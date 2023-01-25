Moody's places the A2 rating of three gas prepayment bonds under review for possible upgrade

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has placed the A2 long-term ratings of the below listed gas prepayment bonds (the Bonds) under review for possible upgrade.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473180 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review is due to Moody's placing under review for possible upgrade the A2 senior unsecured rating of Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) which occurred on January 23, 2023. For more information on that rating action please see the rating report published on such date. BAC supports certain payment obligations of the Bonds as gas supplier and other support provider.
• Public Authority for Colorado Energy, Natural Gas Purchase Revenue Bonds, Series 2008
• Roseville Natural Gas Financing Authority, CA, Gas Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A
• Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition & Supply Corporation I, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien Series) Series 2006A, Series 2006B & Series 2008D
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Upgrade of the long-term rating of Bank of America Corp.'s senior unsecured obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Downgrade of the long-term rating of Bank of America Corp.'s senior unsecured obligations.
• Downgrade of the long-term rating of other support providers or the investment agreement providers.
The rating on Public Authority for Colorado Energy, Natural Gas Purchase Revenue Bonds, Series 2008 is based upon the credit quality of: (i) BAC (A2 review up) as guarantor under the gas purchase agreement, (ii) Royal Bank of Canada (Aa1(cr)) as guarantor under the commodity swap, (iii) the Colorado Springs (City of) CO Comb. Util Ent. (Aa2) as participant, (iv) Transamerica Life Insurance Company (A1) as guaranteed investment agreement provider, and (v) Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Aa3 (deposit)) as guaranteed investment agreement provider.
The rating on Roseville Natural Gas Financing Authority, CA, Gas Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A is based upon the credit quality of: (i) BAC (A2 review up) as guarantor under the gas purchase agreement, (ii) JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Aa1(cr)) as commodity swap provider, (iii) Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A1) as surety bond provider, and (iv) Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Aa1 (deposit)) as guaranteed investment agreement provider.
The rating on Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition & Supply Corporation I, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien Series) Series 2006A, Series 2006B & Series 2008D is based upon the credit quality of: (i) BAC (A2 review up) as guarantor under the gas purchase agreement, back-end commodity swap, funding agreement and interest rate swap, (ii) Bank of America, N.A. (Aa2 (deposit) review up) as guaranteed investment agreement provider, and (iii) Natixis Funding Corp. (A1) as repurchase agreement provider.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
