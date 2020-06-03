Moody's places ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade

Approximately EUR 4.4 billion of securities affected
London, 03 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it has placed
on review for possible downgrade its ratings on 234 securities ("CLO Securities")
issued by 77 EMEA broadly syndicated loan-backed (BSL) collateralized
loan obligations (CLOs). The CLO Securities include 81 rated Baa2
(sf) - Baa3 (sf), 77 rated Ba2 (sf) - Ba3 (sf),
and 76 rated B1 (sf) or below.
Moody's actions today follow the CLO actions Moody's took
on 20 April 2020, and are primarily prompted by a continuing decline
in the credit quality of CLO portfolios as a result of economic shocks
stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since April, the
decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades
among the assets underlying some CLOs. Consequently, the
weighted average default risk of these CLO portfolios has increased substantially
and the credit protection available to the CLO securities has eroded,
prompting Moody's to place additional securities on review for possible
downgrade.
Together with the 117 EMEA CLO securities placed on review on 20 April,
today's actions brought the total number of EMEA CLO securities
on review for possible downgrade to 351. These securities represent
approximately 16% by count, or 6.5% by balance,
of Moody's-rated EMEA BSL CLO securities oustanding.
All the securities placed on review for possible downgrade today and in
April are currently rated Baa (sf) or below. As was the case with
the 20 April actions, no Aaa (sf) or Aa (sf) or A (sf)-rated
CLO securities are affected by today's actions due to their strong
structural credit protections.
During its review, Moody's will assess the impact of the ongoing
credit weakening on the CLO ratings, taking into account:
(1) the changes in the credit quality of individual deals' portfolios;
(2) manager trading strategies; (3) structural mechanisms such as
OC test haircuts for "excess" Caa exposures and cash flow diversion due
to the breaches of certain deal covenants; and (4) other credit impacts
attributed to our forward-looking assessment of the length,
breadth, and depth of the economic and policy response to the global
pandemic. Moody's generally strives to conclude rating reviews
within 90 days. However, due to the high degree of uncertainty
in the current credit environment, the resolution of these watchlist
actions may extend beyond the usual timeframe. Ratings that are
placed on review for possible downgrade, or ultimately downgraded,
are meant to signal increased risk of credit loss. They are generally
not, however, declarations that losses are expected.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425456
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action on the CLO Securities today is primarily a result of
:
(1) worsening portfolio WARFs, a measure of CLO asset default risk;
(2) increasing shares of Caa-rated assets in the portfolios due
to downgrades of the underlying assets;
(3) decreasing portfolio par as a result of asset value haircuts related
to large Caa asset holdings, market value haircuts on discount assets,
and par loss due to defaulted assets and trading, leading to declining
overcollateralization protection to the securities.
Portfolio WARFs have worsened across CLOs as weakening corporate credit
has led to the downgrade of many issuers whose loans make up CLO asset
pools. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's
rating action, portfolio WARFs have increased from 2972 to 3376,
or a 13.7% increase on average since March.
The downgrades to the underlying assets have also increased the transactions'
concentrations of Caa-rated assets. Caa assets above a certain
covenant threshold in a typical CLO alter the risk profile of the CLO
portfolio and lead to par value haircuts attributed to such excess Caa
assets that address the increased risk in the portfolio, especially
for loans that carry unusually low market prices. Among the transactions
with securities affected by today's rating actions, the portfolios'
shares of Caa assets have increased from 3.4% to 6.7%
on average since March.
The rise in Caa assets, along with declining market values of loans
in CLO portfolios, has led to increasing par haircuts from excess
Caa and other assets (for example, discount obligations) and has
reduced Moody's estimates of overcollateralization in the deals.
Par reduction from haircuts along with losses due to defaulted assets
and trading have reduced the cushion that most transactions have on their
OC tests. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's
rating actions, the junior OC levels have decreased from 109.9%
to 109.1%, a loss of 0.8% on average
since March.
Moody's notes that corporate credit weakening and the resulting
rating downgrades have impacted CLO-held obligors. In recent
weeks, the pace of negative corporate rating actions has slowed
as Moody's approach to reassessing ratings based on the shock of
the coronavirus and low oil prices has progressed. As the current
credit shock materialized in March 2020, the number of negative
rating actions peaked in late March and early April. More recently,
these have declined steadily. In addition, loan prices have
also recently recovered substantially from their March lows.
Approximately 28% of the assets in EMEA BSL CLO portfolios have
been assigned negative outlooks and 5.5% have ratings on
review for possible downgrade. As a result of negative rating actions,
as of May 2020, the average portfolio WARF in EMEA BSL CLO transactions
was 3367, in comparison with 3210 in April 2020 and 2977 in March
2020. Approximately 94% of deals are now failing WARF covenants.
Concurrently, the average reported Caa asset percentage in EMEA
BSL CLO transactions rose to 5.3% in April, up from
3.3% in March 2020. While the amount of defaults
in CLO portfolios remains low at this point, Moody's forecasts
that the rolling 12-month European speculative grade default rate
will rise to about 7.8% by April 2021.
To identify the CLO Securities subject to today's rating action,
Moody's conducted an analysis that focused primarily on:
(1) the degree of worsening in key portfolio credit quality metrics,
including WARF migration and par erosion, and how it impacts the
rated securities;
(2) estimated expected losses ("estimated EL") of rated securities
based on a quantitative analysis that incorporates key methodological
components.
Based on these analyses, the securities affected by today's
action generally adhere to the following criteria:
(1) the CLO's Updated WARF is at least 15% worse than its reported
WARF in March, or the CLO's Updated WARF is not more than 15%
worse than its reported WARF in March but the CLO's OC ratio for the securities
has decreased by more than 0.75% since Moody's last rating
action; or
(2) for the securities rated Baa1 or lower in the transaction, any
CLO Security's estimated EL materially exceeds the loss benchmarks
for the current rating; or
(3) notwithstanding the criteria above, we exclude the CLO Security
if none of the CLO's securities rated Baa and lower have estimated
EL that materially exceed the loss benchmarks for their current rating.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the global economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of corporate assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of rated CLO Securities is subject to, and is sensitive
to, the performance of the related CLOs' underlying portfolios and
related CLOs, respectively, which in turn depends on economic
and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the
length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the
global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance
of the securities. Additionally, to the extent that trading
is permitted and feasible with respect to a CLO, the applicable
CLO manager's investment decisions and management of such transaction
will also affect the performance of the CLO's rated CLO Securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425456
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Person Approving the Credit Rating
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mizuho Tanaka
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ian Perrin
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Javier Hevia Portocarrero
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454