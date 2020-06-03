Moody's places ratings on 241 securities from 115 US CLOs on review for possible downgrade; also places ratings on 2 linked securities on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $5.7 billion of securities affected

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has placed on review for possible downgrade its ratings on 241 securities ("CLO Securities") issued by 115 US broadly syndicated loan-backed (BSL) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), plus another two linked CLO combination securities ("Combination Securities") and secured notes. The CLO Securities include 8 rated Aa2 (sf), 51 rated A1 (sf) - A3 (sf), 59 rated Baa1 (sf) - Baa3 (sf), 62 rated Ba1 (sf) - Ba3 (sf), and 61 rated B1 (sf) or below.

Moody's actions today follow the CLO actions Moody's took on 17 April 2020, and are primarily prompted by a continuing decline in the credit quality of CLO portfolios as a result of economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Since April, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades among the assets underlying some CLOs. Consequently, the weighted average default risk of these CLO portfolios has increased substantially and the credit protection available to the CLO securities has eroded, prompting Moody's to place additional securities on review for possible downgrade.

Together with the 859 US CLO securities placed on review on 17 April, today's actions bring the total number of US CLO securities on review for possible downgrade to 1,100. These securities represent approximately 24% by count, or 7% by balance, of Moody's-rated US BSL CLO/CBO securities outstanding. Approximately 93% of the securities placed on review for possible downgrade today and in April are currently rated Baa1 (sf) or below.

Today's actions also affected some A (sf)-rated securities in addition to those placed on review in April, as well as a small number of Aa (sf)-rated securities. The 64 A (sf)-rated securities on review, which include 13 A (sf)-rated securities from the 17 April actions, represent 9% of the 730 A (sf)-rated securities outstanding, while the 8 Aa (sf)-rated securities on review represent 1% of the 791 Aa (sf)-rated securities outstanding. Most of the transactions with A (sf)-rated securities placed on review today, having experienced further deterioration in their credit quality, already had lower-rated securities placed on review in April. The transactions with Aa2 (sf)-rated tranches placed on review have experienced very significant deterioration in key portfolio credit metrics such as weighted average rating factor (WARF) and overcollateralization (OC) levels. As was the case with the 17 April actions, no Aaa (sf)-rated CLO securities are affected by today's actions due to their strong structural credit protections.

During its review, Moody's will assess the impact of the ongoing credit weakening on the CLO ratings, taking into account (1) the changes in the credit quality of individual deals' portfolios, (2) manager trading strategies, (3) structural mechanisms such as OC test haircuts for "excess" Caa exposures and cash flow diversion due to the breaches of certain deal covenants, and (4) other credit impacts attributed to our forward-looking assessment of the length, breadth, and depth of the economic and policy response to the global pandemic. Moody's generally strives to conclude rating reviews within 90 days. However, due to the high degree of uncertainty in the current credit environment, the resolution of these watchlist actions may extend beyond the usual timeframe. Ratings that are placed on review for possible downgrade, or ultimately downgraded, are meant to signal increased risk of credit loss. They are generally not, however, declarations that losses are expected.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425618 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the CLO Securities today are primarily a result of

(1) worsening portfolio WARFs, a measure of CLO asset default risk;

(2) decreasing overcollateralization protection to the securities as a result of asset value haircuts related to large Caa asset holdings, market value haircuts on discount assets, and par loss due to defaulted assets and trading.

(3) increasing shares of Caa-rated assets in the portfolios due to downgrades of the underlying assets;

Portfolio WARFs have worsened across CLOs as weakening corporate credit has led to downgrades or other negative actions relating to many issuers whose loans make up CLO asset pools. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating actions, portfolio WARFs have increased from 2996 to 3555, or a 19% increase on average since March.

The downgrades to the underlying assets have also increased the transactions' exposures to Caa-rated assets. Caa assets above a certain covenant threshold in a typical CLO lead to par value haircuts, attributed to such excess Caa assets, that address the increased risk in a CLO's portfolio, especially from loans that carry unusually low market prices. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating actions, the portfolios' shares of Caa assets have increased from 5.6% to 10.2% on average since March.

The rise in Caa exposures, along with declining market values of loans in CLO portfolios, has led to increasing par haircuts from excess Caa and other assets (for example, discount obligations) and has reduced Moody's estimates of overcollateralization in the deals. Par reduction from haircuts along with losses due to defaulted assets and trading has led more transactions to breach their OC tests, which causes cash flow to be diverted from payments on junior (and in some cases mezzanine) securities to payments on senior securities. Among the transactions with securities affected by today's rating actions, the junior-most OC levels have decreased from 107.4% to 104.6%, a loss of 2.8% on average since March.

Moody's notes that as of 27 May 2020, corporate credit weakening and the resulting rating actions have impacted over 30% of CLO-held obligors with approximately $187 billion of CLO-held par. In recent weeks, the pace of negative corporate rating actions has slowed as Moody's approach to reassessing ratings based on the shock of the coronavirus and low oil prices has progressed. As the current credit shock materialized in March 2020, the number of negative rating actions peaked in late March and early April. More recently, these have declined steadily. In addition, loan prices have also recently recovered substantially from their March lows.

Approximately 29% of the assets in US BSL CLO portfolios have been assigned negative outlooks and 7% have ratings on review for possible downgrade. The rated universe includes a small proportion of CBO transactions as well. As a result of negative rating actions, as of May 2020, the average portfolio WARF was 3416, in comparison with 3323 in April 2020 and 2918 in March 2020. Approximately 90% of deals are now failing WARF covenants. Concurrently, the average reported Caa asset percentage rose to 8.4%, up from 4.5% in March 2020. Meanwhile, as overcollateralization has deteriorated, 192 transactions are now failing at least one OC test and 18 transactions are failing the senior OC test. While the amount of defaults in CLO portfolios remains low at this point, Moody's forecasts that the rolling 12-month US speculative grade default rate will rise to about 13% by April 2021.

To identify the CLO Securities subject to today's rating action, Moody's conducted an analysis that focused primarily on:

(1) the degree of worsening in key portfolio credit quality metrics, including WARF migration and par erosion, and how it impacts the rated securities;

(2) estimated expected losses ("estimated ELs") of rated securities based on quantitative analysis that incorporates key methodological components;

(3) sensitivity analyses to test and calibrate how changes in certain key model inputs impact, and correlate with, estimated ELs.

Based on these analyses, the securities affected by today's actions generally adhere to the following criteria:

(1) For a CLO Security rated Aa1 (sf) - Aa3 (sf),

a. the CLO's Moody's-calculated WARF as of 21 May 2020 (the "Updated WARF") is at least 25% worse than its reported WARF in March,

b. the CLO's OC ratio for the securities has decreased by more than 6% since Moody's last rating action before 17 April, and

c. the CLO Security's estimated EL materially exceeds the loss benchmarks for the current rating.

(2) For a CLO Security rated A1 (sf) - A3 (sf),

a. the CLO's Updated WARF is more than 20% worse than its reported WARF in March,

b. the CLO's OC ratio for the securities has decreased by more than 1% since Moody's last rating action before 17 April, and

c. the CLO Security's estimated EL materially exceeds the loss benchmarks for the current rating.

(3) For a CLO Security rated Baa1 (sf) or lower,

a. the CLO's Updated WARF is more than 15% worse than its reported WARF in March, or the CLO's Updated WARF is not more than 15% worse than its reported WARF in March but the CLO's OC ratio for the securities has decreased by more than 0.75% since Moody's last rating action; or

b. for the securities rated Baa1 (sf) or lower in the transaction, any CLO Security's estimated EL materially exceeds the loss benchmarks for the current rating;

c. Notwithstanding the criteria above, we exclude the CLO Security if none of the CLO's securities rated Baa1 (sf) and lower have estimated ELs that materially exceed the loss benchmarks for their current rating.

(4) Notwithstanding the foregoing, certain securities are not affected by today's actions after incorporating other qualitative considerations, such as the expected benefit that more-senior tranches will derive from deleveraging within a relatively short horizon or estimated ELs that are significantly lower than the loss benchmarks for the securities' current ratings.

In addition, Moody's placed on review for possible downgrade its ratings on Combination Securities and secured notes if they were issued by or dependent on a CLO that has issued any CLO Security whose rating Moody's placed on review for possible downgrade in this rating action.

Moody's ratings of the Combination Securities address only the ultimate receipt of the Combination Securities Rated Balance by the holders of the Combination Securities. Moody's ratings of the Combination Securities do not address any other payments or additional amounts that a holder of the Combination Securities may receive pursuant to the underlying documents.

Moody's analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to Moody's forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained, and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around these forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance of rated CLO Securities, and dependent Combination Securities and secured notes, is subject to, and is sensitive to, the performance of the related CLOs' underlying portfolios and related CLOs, respectively, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. Additionally, to the extent that trading is permitted and feasible with respect to a CLO, the applicable CLO manager's investment decisions and management of such transaction will also affect the performance of the CLO's rated CLO Securities and any rated linked Combination Securities and secured notes.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

