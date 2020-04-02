Moody's places the ratings of Angolan banks on review for downgrade

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Banco Angolano de Investimentos, S.A. Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A. Banco Economico, S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco Economico, S.A.: Update following downgrade Credit Opinion: Banco Economico, S.A.: Update to credit analysis Issuer Comment: Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A.: For Banco de Fomento, probe into key shareholder owner creates credit-negative uncertainties Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Banco Economico's long-term local currency deposit rating to Caa1, changes outlook to negative Rating Action: Moody's places the ratings of Angolan banks on review for downgrade 02 Apr 2020 London, 02 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the B3 long-term local currency deposit rating of Banco Angolano de Investimentos, S.A. (BAI), B3 long-term local currency deposit rating of Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A. (BFA), and the Caa1 long-term local currency deposit rating of Banco Economico, S.A. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421961 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. RATINGS RATIONALE The drivers of today's rating actions are the increasingly uncertain operating environment in Angola, as a result of sharp drop in oil prices, and the banks' high sovereign exposures, mainly in the form of sizable holdings of sovereign debt securities, which link their credit profiles to that of the government. The three banks' overall sovereign exposure was about 333% of their capital as at end of 2018. Today's rating action follows the review for downgrade of the B3 senior unsecured debt rating of the Angola Government, which was prompted by the magnitude of the shock from the sharp drop in oil prices and an acute tightening in global financing conditions on Angola's already weak public finances and external position, and elevated government gross borrowing requirements (refer to the sovereign press release: Moody's places Angola's B3 rating on review for downgrade; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420255). During the review period, Moody's will assess (1) the impact of the weaker economy on banks' asset quality, capitalisation and foreign currency liquidity, (2) the overall government's response to the shock which will inform Moody's sovereign rating, and (3) any possible change in government's willingness to support banks in need. The operating environment for the Angolan banks will be challenged by the collapse of the oil price. The pace of the current oil price crash is unprecedented in its magnitude, with the Brent price currently hovering at USD20/barrel - a level unseen since 2003. This is due to the collapse of talks between OPEC+ members, as well as the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak which is the main factor behind the deteriorating global economic outlook and demand for oil products. As a result of this oil price crash, we now assume that oil prices will average USD40-45 per barrel in 2020, and USD50-55 per barrel in 2021, around USD20 and USD10 below previous expectations in each year. INDIVIDUAL BANKS' MAIN RATING DRIVERS Banco Angolano de Investimentos, S.A. (BAI) In assessing the impact of the challenging operating environment on BAI, Moody's will review the bank's solvency and foreign currency liquidity metrics. In 2018, BAI's Moody's adjusted nonperforming loans (NPLs) ratio was 18% (the latest available ratio), which is high but still compares favourably to the Angolan banking system average. BAI's tangible common equity to risk weighted asset ratio was 8.6%, down from 15.5% at end of 2017, following the implementation of IFRS 9. Like its domestic peers, BAI foreign currency liquidity was negatively pressured by foreign currency shortages in Angola. BAI's total government exposure to Angola's sovereign risk was 497% of its tangible common equity in 2018. Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A. (BFA) In assessing the impact of the challenging operating environment on Banco de Fomento, Moody's will review the development of the bank's profitability, capital and foreign currency liquidity. BFA's net income-to-tangible assets ratio was 10.2% in 2018 (the latest available data), up from 4.8% in 2017, supported by large revaluation gains from foreign-currency indexed bonds. The nonperforming loan ratio was 13% year-end 2018 (all stage 3 loans) which is high but still compared favourably to the Angolan banking system average. As of December 2018, the bank's Moody's-adjusted tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (RWA) was 26%. Like its local peers, BFA foreign-currency liquidity was affected by foreign currency shortages in Angola. As of 2018, government exposure was 252% of BFA's tangible common equity. Banco Economico, S.A. In assessing the impact of the challenging operating environment on Banco Economico, S.A., Moody's will review the execution risks related to completion of the recapitalization of the bank. Although the process has been initiated, the completion of this process is not certain given the significant amount of capital needed relatively to the bank's total assets. Banco Economico, S.A.'s ratio of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets was 6.0% at year-end 2018, and we believe this ratio has since deteriorated further. The ratio of NPL-to-tangible common equity and loan loss provisions was 105% at year-end 2018, indicating limited buffers for the bank to absorb further loan losses. Banco Economico, S.A.'s foreign-currency funding and liquidity profile was also negatively affected by foreign-currency shortages in the system. As of 2018, Banco Economico, S.A.'s total government exposure was 281% of its tangible common equity. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Any deterioration in the Angolan banking macro profile and/or in the creditworthiness of Angola government will likely result in downgrades of the banks' ratings because it will negatively pressure their financial performance. In addition, the banks' ratings are further linked to the sovereign rating by their sizeable holdings of sovereign debt securities. For Banco Economico, S.A. specifically, failure to restore its capital to adequate levels could also lead to a downgrade. Conversely, there is limited likelihood of an upgrade to the banks' ratings, because their standalone credit profiles are constrained by the sovereign rating. For Banco Economico, S.A. specifically, there is limited scope for an upgrade given the review for downgrade. However, a successful recapitalisation, reduction of nonperforming loans and generation of profitability on a sustainable basis may put upward pressure on its baseline credit assessment. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this linkhttps://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421961 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items: • Releasing Office For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings include both solicited and unsolicited ratings. As a result, Moody's considers the Rated Entity and/or any Related Third Party to be participating in the ratings process, thereby providing general access to internal documents and management. Please refer to the List of Affected Credit Ratings for more details regarding solicitation. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The person who approved Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A. and Banco Economico, S.A. credit ratings is Sean Marion, MD - Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions Group. The person who approved Banco Angolano de Investimentos, S.A. credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group.

