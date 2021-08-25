Moody's places ratings of Cinda AMC, Orient AMC and Great Wall AMC on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the A3/P-2
local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of three Chinese state-owned
national distressed asset management companies (AMCs) -- China Cinda
Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC), China
Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Orient AMC) and
China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Great
Wall AMC).
In addition, Moody's has placed the debt ratings and medium-term
note (MTN) program ratings of these three AMCs' offshore financing
vehicles on review for downgrade.
Moody's has also placed the B1(hyb) foreign currency preferred stock
rating of Cinda AMC on review for downgrade.
A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review of the ratings reflects Moody's decision to reassess
the very high government support assumed in the ratings of these three
AMCs, in the light of developments at China Huarong Asset Management
Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC, Baa2 RUR). While
the introduction of strategic state-owned investors at Huarong
AMC, as announced by the company on 18 August 2021, appears
to represent a bail-out that will not involve losses to creditors,
there are features of the resolution that warrant a reassessment of the
very high level of support assumed for all four AMCs.
Moody's review will consider whether the lack of transparency over
Huarong AMC's resolution is consistent with the very high government
support assumption. Huarong AMC has operated without publishing
its financial statements beyond mandated disclosure deadlines and there
continues to be uncertainty about the timing and extent of the capital
to be injected and the extent of Huarong AMC's business restructuring.
Moreover, the support to be provided for Huarong AMC is indirect,
via a consortium of state-owned enterprises rather than a direct
capital injection from its main shareholder, the Ministry of Finance.
Moody's review will also consider whether the support being indirect
rather than direct is consistent with the very high support assumption
for the large AMCs.
Idiosyncratic governance failures appear to have been at the heart of
Huarong AMC's financial difficulties. These factors have
not directly affected the other three AMCs, and Moody's has
not taken any rating actions on their Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs).
Nonetheless, the review will consider whether it is reasonable to
assume that the process of supporting the other three AMCs would be substantially
different to that of Huarong AMC in the event that they needed extraordinary
support in the future.
The review will also consider the extent to which a policy and regulatory
desire for the AMCs to focus on their core business will offset the questions
that have risen about the timeliness of support for Huarong AMC.
To the extent to which their strategies focus more on the core business
of distressed asset management, this could reduce the risk of idiosyncratic
governance failures making support more predictable and potentially putting
upward pressure on their BCAs.
For Cinda AMC, which was named as one of Huarong AMC's strategic
investors in its recent announcement, Moody's has assumed
that its planned investment will not have a material impact on its standalone
credit profile.
Moody's expects that government support will flow through the AMCs
to their offshore platforms. Given that the offshore securities
and MTN programs are supported by guarantees and keepwell deeds provided
by the three AMCs, the offshore securities and MTN program ratings
are also on review for downgrade.
Given that the ratings of Cinda AMC, Orient AMC and Great Wall AMC
are on review for downgrade, it is unlikely that they will be upgraded
in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could confirm the AMCs' ratings if it assesses that
the current assumption of very high government support remains appropriate
for their ratings.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the AMCs' ratings
if it concludes that it would be appropriate to incorporate a reduced
probability of timely government support in their ratings
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Beijing, China Cinda Asset Management Co.,
Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,518 billion as
of 31 December 2020.
Headquartered in Beijing, China Orient Asset Management Co.,
Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,203 billion as
of 30 June 2021.
Headquartered in Beijing, China Great Wall Asset Management Co.,
Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB627 billion as of 31 December
2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2
• Foreign Currency Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred
Stock, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (hyb)
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3
• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3
• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
Charming Light Investments Ltd.
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Regular
Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Baa1 and Baa1 (hyb)
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
United Wealth Development Ltd.
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3
• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
• Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
China Great Wall Int'l Holdings III Limited
Placed under review for downgrade
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
• Local Currency Backed Other Short Term, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently (P)P-2
• Long-term Local Currency Backed Senior Unsecured Regular
Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Baa1
• Entity-level outlook changed to rating under review from
stable
