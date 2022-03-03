Moody's places ratings of Wintershall Dea AG on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed all ratings of Wintershall Dea AG (Wintershall Dea) and its subsidiaries on review for downgrade following the ongoing reviews for downgrade on Russia's B3 sovereign rating (please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463447). The review for downgrade reflects downside credit risks stemming from the potential for additional, more severe sanctions to affect Wintershall Dea's operations and credit profile.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The decision to place Wintershall Dea AG's ratings on review for downgrade reflects the company's meaningful exposure to Russia through several joint ventures with Gazprom, PJSC to produce gas and condensate in Russia and to distribute gas through pipelines in Western Europe, which expose the company to potential indirect or direct sanctions on or from Russia. About 48% of Wintershall Dea AG's annual oil & gas production of 634 mboe/d and about 63% of its 2P reserve base is in Russia. However, reflecting the relatively lower realizations of gas & oil prices in Russia compared to the remaining portfolio, Russia contributes a much lower portion of the company's reported EBITDA of €3.7 billion and free cash flow of €2.1 billion, at 20% and 24%, respectively, in 2021.

Furthermore, Wintershall Dea AG holds a 15.5% share in the offshore pipeline Nord Stream 1 and contributed a €730 million loan to the project company Nord Stream 2. On February 23, 2022, the US government added the project company of Nord Stream 2 to its SDN sanction list. In response, Wintershall Dea AG announced that it will impair the entire loan.

Additionally, the company has an equity stake in a German gas pipeline network, the WIGA Transport Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG (WIGA), with a German subsidiary of Gazprom, PJSC (share of 50.02% for Wintershall Dea and 49.98% for Gazprom, PJSC).

The review period will allow Moody's to evaluate the scope and scale of sanctions and how they could impact the credit profile of Wintershall Dea AG, including its ability to repatriate dividends and cash from its Russians assets. Potential additional sanctions may result in a loss of the company's assets in Russia as well as its stakes in Nord Stream 1 and might impact the WIGA joint venture with Gazprom, PJSC, which would weaken the company's credit profile materially. At the same time Moody's notes that the company's investments in its Russian assets benefit from investment guarantees provided by the Federal Republic of Germany. These guarantees offer some protection in specific circumstances against certain political risks, including expropriation, nationalization, wars, payment embargoes and moratoria. Moody's will also assess Wintershall Dea AG's operations outside of Russia and its credit quality if it were to lose its Russian assets.

Under our baseline scenario a potential downgrade would likely be limited to one notch, as credit ratios (adj debt/ EBITDAX at 1.6x and RCF/debt at 26% by end of 2021) are well in line with our expectations for its Baa2 rating and by year end 2021 Wintershall Dea AG has excellent liquidity with €2.1 billion cash on balance and access to a fully undrawn €900 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. Furthermore, we believe that Wintershall Dea AG will manage its capital structure in a way that would support a Baa2 investment grade rating, as reflected by the conservative track record that the company has built over the past 3 years, and the company's E&P production and reserve portfolio excluding Russia exhibits some investment grade characteristics.

ESG

Social and governance considerations have been drivers of the rating action. Wintershall Dea's AG commitment to an investment grade rating, as evidenced by the ordinary dividend cut in 2020 and scope and scale of potential sanctions have been considered.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Wintershall Dea AG

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, currently Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Wintershall Dea Finance 2 B.V.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Wintershall Dea Finance B.V.

Placed On Review for Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Wintershall Dea AG was created on 1 May 2019, as a result of the merger between BASF (SE)'s (A3 stable) subsidiary Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG (owned by LetterOne, an investment firm partially owned by Mikhail Fridman). It is Europe's largest independent oil and gas company with a production of 634 mboed in 2021 and proved developed reserves covering its production for around 7 years. In 2021, the company reported EBITDAX of €3.8 billion.

