Moody's places the rating of Swedish Match on review for upgrade

Stockholm, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Baa2 senior unsecured and the P-2 short-term issuer rating of Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) on review for upgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action was triggered on the back of the announcements of the board of directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI or Philip Morris) and Swedish Match AB stating they had agreed the terms for a recommended cash acquisition by PMI. PMI has offered SEK106 billion ($10.6 billion) for each Swedish Match's share in cash, valuing Swedish Match's entire share capital at approximately SEK160 billion ($16 billion), plus gross debt acquired of SEK15.9 billion ($1.6 billion) as at 31 December 2021. The envisaged transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to shareholder and customary regulatory approvals.

The review for upgrade will consider the impact of the takeover by Philip Morris on the credit quality of Swedish Match, in particular

(i) the business plan for the combined entity,

(ii) potential synergies,

(iii) financial policy,

(iv) liquidity,

(v) the degree of financial integration into Philip Morris group and

(vi) the level of support Philip Morris will provide for Swedish Match.

A positive rating action would be considered in case of strong indications that the takeover by Philip Morris will assist to further strengthen the business profile of Swedish Match, which currently is limited by a modest geographical footprint and small size, supporting credit metrics, including retained cash flow coverage of net debt sustainably in the high 20s in percentage terms and financial leverage below 2.0x debt / EBITDA. In addition, any signals of Philip Morris supporting the credit quality of Swedish Match, could have a positive impact on the ratings.

Although not expected at this stage, negative pressure on the ratings could develop as a consequence of a fundamental erosion of the company's business position, resulting in a decline in operating profit not mitigated by a reduction in shareholder distributions. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if RCF/net debt remains below 20% and financial leverage remains above 3.0x, both for a prolonged period.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is strong, supported by cash on balance sheet of around SEK2.8 billion as of the end of March 2022 and SEK1.5 billion availability under its committed credit facility, without covenants, maturing in December 2022. The company's liquidity also benefits from stable cash generation from operations, and we expect the company to continue to generate positive FCF after dividend payments but before share buybacks or special dividends.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Swedish Match AB

....ST Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Swedish Match AB

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) is a market leader in the production and sale of smoke-free (with and without tobacco) products, cigars and lighters. The company mainly operates in the Nordic region and in the US, with sales in Scandinavia and the US representing around 93.2% of the group turnover in 2021. The remaining portion is mainly generated across the rest of Europe, Brazil and parts of Asia.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

