Moody's places ratings of 16 Russian financial institutions on review for possible downgrade

London, 01 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed
ratings and assessments of 16 Russian financial institutions on review
for possible downgrade, following the opening of a review for downgrade
on Russia's Baa3 sovereign rating (please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633).
The review for downgrade reflects downside credit risks stemming from
recent sanctions and the potential for additional, more severe sanctions
affecting Russia's economy and its financial institutions.
The announcement by the United States, European Union and others
of their intention to restrict Russia's largest banks from using
the SWIFT payment messaging system will complicate funds transfer and
cross border payments. Furthermore, sanctions against the
Russian central bank will hamper the use of foreign reserves to defend
the ruble. While the extent and details are not yet known,
this increases the probability of more severe credit outcomes for foreign
holders of Russian debt as well as further negative financial impact on
the domestic economy and financial sector, and therefore increases
the likelihood of further negative rating actions in the coming days and
weeks in the absence of clear workarounds to prevent missed debt service
payments.
Specifically, the following ratings and assessments were affected
by today's rating action:
(1) Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of Sberbank,
Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, JSC DOM.RF,
Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS, PJSC, Credit
Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development Bank, Tinkoff
Bank, Absolut Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC, Bank Solidarnost
and National Reserve Bank.
(2) Long-term bank deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRRs), Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) and debt
ratings (as applicable) of Sberbank, Gazprombank, Russian
Agricultural Bank, Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS,
PJSC, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development
Bank, Tinkoff Bank, Absolut Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC,
Bank Solidarnost and National Reserve Bank.
(3) Short-term bank deposit ratings of Sberbank.
(4) Long-term and short-term issuer ratings, CRRs,
CR assessments and debt ratings of JSC DOM.RF.
(5) Short-term CRRs and CR assessments of Sberbank, Gazprombank
and Alfa-Bank.
(6) Long-term corporate family ratings of State Transport Leasing
Company (JSC GTLK) and backed senior unsecured debt ratings of its subsidiaries,
GTLK Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463415
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The reviews for downgrade of the 16 financial institutions' ratings
and assessments primarily reflect Moody's expectations that their ratings
will likely be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the sovereign rating.
Currently, these institutions' ratings benefit from government
support uplift ranging from one to five notches from their Adjusted BCAs.
In addition to the impact of a potential sovereign downgrade on the financial
institutions' ratings, the review also captures the credit
implications for Russian banks' standalone credit assessments of
the recent and potential more severe economic and financial sanctions.
On 24 February, the US imposed correspondent and payable-through
account sanctions on Sberbank, which will take full effect within
30 days. The US also imposed blocking sanctions on four other systemically
important banks.
The sanctioning of state-owned Russian banks aims to effectively
block the institutions from participating in the global financial system
and make it exceptionally difficult to engage in international transactions,
particularly in US dollars. There remains some uncertainty around
the effectiveness of any workarounds in such a scenario. Russian
banks may also struggle to find counterparties to help facilitate cross-border
transactions given the compliance risk of dealing with a sanctioned entity.
The potential imposition of additional sanctions -- for example,
hindering Russian banks' access to international payment systems
such as SWIFT -- would likely lead to further material economic and
financial disruption. Although Moody's believes that the
ability of both authorities and banks to operate under sanctions has strengthened,
there are nonetheless material risks to the banks' operating environment
and credit profiles from sanctions that could disrupt the economy,
banking operations and/or public finances for a sustained period of time.
THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
The review for downgrade of the financial institutions' ratings
will focus on an assessment of the impact of any sanctions that could
be imposed on Russia or its financial institutions.
A positive rating action on the financial institutions' ratings
is currently unlikely, given the review for possible downgrade.
However, in the unlikely event that Moody's concluded that
significant new economic and financial sanctions were to have a very limited
impact on Russia's economy and financial system, the rating
agency could confirm the financial institutions' ratings.
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the Russian
sovereign debt rating. Ratings and BCAs could also be downgraded
should the review conclude that a material deterioration of the banks'
operating environment or credit fundamentals was likely.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The principal methodology used in rating Gazprombank, JSC DOM.RF,
Russian Agricultural Bank, National Reserve Bank, Sberbank,
Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS, PJSC, Credit
Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development Bank, Absolut
Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC, Bank Solidarnost and Tinkoff
Bank was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
The principal methodologies used in rating State Transport Leasing Company
(JSC GTLK), GTLK Europe Capital DAC and GTLK Europe DAC were Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information,
please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited
Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional
disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please
click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463415
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• EU Endorsement Status
• UK Endorsement Status
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
