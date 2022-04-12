Moody's places the ratings of Bahia De Las Isletas on review for upgrade

Stockholm, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed the Ca corporate family rating (CFR) of Bahia De Las Isletas, S.L. (Naviera or Bahia De Las Isletas) on review for upgrade. This also includes the Ca-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, the limited default (LD) designation has been removed. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects a high likelihood that the company's rating will be upgraded during the next three to six months as visibility on current and future financial performance, capital structure and liquidity becomes more clear. Following the distressed exchange that took place in January this year, the company's debt load was reduced by 42% compared with the capital structure in place at the time of the default in December 2020. Given limited information on the company's financial performance during 2021 and during the first quarter of 2022, there is still a risk that the new capital structure proves to be too leveraged. This lack of visibility has thus been factored in and remain a credit constraint on the company's rating. That being said, the company's new management is focused on stabilizing the business and improve financial performance.

Bahia De Las Isletas' debt restructuring was initiated December 2020, approved by the Commercial Court of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in December 2021 and executed in January this year. The terms included a debt to equity swap, where the holders of the €582 million worth of backed senior secured debt (€627 million including accrued but not paid interest) exchanged its holdings for €376 million worth of new senior secured floating rate notes maturing on March 31, 2026. The remaining 40% of its claim on the company was capitalized into equity in the form of 43.35% of the capital (A-shares) and 57.50% of the votes (B-shares) of the company. As part of the restructuring, the two largest creditor shareholders were entitled to appoint 2 independent non-executive board members out of 5 in total. Furthermore, a new CEO and a new CFO were appointed.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Las Palmas, Naviera is a Spanish ferry operator. The company provides passenger and freight maritime transportation services mainly in the Canary Islands (between islands and to/from the Iberian peninsula) and the route Spain - Morocco. As of 30 September 2020, Naviera operated a fleet of 26 vessels, of which 17 are owned and the remainder leased. The company also operates the largest land transportation business in Spain with a fleet of more than 500 trucks. In 2020 the company reported revenue of €427 million and EBIT of negative €147 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

