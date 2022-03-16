Moody's places ratings of Sequa on review for upgrade

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed all ratings of Sequa Corporation ("Sequa" or the "company") on review for upgrade, including the Caa2 corporate family rating and the Caa2-PD probability of default rating. For Sequa Mezzanine Holdings L.L.C., Moody's placed all ratings on review for upgrade, including the first lien senior secured credit facilities, comprised of a revolving credit facility due 2022, a revolving credit facility due 2023, a first lien term loan due 2023, and a first lien term loan due 2025. Concurrently, Moody's placed the ratings on review for upgrade for the company's senior secured second lien term loan due 2024.

The review for upgrade is prompted by Sequa's plan to sell its Precoat Metals business division ("Precoat") to AZZ, Inc for approximately $1.3 billion. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Issuer: Sequa Corporation

Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2

Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2-PD

Outlook: Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Issuer: Sequa Mezzanine Holdings L.L.C.

First lien senior secured revolving facility due 2022, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

First lien senior secured revolving facility due 2023, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

First lien senior secured term loan due 2023, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

First lien senior secured term loan due 2025, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

Second lien senior secured bank credit facility due 2024, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook: Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review reflects Moody's expectations that substantially all of the net proceeds from the sale of Precoat will be used to pay-down Sequa's debt. Moody's expects leverage to meaningfully decrease upon close of the sale. Sequa's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA as of September 2021 was around 7.5x. Pro forma for the sale, Moody's believes that debt-to-EBITDA will be meaningfully reduced, providing a stronger balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility. The review also reflects recent improvement in the company's operating performance leading up to the announcement of the transaction.

The review for upgrade will assess the operational and financial profile of Sequa's remaining aerospace business ("Chromalloy"). Aspects of the credit that will be under consideration include: Chromalloy's pro forma stand-alone financial metrics, cash flows, liquidity, and capital structure. Future investment requirements for the Chromalloy business will also be considered. Governance considerations, including the company's capital allocation policies and long-term leverage targets will also factor into the review. The review will also incorporate the company's plans to address upcoming revolver and term loan maturities in 2022 and 2023.

Sequa Corporation, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is a diversified industrial company operating in two business segments: Aerospace, through Chromalloy Gas Turbine, and metal coating, through Precoat Metals. Sequa was purchased via a $2.8 billion LBO by affiliates of Carlyle Partners V, L.P. (Carlyle) in December 2007. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 2021 were $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

