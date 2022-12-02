Moody's places the ratings of Banca del Mezzogiorno on review for downgrade

b1 BCA placed on review for downgrade

Paris, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed the Ba3 long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings, the Baa3 long-term deposit ratings and the b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Banca del Mezzogiorno - MCC S.p.A. (Banca del Mezzogiorno) on review for downgrade.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade was prompted by the bank's announcement that its total capital ratio (TCR) as of June 2022 of 12.65% was just above the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) Overall Capital Requirement of 12.35% and below the 14.35% SREP requirement including the Pillar 2 guidance. The bank also indicated that Bank of Italy instructed it to rectify this breach within a maximum of two years.

Banca del Mezzogiorno had received in 2020 a capital injection of €1,170 million from the national deposit guarantee fund (FITD) and €430 million from the Italian Ministry of Finance for the acquisition of failing bank Banca Popolare di Bari (BPB), which proved not to be sufficient to ensure compliance with capital requirements.

Banca del Mezzogiorno revised its 2022-2025 business plan in November 2022. It increased the target TCR to be achieved in 2025 to 15% from 13.7% in the previous business plan. The bank expects to meet its capital targets through internal capital generation, the revised net income increasing by around 15% over the duration of the plan.

The review for downgrade reflects the challenges that Moody's expects the bank to face in order to boost its profit generation and eventually raising its capital above regulatory requirements. In Moody's view, generating sustainable profitability at a higher level will be challenging for Banca del Mezzogiorno given the uncertain operating environment, the bank's high cost structure and its weak asset quality.

The acquisition of failed bank BPB, which is currently a fully owned subsidiary could generate additional material non-performing loans and loan losses over the business plan time horizon, despite the sale of a large amount of problem loans to the Italian state-owned asset management company (AMCO), which is entrusted with the mandate to help banks clean up their loan books. In May 2022 however, AMCO has sent to BPB a request of refund worth €132,8 million in relation to some of the problem loans it has acquired. During the review period, Moody's will seek clarity on how the bank expects to deliver on its ambitious business plan objectives. It will also aim to gain further insight into the reasons why the bank, which has received capital for the acquisition of BPB, is in breach of a capital requirement set by the Bank of Italy.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely given the review for downgrade. A confirmation or any upgrade of the ratings would require the bank's capital ratios to be comfortably above regulatory requirements, stronger structural profitability and healthier asset quality.

Banca del Mezzogiorno's ratings and assessments could be downgraded if the bank were to fail to achieve its business plan targets and did not meet the capital requirements. The ratings could also be downgraded if the restructuring of BPB and growth strategy were to result in a material deterioration in asset quality and high reported losses.

Banca del Mezzogiorno's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded following a reduction in bail-in-able debt.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banca del Mezzogiorno - MCC S.p.A.

..Placed on Review for Downgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, currently P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, currently Baa3, outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, currently P-3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, currently P-3(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, currently Ba3, changed to Ratings under Review from Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently b1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Ba3, changed to Ratings under Review from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Ratings under Review from Negative(m)

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabio Ianno

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alain Laurin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

