Moody's places ratings of Cinda AMC, Orient AMC and Great Wall AMC on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the A3/P-2 local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of three Chinese state-owned national distressed asset management companies (AMCs) -- China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC), China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Orient AMC) and China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Great Wall AMC).

In addition, Moody's has placed the debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of these three AMCs' offshore financing vehicles on review for downgrade.

Moody's has also placed the B1(hyb) foreign currency preferred stock rating of Cinda AMC on review for downgrade.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review of the ratings reflects Moody's decision to reassess the very high government support assumed in the ratings of these three AMCs, in the light of developments at China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC, Baa2 RUR). While the introduction of strategic state-owned investors at Huarong AMC, as announced by the company on 18 August 2021, appears to represent a bail-out that will not involve losses to creditors, there are features of the resolution that warrant a reassessment of the very high level of support assumed for all four AMCs.

Moody's review will consider whether the lack of transparency over Huarong AMC's resolution is consistent with the very high government support assumption. Huarong AMC has operated without publishing its financial statements beyond mandated disclosure deadlines and there continues to be uncertainty about the timing and extent of the capital to be injected and the extent of Huarong AMC's business restructuring.

Moreover, the support to be provided for Huarong AMC is indirect, via a consortium of state-owned enterprises rather than a direct capital injection from its main shareholder, the Ministry of Finance. Moody's review will also consider whether the support being indirect rather than direct is consistent with the very high support assumption for the large AMCs.

Idiosyncratic governance failures appear to have been at the heart of Huarong AMC's financial difficulties. These factors have not directly affected the other three AMCs, and Moody's has not taken any rating actions on their Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs). Nonetheless, the review will consider whether it is reasonable to assume that the process of supporting the other three AMCs would be substantially different to that of Huarong AMC in the event that they needed extraordinary support in the future.

The review will also consider the extent to which a policy and regulatory desire for the AMCs to focus on their core business will offset the questions that have risen about the timeliness of support for Huarong AMC. To the extent to which their strategies focus more on the core business of distressed asset management, this could reduce the risk of idiosyncratic governance failures making support more predictable and potentially putting upward pressure on their BCAs.

For Cinda AMC, which was named as one of Huarong AMC's strategic investors in its recent announcement, Moody's has assumed that its planned investment will not have a material impact on its standalone credit profile.

Moody's expects that government support will flow through the AMCs to their offshore platforms. Given that the offshore securities and MTN programs are supported by guarantees and keepwell deeds provided by the three AMCs, the offshore securities and MTN program ratings are also on review for downgrade.

Given that the ratings of Cinda AMC, Orient AMC and Great Wall AMC are on review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could confirm the AMCs' ratings if it assesses that the current assumption of very high government support remains appropriate for their ratings.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the AMCs' ratings if it concludes that it would be appropriate to incorporate a reduced probability of timely government support in their ratings

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,518 billion as of 31 December 2020.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,203 billion as of 30 June 2021.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB627 billion as of 31 December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

• Foreign Currency Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (hyb)

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

Charming Light Investments Ltd.

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1

• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 and Baa1 (hyb)

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

United Wealth Development Ltd.

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3

• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

China Great Wall Int'l Holdings III Limited

Placed under review for downgrade

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1

• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2

• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1

• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

