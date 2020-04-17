Moody's places ratings on 859 securities from 358 US CLOs on review for downgrade; also places ratings on 25 linked securities on review for downgrade

info

Related Issuers
Acis CLO 2017-7 Ltd.
Allegro CLO IV, Ltd.
Allegro CLO V, Ltd.
Allegro CLO VII, Ltd.
AMMC CLO 15, Limited
AMMC CLO 18, Limited
Apex Credit CLO 2017 LTD.
Apex Credit CLO 2017 LTD.
Apex Credit CLO 2017-II Ltd.
Assurant CLO II, Ltd.
Assurant CLO III, Ltd.
Assurant CLO IV, Ltd.
Atlas Senior Loan Fund XI, Ltd.
Atlas Senior Loan Fund XIV, Ltd.
Avery Point VI CLO, Limited
Avery Point VII CLO, Limited
Bain Capital Credit CLO 2016-2, Limited
Bain Capital Credit CLO 2019-1, Limited
Battalion CLO VII Ltd.
Battalion CLO VIII (Combination Note), Ltd. (Restructured as a Secured Note)
Battalion CLO VIII Ltd.
Benefit Street Partners CLO XII, Ltd.
Black Diamond CLO 2017-1, Ltd.
California Street CLO XII, Ltd. (fka Symphony CLO XII, Ltd.)
Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2015-5, Ltd.
Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2016-2 (Secured Note), Ltd.
Carlyle US CLO 2017-2, Ltd.
Carlyle US CLO 2018-3 (Secured Note), LLC
Catamaran CLO 2013-1 Ltd.
Catamaran CLO 2014-1 Ltd.
CBAM 2017-3 (Secured Note) LLC
CBAM 2017-4 (Secured Note) LLC
CBAM 2017-4, Ltd.
CBAM 2017-4, Ltd.
CBAM 2019-11, Ltd.
CBAM 2019-11, Ltd.
CIFC Funding 2014-II-R, Ltd.
CIFC Funding 2017-I, Ltd
CIFC Funding 2017-III, Ltd.
Cirrus Funding 2018-1, Ltd.
Covenant Credit Partners CLO III, Ltd
Cutwater 2014-II, Ltd.
Cutwater 2015-I, Ltd.
Dryden 38 Senior Loan Fund
Dryden 40 Senior Loan Fund
Dryden 41 Senior Loan Fund
Elevation CLO 2017-8, Ltd.
Evans Grove CLO, Ltd.
Galaxy XXVII CLO, Ltd.
Gallatin CLO IX 2018-1, Ltd.
Gallatin CLO VIII 2017-1, Ltd.
HarbourView CLO VII-R, Ltd.
HPS Loan Management 10-2016, Ltd.
Jefferson Mill CLO Ltd.
JMP Credit Advisors CLO IV Ltd.
JMP Credit Advisors CLO V Ltd.
KKR CLO 14 Ltd.
KKR CLO 15 Ltd.
KKR CLO 16 Ltd.
KKR CLO 17 Ltd.
KKR CLO 18 Ltd.
KKR CLO 24 Ltd.
KKR CLO 25 Ltd.
KKR CLO 26 Ltd.
KKR CLO 9 Ltd.
KKR Financial CLO 2013-1, Ltd.
LCM XV Limited Partnership
LCM XXIV Ltd.
LCM XXV Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XII, Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XIV, Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XV, Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XVI, Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XVII, Ltd.
Madison Park Funding XXV, Ltd.
Marathon CLO VIII Ltd.
Marathon CLO XIII Ltd.
Marble Point CLO XII Ltd.
Marble Point CLO XIV Ltd.
MidOcean Credit CLO VI
MJX Venture Management II LLC, Series H
MP CLO IV, Ltd.
MP CLO VII, Ltd.
MP CLO VIII, Ltd.
Nassau 2018-I Ltd.
Nassau 2018-II Ltd.
Nassau 2019-I Ltd.
Nassau 2019-II Ltd.
Northwoods Capital XII-B, Limited
Northwoods Capital XIV-B, Limited
Northwoods Capital XV, Limited
Northwoods Capital XVII, Limited
Northwoods Capital XVIII, Limited
Ocean Trails CLO VI
Octagon 25 Secured Note, LLC
Octagon Investment Partners 31, Ltd.
OZLM VI, Ltd.
OZLM VII, Ltd.
OZLM VIII, LTD.
OZLM XII, Ltd.
OZLM XIII, Ltd.
OZLM XIV, Ltd.
OZLM XV, Ltd.
OZLM XVI, Ltd.
OZLM XVII, Ltd.
OZLM XVIII, Ltd.
OZLM XX, Ltd.
Parallel 2015-1 Ltd.
Parallel 2018-2 Ltd.
PPM CLO 2 Ltd.
PPM CLO 2018-1 Ltd.
PPM CLO 3 Ltd.
Risk Retention - Garrison 2015-1 Reset
Risk Retention - Venture 28A CLO
Risk Retention - Venture XVI CLO, Limited (Reset)
Risk Retention - Venture XVIII CLO, Ltd
Risk Retention - Venture XXVIII CLO, Ltd
Risk Retention - Venture XXX CLO, Ltd
Risk Retention Notes for Venture XXIX CLO, Limited
Shackleton 2013-IV-R CLO, Ltd.
Shackleton 2014-VI-R CLO, Ltd.
Shackleton 2014-V-R CLO, Ltd.
Shackleton 2018-XII CLO, Ltd.
Sound Point CLO XVI, Ltd.
Sound Point CLO XVII, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2014-1R, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2015-1, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2016-1, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2018-1, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2018-2, Ltd.
Steele Creek CLO 2019-1, Ltd.
Strata CLO I, Ltd.
Symphony CLO XIV, LTD.
Symphony CLO XV, Ltd.
Symphony CLO XVI, Ltd.
Symphony CLO XVII, Ltd.
Symphony CLO XX, Ltd.
TCI-Symphony CLO 2016-1 Ltd.
THL Credit Wind River 2017-2 CLO Ltd.
Venture 28A CLO, Limited
Venture 33 CLO, Limited
Venture 34 CLO, Limited
Venture 35 CLO, Limited
Venture 36 CLO Limited
Venture XIX CLO, Limited
Venture XV CLO, Limited
Venture XXIII CLO, Limited
Venture XXIV CLO, Limited
Venture XXV CLO, Limited
Venture XXVI CLO, Limited
Venture XXVII CLO, Limited
Venture XXVII CLO, Limited Risk Retention Notes due 2030
Venture XXVIII CLO, Limited
Voya CLO 2014-3, Ltd.
Voya CLO 2015-2, Ltd.
Voya CLO 2016-2, Ltd.
Voya CLO 2016-4, Ltd.
Voya CLO 2017-1, LTD.
Wellfleet CLO 2016-2, Ltd.
WhiteHorse IX, Ltd.
Whitehorse VIII, Ltd.
WhiteHorse X, Ltd.
York CLO-5 Ltd.
Rating Action:

Moody's places ratings on 859 securities from 358 US CLOs on review for downgrade; also places ratings on 25 linked securities on review for downgrade

17 Apr 2020

Approximately $22 billion of securities affected

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has placed on review for downgrade its ratings on 859 securities ("CLO Securities") issued by 358 US broadly syndicated loan-backed (BSL) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), plus another 25 linked CLO combination securities ("Combination Securities"), secured notes and repackaged securities. The CLO Securities include 13 rated A1(sf) - A3(sf), 355 rated Baa1(sf) - Baa3(sf), 369 rated Ba1(sf) - Ba3(sf), and 122 rated B1(sf) or below. The affected securities represent approximately 19% of Moody's US-rated broadly syndicated loan (BSL) CLO securities.

During its review, Moody's will assess the impact of the ongoing credit shocks on CLO ratings taking into account (1) the credit quality of individual deals' most current portfolios, (2) manager trading strategies, (3) CLO structural mechanisms such as over-collateralization (OC) test haircuts for "excess" Caa exposures, and (4) and macroeconomic and credit market conditions. Moody's generally strives to conclude the rating reviews within 90 days. However, due to the high degree of uncertainty in the current credit environment, the resolution of this watch-list action may extend beyond our usual timeframe.

Due to the significant uncertainty over the breadth and depth of the negative effects of the coronavirus credit shock and the ongoing rating reviews on vulnerable CLO portfolio obligors, it is possible that additional CLOs, CLO Securities, or linked securities could be put on review for downgrade.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423016 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the CLO Securities are primarily a result of the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, and our assessment that expected losses ("ELs") on these CLO Securities have increased materially. Expected Loss varies by CLO Security, and is a function of, among other things, (1) a CLO's exposure to obligors whose ratings were recently downgraded, are currently on review for downgrade, or have negative credit outlooks, (2) a CLO Security's priority in the related CLO's capital structure, or (3) the level of credit enhancement available for a CLO Security either from over-collateralization or from cash flows that would be diverted as a result of coverage test failures. The rating actions on the Combination Securities, secured notes and repackaged securities, which are backed by CLO debt or equity securities, result from their dependence on the CLO Securities we placed on review for downgrade as part of today's action.

To identify the CLO Securities subject to today's rating action, Moody's assessed how negative movements in key portfolio credit quality metrics such as weighted average rating factor (WARF) migration and par erosion -- impact the rated securities. Moody's performed sensitivity analyses to test and calibrate how changes in levels of these key drivers impact modeled ELs. The observed EL changes and model-implied rating transitions based solely on changes in these key drivers were used as a framework for estimating the likely occurrences of material EL changes in the US BSL CLOs Moody's rates. Moody's also noted that the impact of these drivers is most significant on mezzanine and junior CLO securities. The sensitivity analysis revealed that the senior securities, which have significant credit enhancement and also benefit from cashflow diversion mechanism are well protected from the negative WARF movements evidenced to date.

Under this approach, for today's rating actions Moody's calculated a CLO's WARF deterioration from March through early April, and also any par erosion as of early April 2020 since the last rating action. Notably, Moody's calculated an average reported BSL CLO WARF of approximately 2916 as of March 2020 and an average recalculated WARF of 3322 as of April 2020 -- a deterioration of 406 points, or 14%, on average since March.

Based the information obtained under this approach, Moody's concluded that most CLO securities it rates likely have ELs that could exceed the benchmark corresponding to their current ratings if they meet either of the following conditions:

1. For CLO Securities originally rated A1(sf) -- A3(sf), if the CLO's Moody's-calculated WARF as of April 7, 2020 ("Updated WARF") is at least 20% worse than its reported WARF in March, and the CLO's mezzanine senior OC ratio (par coverage ratio for securities originally rated A1(sf) - A3(sf)) has decreased by more than 1% since Moody's last rating action;

2. For CLO Securities originally rated Baa1(sf) or lower, if (a) the CLO's Updated WARF is more than 15% worse than its reported WARF in March, or (b) the CLO's Updated WARF is no more than 15% worse than its reported WARF in March and the CLO's mezzanine junior OC ratio (par coverage ratio for securities originally rated Baa1(sf) - Baa3(sf)) has decreased by more than 0.75% since Moody's last rating action.

In addition, Moody's placed on review for downgrade its ratings on 25 Combination Securities, secured notes and repackaged securities on review for downgrade if they were issued by or dependent on a CLO that has issued any CLO Security whose rating Moody's placed on review for downgrade in this rating action.

Moody's ratings of the Combination Securities address only the ultimate receipt of the Combination Securities rated balance by the holders of the Combination Securities. Moody's ratings of the Combination Securities do not address any other payments or additional amounts that a holder of the Combination Securities may receive pursuant to the underlying documents.

Moody's considered in its analysis the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, for which it is extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of rated CLO Securities, and dependent Combination Securities, secured notes, and repackaged securities is subject to and is sensitive to the performance of the related CLOs' underlying portfolio and related CLOs, respectively, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. Finally, to the extent that trading is permitted and feasible with respect to a CLO, the applicable CLO manager's investment decisions and management of such transaction will also affect the performance of the CLO's rated CLO Securities and any rated linked Combination Securities, secured notes, and repackaged securities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423016 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Person Approving the Credit Rating

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aniket Deshpande
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Dev Chatterjee
MD - Structured Finance
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

David Ham
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com