Moody's places ten classes of bonds issued by equipment lease and loan securitizations on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $141.3 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed ten classes of bonds issued by seven asset-backed securitizations backed by equipment leases and loans on review for possible downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of equipment lease and loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties, with exposure to small ticket, trucking, construction, and industrial equipment.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Amur Equipment Finance Receivables VII LLC, Series 2019-1

Class C, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 31, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Ascentium Equipment Receivables 2018-1 Trust

Class E Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 5, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Ascentium Equipment Receivables 2018-2 Trust

Class D Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 5, 2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 5, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Ascentium Equipment Receivables 2019-1 Trust

Class E Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Ascentium Equipment Receivables 2019-2 Trust

Class C Notes, A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Class E Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: DLL 2019-3 LLC

Class D Notes, A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Issuer: Transportation Finance Equipment Trust 2019-1

Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying equipment leases and loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Subordinate bonds in a small number of deals issued in the last two years from select small ticket, trucking and industrial equipment securitizations are more susceptible to this slowdown because they may not have sufficient credit enhancement available to maintain their current ratings if losses were to increase significantly and because performance of pools of small ticket, trucking, construction, and industrial equipment is more susceptible to weaker economic conditions.

In our analysis, we considered 1.5 to two times increase in remaining expected losses on the underlying pools to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. In estimating the higher losses, we considered the increase in losses on similar collateral pools during the 2007 to 2009 economic downturn. The affected tranches are mostly subordinate bonds that may not have sufficient credit enhancement available to maintain their current ratings if there is a significant increase in pool losses. We also considered individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets, and availability of excess spread. The potential increase in expected loss reflects the increased uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, a key driver for collateral performance in these transactions.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, specifically on industries that are more susceptible such as construction and transportation industries. In addition, we will analyze the impact of actions that have been taken by various parties including the government and servicers on the performance of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection and decide on the final rating actions on the bonds. Rating actions on the bonds, due to any revised loss projections, will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1112107. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the subordinate bonds if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the one in these transactions, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior bonds. Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the equipment securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US macroeconomy, the equipment markets, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the bonds if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the equipment securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US macroeconomy, the equipment markets, and poor servicer performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jayesh Joseph

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Benjamin Shih

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

