Moody's places the ratings of MVK Intermediate under review for downgrade

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC's ("MVK") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $335 million first lien secured term loan under review for downgrade. The action is based on Moody's view that the company will be challenged to reduce very high leverage and generate meaningful free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. As of June 30, 2021, MVK's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was above 10x, which is higher than Moody's downgrade factor of debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.0x, and LTM free cash flow is negative, albeit partially from reinvestment in the business.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade reflects the company's weak credit metrics for a B3 credit rating and Moody's expectations that the company will be challenged to experience a significant improvement in earnings and free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. In Fiscal 2020, MVK experienced a number of headwinds, including sustained high temperatures and smoke from wildfires that materially challenged the yields of its stone fruit, a voluntary recall related to a Salmonella outbreak, and Covid-19 related expenses. In part because of the weak Fiscal 2020 performance, management decided to enhance the company's liquidity by raising over $170 million through asset sales. Management repaid debt with some of these proceeds and used the balance to fund working capital. Given concerns regarding the outlook for MVK's Fiscal 2021 financial performance and the company's potential liquidity needs in Fiscal 2022, Moody's has decided to place MVK's credit ratings on review for downgrade.

In the review, Moody's will assess the company's earnings performance for the balance of 2021 and the revenue, earnings and cash flow prospects for 2022. Moody's will also evaluate the company's liquidity position including the capacity to fund the normal off season cash needs that have ranged from $70-$100 million in recent years. In addition, Moody's will assess MVK's potential to reduce leverage to a level more in line with expectations for the B3 CFR.

MVK's existing B3 CFR reflects MVK's cash flow volatility due to seasonality of business, relatively small scale with desirable but concentrated growing acreage in California's San Joaquin Valley, and customer concentration with nearly 50% of sales generated from its top five customers. The stone fruit business is subject to significant season-to-season volatility from weather-dependent growing conditions, competition for distribution and shelf space with retailers, and fluctuating fruit prices. Moody's believes that MVK needs to maintain good liquidity to weather the typical variations in operating performance.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding, MVK and many other protein & agriculture companies may benefit from increased demand for at home food consumption, although some volatility can be expected through 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions and difficult comparisons following these shifts.

Governance risk includes the company's financial strategies, which Moody's views as aggressive given its high financial leverage and private equity ownership.

The ratings could be downgraded if stone fruit pricing and volume is weaker than expected, MVK's operating margin declines, free cash flow remains weak, market share declines, or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt to EBTIDA is sustained above 7.0x.

Although highly unlikely at this time, Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company improves revenues and reduces leverage such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x. The company would also need to sustain stronger free cash flow and liquidity to be considered for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fresno, California, MVK Intermediate Holdings, LLC (MVK) is the holding company of Wawona Packing Company, LLC, and subs (owning the operating assets), and Wawona FarmCo, LLC (owning the farmland and trees). In September 2019, legacy companies, Wawona Packing Company (Wawona) and Gerawan Farming (Gerawan), merged their businesses into MVK, which is majority owned and controlled by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners with minority ownership by Dan Gerawan. Wawona (founded in 1948) and Gerawan (founded in 1938) are growers, packers and suppliers of organic and conventional stone fruit including peaches, nectarines, and plums. The combined company generates revenue of approximately $300 million per year and owns over 17,000 acres of farmland in the highly desirable San Joaquin Valley in California.

