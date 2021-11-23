Moody's places ratings on 9 securities from 4 US CRE CDO CLOs on review for upgrade

Approximately $484.5 million of structured securities affected
New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") announced
today that it placed on review for upgrade 9 securities issued by 4 commercial
real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CDO CLOs) as a result
of the recent action on CMBS single asset and single borrower (SASB) transactions.
The following transactions are impacted by our action today (listed by
issuer name in alphabetical order).
Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2015-IV Ltd.
Cl. C, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Feb 8, 2018 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2019-VII Ltd.
Cl. B, Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2020-VIII Ltd.
Cl. B, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Jul 16, 2020 Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Jul 16, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2021-X Ltd.
Cl. A, Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade;
previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
These actions include Moody's placement on review for possible upgrade
of its ratings or assessments on one or more underlying collateral interests
as a result of the "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" update.
The changes to the CMBS SASB methodology primary relate to analytical
treatment of certain obligors whose ratings or assessments may be positively
impacted as a result of posititive WARF migration on certain CRE CDO CLO
transactions. If an obligor's rating is on review for possible
upgrade or assessment, it would be adjusted up by two notches.
The most significant consequence of these changes is that Moody's
calculation of WARF- WARF - a measure of the weighted average
default probability of a CLO's collateral assets - is now generally
lower than before the placement on review of underlying obligors as a
result of the methodology update.
Moody's strives to conclude rating reviews within 90 days. However,
due to the high degree of uncertainty in the current credit environment,
the resolution of these watchlist actions may extend beyond the usual
timeframe.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The trust advisor's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the Rated Notes.
Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted
an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining
the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis
includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.
Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in
the current macroeconomic environment.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jocelyn Delifer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Deryk Meherik
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653