks amid the short period of unrest has been limited,
the recent developments may reveal elevated operating risks for the banks.
Recent developments can affect the behaviour of some depositors,
increasing their propensity to withdraw cash from their bank accounts,
which would increase pressure on bank liquidity. Further,
if prolonged, the social unrest could undermine political stability,
deter foreign investment, and hinder the country's economic and
institutional reform program. If these developments materially
dampen economic growth, asset quality could deteriorate in the coming
months. However, these risks are mitigated by the banks'
strong capital and liquidity cushions, which will allow them to
withstand moderate pressures.
THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
The review for downgrade of the banks' ratings will focus on the
normalization of banks' operating environment, or, on
the contrary, potential additional disruptions to the banking system,
including but not limited to the magnitude of possible deposit outflows,
the impact on the banks' liquidity positions and the ability to provide
customers with unrestricted access to their funds. The review will
also focus on asset performance and government support to mitigate the
potential negative impact to the banking system.
In addition, Moody's will consider the potential governance
risks related to the ongoing rebalancing of political power and its direct
and indirect impact on privately owned banks, in particular those
controlled by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev's family
and allies.
Banks' ratings may be confirmed if the operating environment stabilizes
further, there are no substantial deposit outflows, their
liquidity remains solid and credit losses do not result in a material
deterioration of the banks' capital positions.
A significant deterioration of the banks' operating environment,
their liquidity or capital positions, would likely result in a downgrade
of banks' BCAs, which could further translate into a downgrade
of their long-term deposit ratings, unless offset by government
of affiliate support.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information,
please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited
Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional
disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please
click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL461136
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• EU Endorsement Status
• UK Endorsement Status
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
