Moody's places ratings of Berlin Hyp AG and Landesbank Berlin AG on review

Frankfurt am Main, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed Berlin
Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp) and Landesbank Berlin AG's (LBB) Aa2 long-term
deposit and issuer ratings as well as Berlin Hyp's senior unsecured
debt ratings on review for downgrade.
Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for upgrade the
baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the a3 Adjusted BCA of LBB.
Further, the rating agency affirmed the ba1 BCA of Berlin Hyp and
placed its a3 Adjusted BCA on review for downgrade.
Today's rating actions were triggered by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's
(LBBW, deposits Aa3 stable/senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA
baa2) acquisition of Berlin Hyp [1], which remains subject
to regulatory and owner approvals; the transaction is expected to
close in summer 2022. Up to now, commercial real estate lender
Berlin Hyp and savings bank LBB are both subsidiaries of Erwerbsgesellschaft
der S-Finanzgruppe mbH (S-Erwerbsgesellschaft) and are rated
under the assumption of a joint resolution approach.
The acquisition of Berlin Hyp by LBBW leads to the breakup of the banking
group within S-Erwerbsgesellschaft, which remains the owner
of LBB. The transaction follows an industrial logic of consolidating
commercial real estate lending activities under the roof of LBBW while
preserving LBB as regional savings bank under the ultimate ownership of
the German savings bank sector.
The transaction results in diluting credit benefits for both banks,
leading to a review for downgrade of some of both banks' ratings.
For Berlin Hyp, the acquisition by a lower rated entity exerts potential
downwards rating pressure. For LBB, changes in the liability
structures after the break-up of S-Erwerbsgesellschaft could
pressure the bank's deposit and issuer ratings as investor protection
from loss-absorbing instruments is expected to decline.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATINGS RATIONALE -- BERLIN HYP
BERLIN HYP's BCA AFFIRMATION REFLECTS EXPECTATION OF AN UNCHANGED
CREDIT PROFILE
The affirmation of Berlin Hyp's ba1 standalone BCA reflects that
it will operate as a self-contained subsidiary of LBBW and under
its existing brand. Berlin Hyp's ba1 BCA continues to considers
the bank's exceptionally high concentration risks in commercial real estate
(CRE) lending given its highly focused business model, but also
its good asset quality and capitalisation and a profitability that exceeds
the level of domestic peers. This sound solvency is somewhat offset
by the bank's weaker liquidity, due to a high reliance on
confidence-sensitive market funding and substantial asset encumbrance.
REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE OF ADJUSTED BCA, LONG-TERM DEPOSIT,
ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
The review for downgrade on Berlin Hyp's long-term deposit,
issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings as well as on its Adjusted BCA
reflects that Berlin Hyp's ratings will likely be aligned with LBBW's,
which are one notch lower. The rating agency expects that Berlin
Hyp will be considered a joint resolution group with LBBW by the respective
authority, thereby essentially aligning the risks for investors.
AFFIRMATION OF JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS AND SHORT-TERM
RATINGS
Berlin Hyp's junior senior unsecured debt ratings and its short-term
ratings are at the same level as LBBW's. Consequently,
Moody's affirmed the ratings, driven by the same factors as
outlined above, namely the joint resolution perimeter assumption.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
During the review period, Moody's will assess how the change
in ownership at Berlin Hyp will affect the current rating uplift from
affiliate support, which presently benefits from its financially
stronger sister company LBB and a profit and loss transfer agreement with
their joint parent as well as its full indirect ownership of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Corporate Family Rating Aa2 stable, BCA a2), and the new
resolution group that it is expected to form with LBBW. The rating
agency will also monitor the progress in achieving required shareholder
and authority approvals.
RATINGS RATIONALE - LBB
REVIEW FOR UPGRADE OF BCA, ADJUSTED BCA AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The review for upgrade on LBB's baa2 BCA relates to the potential
removal of the current cap on its BCA, which reflects the strong
contractual interlinkages as represented by the profit and loss transfer
agreements between the joint parent and its two core subsidiaries and
which presently ties LBB and Berlin Hyp from a creditworthiness perspective.
LBB's standalone credit profile continues to reflect the bank's
strong deposit franchise and strong capital ratios, while it is
restrained by heightened asset risk, because of substantial CRE
lending exposures and a weak profitability.
A higher BCA is likely to lead to a higher Adjusted BCA, based on
the very high support available from Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe;
as such the review for upgrade on LBB's BCA drives the review for
upgrade on its Adjusted BCA.
The review for upgrade on the Baa1 subordinated debt rating, the
long-term Aa2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment and the bank's
long-term Aa2 Counterparty Risk Ratings then follow the review
for upgrade on LBB's Adjusted BCA.
REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM DEPOSIT, ISSUER AND JUNIOR
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
The review for downgrade on LBB's Aa2 long-term deposit,
issuer and junior senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the potential
for lower ratings uplift for these liabilities from Moody's Advanced
LGF analysis, given the expected changes in the liability structure.
At the current stage, LBB's liability perimeter is based on
group numbers, including Berlin Hyp's significant senior unsecured
and junior senior unsecured liabilities. As LBB's stand-alone
liability structure is typical for a savings bank, with little market
funding and a strong deposit base, investor protection will potentially
decline for deposits, senior unsecured as well as junior senior
unsecured liabilities, given significantly lower levels of bail-in-able
liabilities available, following a closing of the announced transaction.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
For LBB, the review will focus on the implications of the break-up
of S-Erwerbsgesellschaft, because the termination of LBB's
status as a sister company to Berlin Hyp under the roof of their joint
parent, which currently result in a significant risk correlation
imply an revision of the implemented cap for LBB's intrinsic strength,
and on the implications of the new standalone resolution entity,
that LBB forms after the sale of Berlin Hyp. While the end of the
contractual links is likely to be positive, this could be more than
offset by a material change in the composition of the resolution balance
sheet, with less bail-in-able instruments outstanding
resulting in a higher loss severity. The rating agency will also
monitor the progress in achieving required shareholder and authority approvals.
AFFIRMATION OF SHORT-TERM RATINGS
The affirmation of the short-term deposit ratings at P-1
reflects Moody's expectation, that the respective long-term
ratings will not fall to a level not in line with a P-1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the review for downgrade on some of the banks' ratings there
is limited upside pressure to these.
Berlin Hyp
Berlin Hyp's long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings could be confirmed at current levels if LBBW's fundamental
credit profile improves in the meantime, higher sector support becomes
available; or in the unlikely event of the transaction not closing.
Berlin Hyp's long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings could be downgraded following conclusion of the transaction.
Further, ratings downward pressure could develop in case of a change
in the joint liability structure with LBBW, resulting in higher
loss given failure in resolution and, therefore, fewer notches
of rating uplift derived from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
LBB
LBB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be confirmed
at current levels if the agency assesses that despite the structural changes
the bank's liability structure remains in line with the currently
assigned uplift in its liability analysis; a significantly stronger
BCA balances the impact beyond current expectations; or in the unlikely
event of the planned transaction not closing.
LBB's BCA and Adjusted BCA could be upgraded following the conclusion
of the transaction that imply an end to the significant risk correlations
with Berlin Hyp and Moody's assessment of an unchanged financial
profile of baa1. As a result, upward rating pressure would
extend to the bank's subordinated debt ratings as well as the Counterparty
Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessment.
LBB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be downgraded
following conclusion of the transaction and Moody's assessment of a lower
uplift from its Advanced LGF analysis incorporated into the ratings,
exceeding the positive impact on ratings from a higher BCA and Adjusted
BCA for these liability classes.
Given the review for upgrade on the BCA and Adjusted BCA, downwards
pressure on these as well as on the subordinated debt, the long-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings as well as the long-term Counterparty
Risk Assessment is limited. However, the ratings and rating
inputs could be confirmed if Moody's assesses that the fundamental
credit profile of the bank is more in line with the currently assigned
level.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Berlin Hyp AG
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
currently Aa2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
currently Aa2(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
currently a3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, currently (P)Aa2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
currently (P)Baa1
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Short-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
ba1
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A2
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A2
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Ratings under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Landesbank Berlin AG
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A2
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
currently Aa2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
currently Aa2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
currently a3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently Baa1
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Ratings under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Berliner Sparkasse
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
currently Aa2, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Stable
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
currently Aa2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
currently Aa2(cr)
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Ratings under Review
from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Landesbank Baden-Württemberg press release 26 January
2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
