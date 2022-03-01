Moody's places ratings of 16 Russian financial institutions on review for possible downgrade

London, 01 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed ratings and assessments of 16 Russian financial institutions on review for possible downgrade, following the opening of a review for downgrade on Russia's Baa3 sovereign rating (please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633). The review for downgrade reflects downside credit risks stemming from recent sanctions and the potential for additional, more severe sanctions affecting Russia's economy and its financial institutions.

The announcement by the United States, European Union and others of their intention to restrict Russia's largest banks from using the SWIFT payment messaging system will complicate funds transfer and cross border payments. Furthermore, sanctions against the Russian central bank will hamper the use of foreign reserves to defend the ruble. While the extent and details are not yet known, this increases the probability of more severe credit outcomes for foreign holders of Russian debt as well as further negative financial impact on the domestic economy and financial sector, and therefore increases the likelihood of further negative rating actions in the coming days and weeks in the absence of clear workarounds to prevent missed debt service payments.

Specifically, the following ratings and assessments were affected by today's rating action:

(1) Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of Sberbank, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, JSC DOM.RF, Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS, PJSC, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development Bank, Tinkoff Bank, Absolut Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC, Bank Solidarnost and National Reserve Bank.

(2) Long-term bank deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs), Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) and debt ratings (as applicable) of Sberbank, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS, PJSC, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development Bank, Tinkoff Bank, Absolut Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC, Bank Solidarnost and National Reserve Bank.

(3) Short-term bank deposit ratings of Sberbank.

(4) Long-term and short-term issuer ratings, CRRs, CR assessments and debt ratings of JSC DOM.RF.

(5) Short-term CRRs and CR assessments of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Alfa-Bank.

(6) Long-term corporate family ratings of State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK) and backed senior unsecured debt ratings of its subsidiaries, GTLK Europe DAC and GTLK Europe Capital DAC.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463415 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The reviews for downgrade of the 16 financial institutions' ratings and assessments primarily reflect Moody's expectations that their ratings will likely be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the sovereign rating. Currently, these institutions' ratings benefit from government support uplift ranging from one to five notches from their Adjusted BCAs.

In addition to the impact of a potential sovereign downgrade on the financial institutions' ratings, the review also captures the credit implications for Russian banks' standalone credit assessments of the recent and potential more severe economic and financial sanctions. On 24 February, the US imposed correspondent and payable-through account sanctions on Sberbank, which will take full effect within 30 days. The US also imposed blocking sanctions on four other systemically important banks.

The sanctioning of state-owned Russian banks aims to effectively block the institutions from participating in the global financial system and make it exceptionally difficult to engage in international transactions, particularly in US dollars. There remains some uncertainty around the effectiveness of any workarounds in such a scenario. Russian banks may also struggle to find counterparties to help facilitate cross-border transactions given the compliance risk of dealing with a sanctioned entity.

The potential imposition of additional sanctions -- for example, hindering Russian banks' access to international payment systems such as SWIFT -- would likely lead to further material economic and financial disruption. Although Moody's believes that the ability of both authorities and banks to operate under sanctions has strengthened, there are nonetheless material risks to the banks' operating environment and credit profiles from sanctions that could disrupt the economy, banking operations and/or public finances for a sustained period of time.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

The review for downgrade of the financial institutions' ratings will focus on an assessment of the impact of any sanctions that could be imposed on Russia or its financial institutions.

A positive rating action on the financial institutions' ratings is currently unlikely, given the review for possible downgrade.

However, in the unlikely event that Moody's concluded that significant new economic and financial sanctions were to have a very limited impact on Russia's economy and financial system, the rating agency could confirm the financial institutions' ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the Russian sovereign debt rating. Ratings and BCAs could also be downgraded should the review conclude that a material deterioration of the banks' operating environment or credit fundamentals was likely.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Gazprombank, JSC DOM.RF, Russian Agricultural Bank, National Reserve Bank, Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, Commercial Bank AK BARS, PJSC, Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Regional Development Bank, Absolut Bank (PAO), Bank ZENIT PJSC, Bank Solidarnost and Tinkoff Bank was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. The principal methodologies used in rating State Transport Leasing Company (JSC GTLK), GTLK Europe Capital DAC and GTLK Europe DAC were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

