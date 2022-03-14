Moody's places the ratings of AES Corporation on review for upgrade

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated instruments affected

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of The AES Corporation (AES) ratings on review for upgrade, including its Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and Ba3 preferred stock rating (see full debt list below). AES's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

"The review for upgrade will assess AES Corporation's ability to generate strong and consistent credit metrics including a consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to net debt above 14%, on a sustained basis" said Natividad Martel, Vice President -- Senior Analyst. "The deconsolidation of the Chilean hydroelectric project Alto Maipo following its pre-negotiated bankruptcy proceeding in November 2021 contributed to a material improvement in the metrics of AES in 2021, a key driver of the review" added Martel.

The review will also consider the updated decarbonization strategy of AES, a key environmental consideration and an important driver of the organization's credit quality going forward. The review will assess how the company's plans to fund elevated investments in renewables, and to a lesser extent natural gas, will impact consolidated financial performance. The review will also consider how much these investments will contribute to the growth of its US operations in terms of both cash flow and EBITDA and the extent to which this will lower the company's business risk. We will also evaluate management's recently accelerated goal of fully exiting all coal-fired generation by year-end 2025 and the impact this will have on the company's credit profile. We had previously expected that AES would run some coal-fired generation beyond 2025.

ESG Considerations

The Credit Impact Score of AES is CIS-3 (moderately negative), where its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating. The CIS-3 reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks along with neutral to low governance risks.

AES' moderately negative environmental risks (E-3 issuer profile score) reflect its still high exposure to coal-fired and natural gas fired generation which results in high carbon transition risk. This risk is mitigated by the company's long-term contracted power generation operations and its accelerated decarbonization strategy that includes material investments in renewables amid management's intention to exit of all coal-fired generation activities by year-end 2025. Another factor that weighs on AES' environmental risk is the company's exposure to physical climate risk, although this is offset by the group's geographically diversified operations with subsidiaries operating in fourteen countries.

Liquidity

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity from both strong internal cash flow generation and external cash sources. At year-end 2021, AES had $837 million available under its $1.25 billion committed revolving credit facility scheduled to expire in September 2026. The credit facility is not subject to any conditionality, including a material adverse change clause representation for borrowings, a credit positive. The facility is subject to one financial covenant, namely a maximum recourse debt to cash flow ratio of not more than 5.75x (both metrics calculated on a parent only basis). We anticipate that AES will remain in compliance with substantial headroom.

The SGL-2 also factors in our expectation that AES' consolidated free cash flow will remain negative as a result of the group's material investments. However, our analysis also considers management's expectation that the company will continue to report positive free cash flow at the parent level. During the 2022-2025 period, AES expects to have access to around $6.3 billion of discretionary cash that includes nearly $4 billion of parent free cash flow (dividends received minus parent company costs such as interest payments) and total net proceeds from asset sales of $1 billion (including $500 million related to not yet announced sales). AES also updated its planned holding company debt issuance forecast to around $1.3 billion during the 2022-2025 period following $1 billion convertible preferred stock issued in March 2021. AES has also disclosed that it plans to use these funds to make $3.8 billion of equity contributions to its subsidiaries and to distribute around $2 billion during the 2022-2025 period. AES' next parent debt maturity consists of $900 million due in 2025.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: AES Corporation, (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1-PD

....Preferred Stock , Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AES Corporation, (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, AES is a globally diversified power holding company that holds interests in a large portfolio of subsidiaries that operate in fourteen countries. These subsidiaries consist of (i) regulated utility subsidiaries (three) and (ii) power generation projects and independent power producers (IPPs). Their total generation capacity exceeds 30,000 MW. AES organizes these subsidiaries under four Strategic Business Units (SBU), largely based on the subsidiaries' geographic operations: (i) US and utilities, (ii) South America, (iii) Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC) and (iv) Eurasia. From a strategic perspective, the "other not consolidated" segment (not included not included in any of the aforementioned SBUs), includes Fluence Energy, LLC, a global energy storage technology and services joint venture.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

