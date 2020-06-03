Moody's places ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade

Approximately EUR 4.4 billion of securities affected

London, 03 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it has placed on review for possible downgrade its ratings on 234 securities ("CLO Securities") issued by 77 EMEA broadly syndicated loan-backed (BSL) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The CLO Securities include 81 rated Baa2 (sf) - Baa3 (sf), 77 rated Ba2 (sf) - Ba3 (sf), and 76 rated B1 (sf) or below.

Moody's actions today follow the CLO actions Moody's took on 20 April 2020, and are primarily prompted by a continuing decline in the credit quality of CLO portfolios as a result of economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since April, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades among the assets underlying some CLOs. Consequently, the weighted average default risk of these CLO portfolios has increased substantially and the credit protection available to the CLO securities has eroded, prompting Moody's to place additional securities on review for possible downgrade.

Together with the 117 EMEA CLO securities placed on review on 20 April, today's actions brought the total number of EMEA CLO securities on review for possible downgrade to 351. These securities represent approximately 16% by count, or 6.5% by balance, of Moody's-rated EMEA BSL CLO securities oustanding. All the securities placed on review for possible downgrade today and in April are currently rated Baa (sf) or below. As was the case with the 20 April actions, no Aaa (sf) or Aa (sf) or A (sf)-rated CLO securities are affected by today's actions due to their strong structural credit protections.

During its review, Moody's will assess the impact of the ongoing credit weakening on the CLO ratings, taking into account: (1) the changes in the credit quality of individual deals' portfolios; (2) manager trading strategies; (3) structural mechanisms such as OC test haircuts for "excess" Caa exposures and cash flow diversion due to the breaches of certain deal covenants; and (4) other credit impacts attributed to our forward-looking assessment of the length, breadth, and depth of the economic and policy response to the global pandemic. Moody's generally strives to conclude rating reviews within 90 days. However, due to the high degree of uncertainty in the current credit environment, the resolution of these watchlist actions may extend beyond the usual timeframe. Ratings that are placed on review for possible downgrade, or ultimately downgraded, are meant to signal increased risk of credit loss. They are generally not, however, declarations that losses are expected.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425456 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action on the CLO Securities today is primarily a result of :

(1) worsening portfolio WARFs, a measure of CLO asset default risk;

(2) increasing shares of Caa-rated assets in the portfolios due to downgrades of the underlying assets;

(3) decreasing portfolio par as a result of asset value haircuts related to large Caa asset holdings, market value haircuts on discount assets, and par loss due to defaulted assets and trading, leading to declining overcollateralization protection to the securities.

Portfolio WARFs have worsened across CLOs as weakening corporate credit has led to the downgrade of many issuers whose loans make up CLO asset pools. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating action, portfolio WARFs have increased from 2972 to 3376, or a 13.7% increase on average since March.

The downgrades to the underlying assets have also increased the transactions' concentrations of Caa-rated assets. Caa assets above a certain covenant threshold in a typical CLO alter the risk profile of the CLO portfolio and lead to par value haircuts attributed to such excess Caa assets that address the increased risk in the portfolio, especially for loans that carry unusually low market prices. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating actions, the portfolios' shares of Caa assets have increased from 3.4% to 6.7% on average since March.

The rise in Caa assets, along with declining market values of loans in CLO portfolios, has led to increasing par haircuts from excess Caa and other assets (for example, discount obligations) and has reduced Moody's estimates of overcollateralization in the deals. Par reduction from haircuts along with losses due to defaulted assets and trading have reduced the cushion that most transactions have on their OC tests. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating actions, the junior OC levels have decreased from 109.9% to 109.1%, a loss of 0.8% on average since March.

Moody's notes that corporate credit weakening and the resulting rating downgrades have impacted CLO-held obligors. In recent weeks, the pace of negative corporate rating actions has slowed as Moody's approach to reassessing ratings based on the shock of the coronavirus and low oil prices has progressed. As the current credit shock materialized in March 2020, the number of negative rating actions peaked in late March and early April. More recently, these have declined steadily. In addition, loan prices have also recently recovered substantially from their March lows.

Approximately 28% of the assets in EMEA BSL CLO portfolios have been assigned negative outlooks and 5.5% have ratings on review for possible downgrade. As a result of negative rating actions, as of May 2020, the average portfolio WARF in EMEA BSL CLO transactions was 3367, in comparison with 3210 in April 2020 and 2977 in March 2020. Approximately 94% of deals are now failing WARF covenants. Concurrently, the average reported Caa asset percentage in EMEA BSL CLO transactions rose to 5.3% in April, up from 3.3% in March 2020. While the amount of defaults in CLO portfolios remains low at this point, Moody's forecasts that the rolling 12-month European speculative grade default rate will rise to about 7.8% by April 2021.

To identify the CLO Securities subject to today's rating action, Moody's conducted an analysis that focused primarily on:

(1) the degree of worsening in key portfolio credit quality metrics, including WARF migration and par erosion, and how it impacts the rated securities;

(2) estimated expected losses ("estimated EL") of rated securities based on a quantitative analysis that incorporates key methodological components.

Based on these analyses, the securities affected by today's action generally adhere to the following criteria:

(1) the CLO's Updated WARF is at least 15% worse than its reported WARF in March, or the CLO's Updated WARF is not more than 15% worse than its reported WARF in March but the CLO's OC ratio for the securities has decreased by more than 0.75% since Moody's last rating action; or

(2) for the securities rated Baa1 or lower in the transaction, any CLO Security's estimated EL materially exceeds the loss benchmarks for the current rating; or

(3) notwithstanding the criteria above, we exclude the CLO Security if none of the CLO's securities rated Baa and lower have estimated EL that materially exceed the loss benchmarks for their current rating.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of rated CLO Securities is subject to, and is sensitive to, the performance of the related CLOs' underlying portfolios and related CLOs, respectively, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. Additionally, to the extent that trading is permitted and feasible with respect to a CLO, the applicable CLO manager's investment decisions and management of such transaction will also affect the performance of the CLO's rated CLO Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425456 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Person Approving the Credit Rating

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mizuho Tanaka

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ian Perrin

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Javier Hevia Portocarrero

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

