Moody's places six notes issued by four Japanese apartment loan securitizations under review for downgrade

Tokyo, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has placed on review for downgrade six
tranches from four Japanese apartment loan securitization transactions.
The mortgaged properties were built by the same original builder,
which also acts as master lessee, property manager and paying agent.
The affected ratings are as follows:
(1) Leopard One Funding Limited
(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)
....JPY550M Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21,
2003 Definitive rating assigned Baa2 (sf)
....JPY151M Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21,
2003 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
(2) Leopard Two Funding Limited
(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)
....JPY540M Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 30,
2004 Definitive rating assigned Baa2 (sf)
....JPY41 M Class E Notes, Baa3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 30,
2004 Definitive rating assigned Baa3 (sf)
(3) L-Map One Funding Limited
(Lead Analyst: Yusuke Nakamura / Analyst)
....JPY17,540M Class A Notes,
Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
May 22, 2006 Definitive rating assigned Aaa (sf)
(4) ORIX APL-J Trust 1
(Lead Analyst: Naomi Fujiwara / Vice President - Senior Analyst)
....JPY300 M Class D Trust Certificates ,
Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Nov 10, 2016 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Underlying Assets: Apartment loans
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review for downgrade reflects the increased likelihood of a deterioration
in the performance of the underlying apartment loans mainly due to rising
uncertainty around the timing of repairs on the underlying mortgaged properties
with construction defects, in turn due to a deterioration in the
financial position of the builder.
In 2018 and 2019, the builder of the mortgaged properties announced
that it had discovered construction defects in apartment buildings that
it had built that violate the Building Standard Law. The builder
had initially planned to complete repairs for the buildings with obvious
defects by June and December 2020 depending on their investigation priority
level. However, the builder recently announced that it would
not meet these dates and has not provided new target completion dates.
According to the builder's report[1], inspection has
been completed for approximately 40% to 60% of properties
in each securitized pool. At this stage of the inspection process,
about 0%-2% of the properties in each pool were found
to have major defects, 20%-40% were found to
have minor defects and about 10%-20% were found to
have partial defects, while just 2%-6% were
found to have no defects.
Since the first announcement of apartment defects in 2018, vacancy
rates for the securitized apartment loans portfolio have increased significantly,
in accordance with the builder's portfolio vacancy rate which increased
to 20.6% in June 2020 from 7.2% in April 2018.
Future vacancy rates will mainly depend on the proportion of properties
with defects and the timing of any repairs. The repayment of the
underlying apartment loans relies on rent collections from the mortgaged
apartment buildings, making vacancy rates a key factor to evaluate
the performance of underlying pools. The underlying apartment loans
are non-recourse loans, meaning the lender can only have
recourse to the mortgaged property and not to the borrower.
In addition, the builder serves as the paying agent, master
lessee, and property manager in the transactions. If the
builder becomes unable to continue its duties or if these contracts are
terminated, loan repayments will be negatively affected and may
temporarily stop. In order to secure rent income from the end-tenant,
the borrowers (apartment owners) would need to either enter into a new
master lease agreement with an alternative party or enter into direct
lease contracts with the end-tenant. If property defects
are left unfixed while the affected buildings experience low occupancy
rates, borrowers may opt not to act.
For Leopard One Funding Limited, Leopard Two Funding Limited and
ORIX APL-J Trust 1, the affected notes are the most junior
class or classes of rated notes. These mezzanine and junior notes
have less credit enhancement available to protect them, making them
more vulnerable to an increase in securitized portfolio losses relative
to the corresponding senior tranches. Credit enhancement for senior
classes of these transactions has substantially increased thanks to fully
sequential notes redemption since closing. Moody's notes
that interest dividend of the ORIX APL-J Trust 1 certificates can
only be paid from interest collection proceeds and the cash reserve.
This structure makes timely dividend payment vulnerable especially in
the scenario where loan defaults increase in a concentrated manner.
However, this risk is currently mitigated by the liquidity reserve,
which can cover more than 12 months of costs and interest dividend payments
in the absence of collections on the underlying loans.
On the other hand, L-Map One Funding Limited has a target
subordination payment structure which allows collections from the collateral
pool to be used to redeem junior classes, provided that the target
credit enhancement for the senior class is met. This structure
has prompted the redemption of the junior classes in reverse sequential
order, which has limited the increase of credit enhancement for
the senior notes, making them vulnerable to an increase in losses.
During the review period, Moody's will monitor vacancy rates
and developments related to the repair schedule, and evaluate their
impacts on the performance prospects of the underlying apartment loans.
Moody's will also factor in any update on the inspection status
of the properties.
Key assumptions and sensitivities have not been updated because the deal
is now under review.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" (Japanese) published in May
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225857.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to a ratings upgrade or downgrade include developments
around repair completion and vacancy rate that would lead an improvement
or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool, and
the amount of credit enhancement available for each class.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Moody's analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of small businesses from the collapse in Japanese
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts
is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Builder report provided by servicer
Naomi Fujiwara
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
