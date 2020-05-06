Moody's places ratings of Stars Group (B2 CFR) on review for upgrade

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed
all the rating of The Stars Group Inc. ("TSG",
"Stars") on review for upgrade, including the company's
B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability
of Default Rating, as well as the B1 senior secured and Caa1 senior
unsecured ratings of The Stars Group Holdings B.V. The company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-1.
The review for upgrade reflects the closure of the acquisition of the
company by Flutter Entertainment Plc, with Flutter shareholders
owning 54.64% of the combined Flutter/TSG group.
Flutter is a global sports betting and gaming operator. While TSG
currently remains a stand-alone credit group, it is expected
that the company will work towards a single consolidated credit group
with Flutter with TSG's debt to be refinanced (other than its $1
billion 7% sr. unsecured notes) or guaranteed by Flutter.
In working to achieve this goal of a single credit group, a consent
solicitation relating to TSG's 7% notes was agreed to that
included, among other things, to provide for a guarantee of
the notes by Flutter once TSG's term loans are refinanced or also
guaranteed by Flutter. The review for upgrade reflects the higher
expectation that the Flutter guarantee or a refinancing will be achieved
given that the acquisition has now closed. Moody's expects
to withdrawal TSG's CFR, PDR and SGL ratings, as well
as the ratings of any TSG debt that is repaid once such refinancing occurs.
The review additionally considers the assigned CFR of Ba1 at Flutter Entertainment
Plc, which considers the combined consolidated company with enhanced
size, scale and diversification, and modest leverage,
enabling the company to continue to pursue growth opportunities in the
evolving online gaming and sports betting industry. Moody's
will also assess the final debt structure of the combined Flutter/TSG
organization including the guarantee and collateral position of TSG's
debt that will remain outstanding.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Stars Group Holdings B.V.
(The)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5 from LGD6)
..Issuer: Stars Group Inc. (The)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Stars Group Holdings B.V.
(The)
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Stars Group Inc. (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Stars Group Inc's B2 CFR is supported by the company's market
leading position in terms of revenue in online poker, its licenses
to operate in all major jurisdictions where online poker has been legalized,
and growing gaming and sports betting business. The ratings are
also supported by the company's relatively high EBITDA margins,
strong free cash flow generation, and very good liquidity profile.
Key credit concerns include The Stars Group's high leverage level
as a result of its debt financed acquisition-based growth strategy,
relatively narrow product focus -- the company's revenue and
earnings are derived entirely from online gaming activities -- along
with the uncertainty related to an evolving regulatory environment for
online gaming in various jurisdictions around the world.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade could occur if the Stars Group is able to successfully
integrate recent acquisitions, obtain identified synergies,
and hit its growth targets, resulting in debt/EBITDA maintained
below 4.5x. TSG's instrument ratings would also be
upgraded in a combined Flutter/TSG organization if the guarantee and collateral
package provides broader credit support than exists with a stand-alone
TSG.
Ratings could be downgraded if the Stars Group's debt/EBITDA rises
above 6.5x, or the pace or size of acquisitions were to increase
meaningfully.
The Stars Group Inc. (formerly TSX and NASDAQ: TSG) provides
technology-based products and services in the global gaming,
betting, and interactive entertainment industries as well as services
and systems to online gaming operators. The company owns and operates
the Poker Stars and Full Tilt Poker online poker brands, as well
as Sky Bet. Total revenue for the last twelve-month period
ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $2.5 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Adam McLaren
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653