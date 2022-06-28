Moody's places the Ba1 ratings of City of Zagreb and Zagrebacki Holding D.O.O. on review for upgrade

Frankfurt am Main, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Ba1 long-term issuer rating of the City of Zagreb (Zagreb) and the Ba1 long-term issuer ratings of Zagrebacki Holding D.O.O. (Zagrebacki Holding) on review for upgrade. The City of Zagreb's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 was also placed on review for upgrade.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to place on review for upgrade the Ba1 rating of the Government of Croatia's on 24 June 2022. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_466973.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

The decision to place the ratings of Zagreb and Zagrebacki Holding on review for upgrade follows the decision to place Croatia's government rating on review for upgrade, caused by the recommendation of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council on 17 June proposing that Croatia adopt the euro as its domestic currency as of 1 January 2023.

The review period will mirror the review period of the sovereign rating and will likely last until mid-July to allow Moody's to determine whether progress towards formalizing Croatia's membership of the euro area through the adoption of the relevant EU legal acts will take place as expected.

An eventual adoption of the euro would have significant positive implications for the country's credit profile with positive repercussions for regional and local governments including the capital city of Zagreb and its Zagrebacki Holding. We expect that the euro adoption will improve the operating environment for the two entities, eliminate FX risk on existing debt, and allow access to broader financial markets and funding sources. Furthermore, it will have positive effects on the municipal economy by reducing transaction costs and eliminating any remaining foreign currency risks with the most important trade partners. Improved economic prospects will likely attract investments which may contribute to Zagreb's higher tax base in the future.

The Ba1 rating of the City of Zagreb reflects the city's large and well diversified local economy contributing to a tax revenue base with low volatility and a positive growth trend. Its traditionally prudent budgetary management resulted in solid operating surplus of 7% of operating revenue in 2021, expected to further improve over the coming two years. With total financial surpluses expected in 2022, the city's low direct debt will remain below 30% of operating revenue this year. The net direct and indirect debt including the debt of some of its city-owned companies, is moderate around 66% of its operating revenues in 2022 and will further decline going forward thanks to improving financial results and largely self-funded capex.

Over the most recent years, the city was able to scale down its capital expenditures, a reaction to lower revenue generation capacity. In 2020 and 2021, capital expenditures were around 12% and 13% of total expenditures, with some degree of flexibility, as some projects can be delayed or abandoned if required. The projections for 2022 capital expenditures indicate a level of around 15% of total expenditures, which Moody's consider realistic despite the risks surrounding the economic growth for the next few years.

Moody's has placed on review for upgrade the city's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1. The Ba1 rating for Zagreb also incorporates a moderate level of extraordinary support from the Government of Croatia, reflecting our assessment of the city's strategic importance to the national economy.

Zagrebacki Holding's issuer rating takes into account (1) the very strong linkages between the Holding and its support provider, the City of Zagreb, as reflected in Zagrebacki Holding's clear public policy mandate (2) its key role in the city's utilities sector, and (3) Moody's assessment that the City of Zagreb would provide timely support should the entity face acute liquidity stress. As a result, Moody's believes that it is not meaningful to distinguish between the two entities and therefore the Holding's rating is solely derived based on city's creditworthiness. Zagrebacki Holding's rating benefits from the stable institutional and operational framework and strict control over the Holding's operations exercised by the City of Zagreb.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ZAGREB

Zagreb's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental and low exposure to social risks, while benefiting from the European integration is further enhancing the city's institutional and governance capacity.

Zagreb's overall Environmental issuer profile score is assessed as moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderate exposure to physical climate risks. Laying on the bank of Sava river, the city has some exposure to flood risk, but Zagreb has continuously taken measures to protect against floods. The City of Zagreb is responsible for investing in water and waste treatment facilities and reconstruction of sewerage system to improve the collection of water and storm water as well as waste thus raising the efficiency of the infrastructure and service provision.

Zagreb's Social issuer profile score is assessed as neutral to low (S-2). Zagreb is more exposed to net immigration flows. The unemployment rate in Zagreb is lower than the average for Croatia, and the average salary in Zagreb is higher than that in the remaining parts of the country. Access to education, health care facilities and provision of basic services are good.

Zagreb's solid institutions and governance strength is reflected in a neutral to low Governance issuer profile score (G-2). This is underpinned by the city's high credibility in managing its operations and development by using prudent financing planning, which allows for multiyear forecasting of key trends. Zagreb has an ability to identify potential pressures, allowing for sufficient time to adopt mitigation measures.

ZAGREBACKI HOLDING D.O.O.

In the case of Zagrebacki Holding D.O.O. we assess the significance of ESG factors to its credit profile is as follows:

Environmental considerations are not material to Zagrebacki Holding's credit profile.

Social considerations are not material to the Zagrebacki Holding's rating. The Holding is exposed to risks stemming from socially driven policy agendas, and it is also affected by the impact of demographic trends and customer relationships on demand. Nevertheless these risks are not material for the rating, given Zagrebacki Holding's strategic role and the support coming from the City of Zagreb.

Governance risks are material to Zagrebacki Holding's rating. The governance framework is intrinsically intertwined with the supporting government, which exerts strong oversight and ultimately takes key decisions.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for these entities. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Croatia, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 32,943 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 10.2% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.2% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.3% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 74.6% (2021)

Economic resiliency: baa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 23 June 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Zagreb, City of; Zagrebacki Holding D.O.O.. The main points raised during the discussion were: The systemic risk in which the issuers operate has materially decreased.

A rating downgrade is unlikely given the review for upgrade. Both entities' ratings will likely be confirmed at current level, if the sovereign rating is confirmed.

The rating of the city of Zagreb could be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded, provided that the city maintains good financial performance and low direct debt levels.

The ratings of Zagrebacki Holding could be upgraded if the rating of the city is upgraded.

The sovereign action on Croatia published on Friday 24 June 2022 required the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in rating Zagreb, City of was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. The principal methodology used in rating Zagrebacki Holding D.O.O. was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

