Moody's places the ratings of Credit du Maroc on review for downgrade

Ratings placed on review for downgrade following the announcement from Credit Agricole S.A. of a signed agreement to sell its stake in Credit du Maroc to Moroccan group Holmarcom

London, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all of Credit du Maroc's (CdM) long-term ratings on review for downgrade, including its Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 and long-term deposit ratings of Ba1. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed CdM's ba3 BCA.

Today's rating action follows the announcement by Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA: long-term deposit rating of Aa3 stable, Adjusted BCA of a3 and BCA of baa2) on 27 April that it has signed an agreement to sell its 78.7% stake in CdM to the Moroccan group Holmarcom - a Moroccan family-owned private group operating in insurance, distribution and logistics, agro-industries as well as real-estate. The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals from Moroccan authorities and will be executed in two steps: a controlling stake of 63.7% will be purchased before the end of 2022, followed by the remaining 15% that will be sold over a period of 18 months.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade on CdM's ratings and Adjusted BCA reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's ratings will likely be downgraded by one notch should CASA successfully sell its controlling stake in the bank before the end of 2022.

This would be captured in the possible removal of parental support from the bank's deposit rating coming from CASA. Currently CdM's Ba1 deposit ratings incorporate two notches of parental support rating uplift from the bank's ba3 BCA. The possible removal of the support from CASA could be partially mitigated by the assignment of one notch of government support rating uplift - as CdM benefits from a 'high' probability of government support from the Moroccan government (Ba1, negative) given its top five market share within the Moroccan banking system.

Even in the case the transaction is not completed, the review for downgrade reflects Moody's opinion that the importance of CdM for CASA in pursuing its strategy in North Africa has further diminished as evidenced by the fact that CASA is now in advanced stages to sell its stake in CdM. As a result, the level of support to be expected from the parent may reduce from the current assumption of a 'high' probability of support.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

During the review period, Moody's will monitor (1) the relevant regulatory approvals needed from Moroccan authorities to proceed with the transaction; (2) the timing/execution on the expected closing on the sale of the first tranche of 63.7% in CdM shares to Holmarcom before the end of 2022; and (3) any likely reorganization and rebranding of CdM from CASA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on CdM's long-term deposit ratings is currently unlikely given the review for downgrade.

CdM's ratings could be downgraded by one notch following a successful divestment of CASA. Even in the event of the transaction not being completed, Moody's could downgrade the ratings to reflect a lower level of support to be expected by CASA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Credit du Maroc

On Review for Downgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3

....NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Aaa.ma

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Aa1.ma

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed MA-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

....NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed MA-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

