Moody's places ratings on 9 securities from 4 US CRE CDO CLOs on review for upgrade

Approximately $484.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") announced today that it placed on review for upgrade 9 securities issued by 4 commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CDO CLOs) as a result of the recent action on CMBS single asset and single borrower (SASB) transactions.

The following transactions are impacted by our action today (listed by issuer name in alphabetical order).

Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2015-IV Ltd.

Cl. C, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Feb 8, 2018 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2019-VII Ltd.

Cl. B, Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. D, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2020-VIII Ltd.

Cl. B, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jul 16, 2020 Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. C, Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Jul 16, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2021-X Ltd.

Cl. A, Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. C, B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade; previously on Nov 16, 2021 Assigned B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

These actions include Moody's placement on review for possible upgrade of its ratings or assessments on one or more underlying collateral interests as a result of the "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" update.

The changes to the CMBS SASB methodology primary relate to analytical treatment of certain obligors whose ratings or assessments may be positively impacted as a result of posititive WARF migration on certain CRE CDO CLO transactions. If an obligor's rating is on review for possible upgrade or assessment, it would be adjusted up by two notches. The most significant consequence of these changes is that Moody's calculation of WARF- WARF - a measure of the weighted average default probability of a CLO's collateral assets - is now generally lower than before the placement on review of underlying obligors as a result of the methodology update.

Moody's strives to conclude rating reviews within 90 days. However, due to the high degree of uncertainty in the current credit environment, the resolution of these watchlist actions may extend beyond the usual timeframe.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The trust advisor's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the Rated Notes.

Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.

Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jocelyn Delifer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deryk Meherik

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

