Moody's places six notes issued by four Japanese apartment loan securitizations under review for downgrade

Tokyo, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has placed on review for downgrade six tranches from four Japanese apartment loan securitization transactions. The mortgaged properties were built by the same original builder, which also acts as master lessee, property manager and paying agent.

The affected ratings are as follows:

(1) Leopard One Funding Limited

(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)

....JPY550M Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21, 2003 Definitive rating assigned Baa2 (sf)

....JPY151M Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21, 2003 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

(2) Leopard Two Funding Limited

(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)

....JPY540M Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 30, 2004 Definitive rating assigned Baa2 (sf)

....JPY41 M Class E Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 30, 2004 Definitive rating assigned Baa3 (sf)

(3) L-Map One Funding Limited

(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)

....JPY17,540M Class A Notes, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on May 22, 2006 Definitive rating assigned Aaa (sf)

(4) ORIX APL-J Trust 1

(Lead Analyst: Naomi Fujiwara / Vice President - Senior Analyst)

....JPY300 M Class D Trust Certificates , Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 10, 2016 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Underlying Assets: Apartment loans

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade reflects the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying apartment loans mainly due to rising uncertainty around the timing of repairs on the underlying mortgaged properties with construction defects, in turn due to a deterioration in the financial position of the builder.

In 2018 and 2019, the builder of the mortgaged properties announced that it had discovered construction defects in apartment buildings that it had built that violate the Building Standard Law. The builder had initially planned to complete repairs for the buildings with obvious defects by June and December 2020 depending on their investigation priority level. However, the builder recently announced that it would not meet these dates and has not provided new target completion dates.

According to the builder's report[1], inspection has been completed for approximately 40% to 60% of properties in each securitized pool. At this stage of the inspection process, about 0%-2% of the properties in each pool were found to have major defects, 20%-40% were found to have minor defects and about 10%-20% were found to have partial defects, while just 2%-6% were found to have no defects.

Since the first announcement of apartment defects in 2018, vacancy rates for the securitized apartment loans portfolio have increased significantly, in accordance with the builder's portfolio vacancy rate which increased to 20.6% in June 2020 from 7.2% in April 2018. Future vacancy rates will mainly depend on the proportion of properties with defects and the timing of any repairs. The repayment of the underlying apartment loans relies on rent collections from the mortgaged apartment buildings, making vacancy rates a key factor to evaluate the performance of underlying pools. The underlying apartment loans are non-recourse loans, meaning the lender can only have recourse to the mortgaged property and not to the borrower.

In addition, the builder serves as the paying agent, master lessee, and property manager in the transactions. If the builder becomes unable to continue its duties or if these contracts are terminated, loan repayments will be negatively affected and may temporarily stop. In order to secure rent income from the end-tenant, the borrowers (apartment owners) would need to either enter into a new master lease agreement with an alternative party or enter into direct lease contracts with the end-tenant. If property defects are left unfixed while the affected buildings experience low occupancy rates, borrowers may opt not to act.

For Leopard One Funding Limited, Leopard Two Funding Limited and ORIX APL-J Trust 1, the affected notes are the most junior class or classes of rated notes. These mezzanine and junior notes have less credit enhancement available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to an increase in securitized portfolio losses relative to the corresponding senior tranches. Credit enhancement for senior classes of these transactions has substantially increased thanks to fully sequential notes redemption since closing. Moody's notes that interest dividend of the ORIX APL-J Trust 1 certificates can only be paid from interest collection proceeds and the cash reserve. This structure makes timely dividend payment vulnerable especially in the scenario where loan defaults increase in a concentrated manner. However, this risk is currently mitigated by the liquidity reserve, which can cover more than 12 months of costs and interest dividend payments in the absence of collections on the underlying loans.

On the other hand, L-Map One Funding Limited has a target subordination payment structure which allows collections from the collateral pool to be used to redeem junior classes, provided that the target credit enhancement for the senior class is met. This structure has prompted the redemption of the junior classes in reverse sequential order, which has limited the increase of credit enhancement for the senior notes, making them vulnerable to an increase in losses.

During the review period, Moody's will monitor vacancy rates and developments related to the repair schedule, and evaluate their impacts on the performance prospects of the underlying apartment loans. Moody's will also factor in any update on the inspection status of the properties.

Key assumptions and sensitivities have not been updated because the deal is now under review.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" (Japanese) published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225857. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a ratings upgrade or downgrade include developments around repair completion and vacancy rate that would lead an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool, and the amount of credit enhancement available for each class.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of small businesses from the collapse in Japanese economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

