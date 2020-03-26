Moody's places ratings of 14 European Automotive parts suppliers under review for downgrade; downgrades six issuers

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH Aptiv Plc Autoliv ASP, Inc. Autoliv, Inc. Delphi Corporation Faurecia Garrett LX I SARL Garrett LX III SARL Garrett Motion Inc. Gestamp Automocion, S.A. Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A. Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Honeywell Technologies Sarl IHO Verwaltungs GmbH Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V. Kongsberg Automotive ASA Novem Group GmbH Schaeffler AG Schaeffler Finance B.V. TRW Automotive Inc. Valeo S.A. ZF Europe Finance B.V. ZF Friedrichshafen AG ZF North America Capital, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's places ratings of 14 European Automotive parts suppliers under review for downgrade; downgrades six issuers 26 Mar 2020 Frankfurt am Main, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the ratings of 14 European Automotive parts suppliers (collectively "the companies") under review for downgrade. This includes the following eight issuers: Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc, Faurecia, Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Novem Group GmbH, Schaeffler AG and Valeo S.A. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of the following six issuers by one notch: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH's CFR from B1 to B2, Garrett Motion's CFR from Ba3 to B1, Gestamp Automocion, S.A.'s CFR from Ba2 to Ba3, Grupo Antolin's CFR from B2 to B3, IHO-Verwaltungs GmbH's CFR from Ba1 to Ba2, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG from Baa3 to Ba1. As a result of the downgrades, Moody's has withdrawn the issuer rating and assigned corporate family rating (CFR) to ZF Friedrichshafen AG, in line with the rating agency's policy for non-financial corporates with non-investment grade ratings downgraded from investment grade ratings. The ratings of these six issuers are under review for further downgrade. Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of the following six issuers by one notch: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH's CFR from B1 to B2, Garrett Motion's CFR from Ba3 to B1, Gestamp Automocion, S.A.'s CFR from Ba2 to Ba3, Grupo Antolin's CFR from B2 to B3, IHO-Verwaltungs GmbH's CFR from Ba1 to Ba2, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG from Baa3 to Ba1. As a result of the downgrades, Moody's has withdrawn the issuer rating and assigned corporate family rating (CFR) to ZF Friedrichshafen AG, in line with the rating agency's policy for non-financial corporates with non-investment grade ratings downgraded from investment grade ratings. The ratings of these six issuers are under review for further downgrade. Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release. "The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak is creating a severe and extensive credit shock for European automotive parts suppliers," said Matthias Heck, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "We have downgraded ratings of companies which were already weakly positioned in their respective ratings ahead of the current market stress, and our review for downgrade processes will focus on the impact on manufacturing operations, consumer demand, as well as governmental support and mitigating measures being taken by the individual issuers." RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector (and issuers within other sectors that relay on the auto sector) has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in the companies' credit profiles, including their exposure to final consumer demand for light vehicles have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The six companies that have been downgraded today have been weakly positioned in their respective ratings ahead of the current market stress and hence had very limited ability to weather additional challenges on top of an already weak sector environment. The reviews for downgrade will consider (i) the outbreak's impact on the manufacturing operations of the European automotive parts suppliers and related issuers listed herein, as these issuers largely have global operations. A number of automotive original equipment manufacturers and auto parts suppliers have already temporarily closed facilities in order to ensure the safety of their employees. The review will assess the impact from facility closures and global automotive production declines these issuers are experiencing and will experience in the coming quarters. The review will also consider (ii) the lingering impact of diminished consumer demand, resulting from consumer concerns over contracting coronavirus, and regional government policies restricting consumer movement over coming quarters, (iii) the impact of governmental action to support corporates and consumers in the companies' main markets, and (iv) the impact of potential self-help measures of the individual issuers. The review will aggregate these effects in conjunction with the liquidity profiles of these issuers placed under review for downgrade. The level of cash, availability under liquidity facilities, financial maintenance covenant pressure, and the pressure of refinancing debt maturities coming due over the next 12-24 months will be major considerations in Moody's review. Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days. WHAT COULD CHANGE ADLER PELZER'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Adler Pelzer. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 4x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 5%. Further negative pressure would build if Adler Pelzer fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B2 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 4%, debt/EBITDA 5x) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE GARRETT MOTION'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Garrett Motion. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery towards metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 4x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 8%. Further negative pressure would build if Garrett Motion fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020, thus sustaining adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5x and an adjusted EBITA margin trending below 5%. Furthermore, a deterioration in Garrett's liquidity profile would also excerpt negative ratings pressure. WHAT COULD CHANGE GESTAMP AUTOMOCION'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Gestamp Automocion. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 3.5x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 6%. Further negative pressure would build if Gestamp fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a Ba3 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 5%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE GRUPO ANTOLIN'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Grupo Antolin. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 5.5x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 2.5%. Further negative pressure would build if Grupo Antolin fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B3 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 2%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE IHO VERWALTUNG'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Moody's could downgrade IHO-V's ratings if its (1) net market value-based leverage remains above 40% on a sustained basis (approximately 50%, based on share prices of Continental AG and Schaeffler AG on March 24, 2020); (2) FFO interest cover deteriorates below 2.0x (approximately 3.2x, based on proposed dividends for 2019) on a sustained basis; (3) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x (approximately 3.1x for 2019) sustainably and Moody's adjusted EBITA margin fails to recover to above 8% (approximately 6% in 2019), both based on INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG statements that fully consolidate Schaeffler AG and Continental AG; or (4) liquidity deteriorates. Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure. An upgrade of IHO-V's ratings would require (1) a clearly formulated financial policy aimed to preserve a conservative capital structure, (2) a market value-based net leverage of 30% or less, and (3) FFO interest cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require (4) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5x and Moody's adjusted EBITA margin to be improved to around 10%, both based on INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG's financial statements that fully consolidate Schaeffler AG and Continental AG. An upgrade would also require (5) improved reporting at IHO-V level. WHAT COULD CHANGE ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN'S RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for ZF Friedrichshafen. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 3x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 7%. Further negative pressure would build if ZF fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a Ba1 credit rating (EBITA margins of at least 5.0%; debt/EBITDA not exceeding 3.5x on a sustainable basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS On Review for Downgrade: ..Issuer: Aptiv Plc ....Multiple Seniority Shelf, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ..Issuer: Delphi Corporation ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ..Issuer: Valeo S.A. ....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3 ....Multiple Seniority Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ..Issuer: Autoliv ASP, Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2 ..Issuer: Autoliv, Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2 ..Issuer: Faurecia ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 ....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 ..Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA .... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 .... ST Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ..Issuer: Novem Group GmbH ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 ....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 ..Issuer: Schaeffler AG ....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ..Issuer: Schaeffler Finance B.V. ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ..Issuer: Kongsberg Automotive ASA .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed Under Review for Downgrade, currently B1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Placed Under Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD ..Issuer: Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V. ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed Under Review for Downgrade, currently B1 Downgrades: ..Issuer: Gestamp Automocion, S.A. .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A. .... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: TRW Automotive Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: ZF Europe Finance B.V. ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: ZF North America Capital, Inc. ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Garrett Motion Inc. .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2 ..Issuer: Garrett LX I SARL ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Garrett LX III SARL ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ..Issuer: Honeywell Technologies Sarl ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade Assignments: ..Issuer: ZF Friedrichshafen AG .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade Withdrawals: ..Issuer: ZF Friedrichshafen AG .... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Aptiv Plc ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Delphi Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Valeo S.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Autoliv ASP, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Autoliv, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Faurecia ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Gestamp Automocion, S.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Novem Group GmbH ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Schaeffler AG ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Schaeffler Finance B.V. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: ZF Friedrichshafen AG ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: TRW Automotive Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: ZF Europe Finance B.V. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook ..Issuer: ZF North America Capital, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Kongsberg Automotive ASA ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Garrett Motion Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Garrett LX I SARL ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Garrett LX III SARL ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Honeywell Technologies Sarl ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings. The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Matthias Heck, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

