Moody's places ratings of Vertex Aerospace on review for upgrade

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has placed all ratings of Vertex Aerospace Services Corp. ("Vertex" or the "company") on review for upgrade, including the B2 corporate family rating, the B2-PD probability of default rating, and the B1 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan.

The review for upgrade is prompted by Vertex's announcement that it plans to merge, in an all-stock transaction, with Vectrus, Inc., a provider of critical mission support to military and government customers. The combined companies will have pro forma revenues of about $3.4 billion and will be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

On Review for Upgrade:

Issuer: Vertex Aerospace Services Corp.

Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Vertex Aerospace Services Corp.

Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review reflects Moody's expectations that Vertex's leverage will substantially decrease upon close of the merger with Vectrus. Vertex’s current pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is around 7.0x. Pro forma for the merger with Vectrus, Moody’s believes that debt-to-EBITDA will be meaningfully reduced, providing a stronger balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility.

Moody's recognizes the strategic rationale for the transaction, as the combined companies will enhance their technology and service capabilities, while increasing scale and expanding the bid pipeline. However, Moody's believes that the transaction will entail significant execution and integration risk. These risks are exacerbated by Vertex’s December 2021 acquisition of the mission support, training and maintenance services business of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This was a transformative acquisition that more than doubled Vertex’s size. As a result, the merger with Vectrus will be occurring at a time that there is already elevated execution and integration risk.

The review for upgrade will assess the operational, investment and financial changes that will result from the merger. Aspects of the credit that will be under consideration include: pro forma combined financial metrics, cash flows, liquidity, and capital structure. The business integration plan coupled with future investment requirements will also be considered. Governance considerations, including the company's capital allocation policies and long-term leverage targets will also factor into the review.

Vertex Aerospace Services Corp., headquartered in Madison, MS, is an aviation and aerospace technical services company managing and servicing aircraft and other equipment, primarily for government customers. Pro forma for the recent acquisition of the Raytheon business, annual revenue approximate $1.6 billion. The company is owned by affiliates of American Industrial Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

