Moody's places ratings of Stars Group (B2 CFR) on review for upgrade

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed all the rating of The Stars Group Inc. ("TSG", "Stars") on review for upgrade, including the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, as well as the B1 senior secured and Caa1 senior unsecured ratings of The Stars Group Holdings B.V. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-1.

The review for upgrade reflects the closure of the acquisition of the company by Flutter Entertainment Plc, with Flutter shareholders owning 54.64% of the combined Flutter/TSG group. Flutter is a global sports betting and gaming operator. While TSG currently remains a stand-alone credit group, it is expected that the company will work towards a single consolidated credit group with Flutter with TSG's debt to be refinanced (other than its $1 billion 7% sr. unsecured notes) or guaranteed by Flutter. In working to achieve this goal of a single credit group, a consent solicitation relating to TSG's 7% notes was agreed to that included, among other things, to provide for a guarantee of the notes by Flutter once TSG's term loans are refinanced or also guaranteed by Flutter. The review for upgrade reflects the higher expectation that the Flutter guarantee or a refinancing will be achieved given that the acquisition has now closed. Moody's expects to withdrawal TSG's CFR, PDR and SGL ratings, as well as the ratings of any TSG debt that is repaid once such refinancing occurs.

The review additionally considers the assigned CFR of Ba1 at Flutter Entertainment Plc, which considers the combined consolidated company with enhanced size, scale and diversification, and modest leverage, enabling the company to continue to pursue growth opportunities in the evolving online gaming and sports betting industry. Moody's will also assess the final debt structure of the combined Flutter/TSG organization including the guarantee and collateral position of TSG's debt that will remain outstanding.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Stars Group Holdings B.V. (The)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5 from LGD6)

..Issuer: Stars Group Inc. (The)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stars Group Holdings B.V. (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Stars Group Inc. (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Stars Group Inc's B2 CFR is supported by the company's market leading position in terms of revenue in online poker, its licenses to operate in all major jurisdictions where online poker has been legalized, and growing gaming and sports betting business. The ratings are also supported by the company's relatively high EBITDA margins, strong free cash flow generation, and very good liquidity profile. Key credit concerns include The Stars Group's high leverage level as a result of its debt financed acquisition-based growth strategy, relatively narrow product focus -- the company's revenue and earnings are derived entirely from online gaming activities -- along with the uncertainty related to an evolving regulatory environment for online gaming in various jurisdictions around the world.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could occur if the Stars Group is able to successfully integrate recent acquisitions, obtain identified synergies, and hit its growth targets, resulting in debt/EBITDA maintained below 4.5x. TSG's instrument ratings would also be upgraded in a combined Flutter/TSG organization if the guarantee and collateral package provides broader credit support than exists with a stand-alone TSG.

Ratings could be downgraded if the Stars Group's debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x, or the pace or size of acquisitions were to increase meaningfully.

The Stars Group Inc. (formerly TSX and NASDAQ: TSG) provides technology-based products and services in the global gaming, betting, and interactive entertainment industries as well as services and systems to online gaming operators. The company owns and operates the Poker Stars and Full Tilt Poker online poker brands, as well as Sky Bet. Total revenue for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $2.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

