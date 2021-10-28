Moody's places the ratings of MVK Intermediate under review for downgrade

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed MVK
Intermediate Holdings, LLC's ("MVK") B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating,
and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured first lien revolving
credit facility and $335 million first lien secured term loan under
review for downgrade. The action is based on Moody's view
that the company will be challenged to reduce very high leverage and generate
meaningful free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. As of June
30, 2021, MVK's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was
above 10x, which is higher than Moody's downgrade factor of
debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.0x, and LTM free cash flow
is negative, albeit partially from reinvestment in the business.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade reflects the company's weak credit metrics
for a B3 credit rating and Moody's expectations that the company
will be challenged to experience a significant improvement in earnings
and free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. In Fiscal 2020,
MVK experienced a number of headwinds, including sustained high
temperatures and smoke from wildfires that materially challenged the yields
of its stone fruit, a voluntary recall related to a Salmonella outbreak,
and Covid-19 related expenses. In part because of the weak
Fiscal 2020 performance, management decided to enhance the company's
liquidity by raising over $170 million through asset sales.
Management repaid debt with some of these proceeds and used the balance
to fund working capital. Given concerns regarding the outlook for
MVK's Fiscal 2021 financial performance and the company's potential liquidity
needs in Fiscal 2022, Moody's has decided to place MVK's credit
ratings on review for downgrade.
In the review, Moody's will assess the company's earnings
performance for the balance of 2021 and the revenue, earnings and
cash flow prospects for 2022. Moody's will also evaluate
the company's liquidity position including the capacity to fund
the normal off season cash needs that have ranged from $70-$100
million in recent years. In addition, Moody's will
assess MVK's potential to reduce leverage to a level more in line
with expectations for the B3 CFR.
MVK's existing B3 CFR reflects MVK's cash flow volatility due to seasonality
of business, relatively small scale with desirable but concentrated
growing acreage in California's San Joaquin Valley, and customer
concentration with nearly 50% of sales generated from its top five
customers. The stone fruit business is subject to significant season-to-season
volatility from weather-dependent growing conditions, competition
for distribution and shelf space with retailers, and fluctuating
fruit prices. Moody's believes that MVK needs to maintain good
liquidity to weather the typical variations in operating performance.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's
forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Notwithstanding, MVK and many
other protein & agriculture companies may benefit from increased demand
for at home food consumption, although some volatility can be expected
through 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting,
and the potential for supply chain disruptions and difficult comparisons
following these shifts.
Governance risk includes the company's financial strategies, which
Moody's views as aggressive given its high financial leverage and private
equity ownership.
The ratings could be downgraded if stone fruit pricing and volume is weaker
than expected, MVK's operating margin declines, free cash
flow remains weak, market share declines, or liquidity deteriorates.
Ratings could also be downgraded if debt to EBTIDA is sustained above
7.0x.
Although highly unlikely at this time, Moody's could upgrade
the rating if the company improves revenues and reduces leverage such
that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x. The company
would also need to sustain stronger free cash flow and liquidity to be
considered for an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Fresno, California, MVK Intermediate Holdings,
LLC (MVK) is the holding company of Wawona Packing Company, LLC,
and subs (owning the operating assets), and Wawona FarmCo,
LLC (owning the farmland and trees). In September 2019, legacy
companies, Wawona Packing Company (Wawona) and Gerawan Farming (Gerawan),
merged their businesses into MVK, which is majority owned and controlled
by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners with minority ownership
by Dan Gerawan. Wawona (founded in 1948) and Gerawan (founded in
1938) are growers, packers and suppliers of organic and conventional
stone fruit including peaches, nectarines, and plums.
The combined company generates revenue of approximately $300 million
per year and owns over 17,000 acres of farmland in the highly desirable
San Joaquin Valley in California.
