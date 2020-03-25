Moody's places ratings of 7 European Automotive manufacturers on review for downgrade one issuer for direction uncertain; downgrades one issuer

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the ratings of 7 European Automotive manufacturers (collectively "the companies") on review for downgrade. This includes the following issuers: Daimler AG (Daimler), Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), Peugeot S.A. (PSA), Renault S.A. (Renault), Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VW), Volvo Car AB (Volvo Car), McLaren Holdings Limited (McLaren).

Moody's placed the ratings of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) on review with direction uncertain.

Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the long-term issuer rating of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) to A2 from A1. The ratings are on review for further downgrade.

Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector (and issuers within other sectors that relay on the auto sector) has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in the companies' credit profiles, including their exposure to final consumer demand for light vehicles have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The review with uncertain direction for FCA balances on the one hand the challenges the entire auto industry is facing during the current crisis and which is driving the review for downgrade of the other companies included in this press release. On the other hand, we still believe that the proposed merger with PSA will create a larger, more diversified company and could hence result in a higher rating of the combined entity compared to the stand alone rating of FCA today.

BMW's downgrade today was driven by its already weakly positioning in the A1 ratings category ahead of the current market stress with financial metrics already below our expectation for an A1 rating.

Notably, based on BMW's reported financials 2019 Moody's estimates that the Moody's adjusted EBITA margin was approximately 5.8%, and Moody's adjusted Free Cash Flow around €0.6 billion compared with and EBITA margin of 6.6%, and a Moody's adjusted Free Cash Flow of €-0.5 billion in 2018. Thus both metrics remain well below what we would consider commensurate for the A1 rating.

Given that the auto sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock as described above BMW's A2 and Prime-1 ratings are on review for downgrade.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN.

Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 1x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 8%.

Further negative pressure would build if BMW fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation in the second half of 2020. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to higher demand in liquidity, a more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with an A2 credit rating could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.

In its review for downgrade, Moody's considers that the demand for new vehicles will be reduced meaningfully over the coming months, especially in the EMEA and North American markets. This is likely to extend through the early summer at least, with a reasonable recovery from the low points commencing at that point. Moody's current assumptions are that global demand will shrink by about 14% for all of 2020, and could be down in the range of 30% for the second quarter. Accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across the US and EMEA could lead to even more extended production shutdowns and a much delayed recovery on unit sales. Production facilities in Europe and North America are mostly closed, as are the factories for the extended supply chain. This should enable field inventories of unsold vehicles to be somewhat restrained, but also leads to potential for meaningful disruption even once new vehicle production starts back up unless the OEMs and the extended supply chain cooperate carefully. Even without production for a couple months, there will be an overhang of inventory which could lead to considerable manufacturer incentives before the new model year shipments. For now, Moody's assumes a reasonable pace of recovery of demand as the third quarter develops, however the risk to the downside is considerable and further downside scenarios around the severity and duration of the pandemic are uncertain.

The review for downgrade for all affected issuers will consider (i) the outbreak's impact on the manufacturing operations of the European automotive manufacturers listed herein, as these issuers largely have global operations. Most automotive manufacturers have already temporarily closed facilities in order to ensure the safety of their employees. The review will assess the impact from facility closures and global automotive production declines these issuers are experiencing and will experience in the coming quarters. The review will also consider (ii) the lingering impact of diminished consumer demand resulting from consumer concerns over contracting coronavirus, and regional government policies restricting consumer movement over coming quarters; (iii) the companie's liquidity profiles and the resilience in our various stress scenarios including the inability to refinance debt maturities in the capital markets; (iv) the impact of governmental action to support corporates and consumers in the companies' main markets, as well as (v) the impact of potential self-help measures of the individual issuers.

Moody's expects to solve the review process within the next three months.

In addition to the disruption from the outbreak of the coronavirus, Moody's also recognizes a number of longer-term challenges related to Environmental, Social and Governance factors and megatrends in the automotive industry, such as (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions regulation and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity, (3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants. We expect automakers to require sizeable investments over the coming years to weather these challenges. These investments into R&D and capex will make it harder for these companies to support a turnaround in profit and cash flow generation as we believe they are required to protect their business in the long-term. While we believe its roadmap to become compliant with stricter emissions regulation in Europe is largely achievable, compliance costs have materially increased and success of the roadmap hinges to some degree on consumer acceptance and pricing policies of peers that are not in the control of automakers.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

On Review for Downgrade:

....Commercial Paper , currently P-1

....Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW Australia Finance Ltd.

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW Canada Inc.

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW Finance N.V.

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, currently P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW International Investment B.V.

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, currently P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW Japan Finance Corp.

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: BMW US Capital, LLC

Downgrades and Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, currently P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, currently (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Daimler AG

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, currently A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Daimler Canada Finance Inc.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Daimler Finance North America LLC

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Daimler International Finance B.V.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: DaimlerChrysler Company LLC

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Japan Co., Ltd.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited

Affirmations:

....NSR BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za

....NSR BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1.za

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, currently A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Volkswagen Group of America Finance, LLC

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Volkswagen International Finance N.V.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: VW Credit Canada, Inc.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: VW Credit, Inc.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: GIE PSA Tresorerie

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....Commercial Paper, currently P-3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Peugeot S.A.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, currently Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Volvo Car AB

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently Ba1-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Renault S.A.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Placed On Review Direction Uncertain:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, currently (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

..Issuer: Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe SA

Placed On Review Direction Uncertain:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Ba2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

..Issuer: Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: McLaren Finance PLC

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: McLaren Holdings Limited

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, currently B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, BMW Australia Finance Ltd., BMW Canada Inc., BMW Finance N.V., BMW International Investment B.V., BMW Japan Finance Corp., BMW US Capital, LLC, Daimler AG, Daimler Canada Finance Inc., Daimler Finance North America LLC, Daimler International Finance B.V., DaimlerChrysler Company LLC, Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd, Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd., Mercedes-Benz Japan Co., Ltd., Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Volkswagen Group of America Finance, LLC, Volkswagen International Finance N.V., VW Credit Canada, Inc., VW Credit, Inc., GIE PSA Tresorerie, Peugeot S.A., Volvo Car AB, Renault S.A., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe SA credit ratings is Anke Rindermann, Associate Managing Director, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456,Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, McLaren Finance PLC, McLaren Holdings Limited credit ratings is Peter Firth, Associate Managing Director, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Falk Frey

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

