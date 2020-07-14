Moody's places the ratings of Royal Caribbean on review for downgrade

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
the ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean")
on review for downgrade including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating,
Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Baa3 senior secured
rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged.
"The review for downgrade will focus on Royal Caribbean's
recovery prospects in 2021 given the recent resurgence of coronavirus
cases in certain states increasing the uncertainty around the reopening
of the US and the company's plans for the eventual return to service
of its US operations, including what precautions will be put in
place when sailings do resume and the associated incremental costs,"
stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Royal Caribbean's credit profile is supported by its good liquidity and
solid market position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator
based upon capacity and revenue which acknowledges the strength of its
brands. Royal Caribbean is well diversified by geography,
brand, and market segment. In the short run, Royal
Caribbean's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that
cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts
on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. However
over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation as
well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand
once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed. The
normal ongoing credit risks include the company's high leverage,
the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies and
the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles,
weather incidents and geopolitical events.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Royal Caribbean's credit profile, including
its exposure to ongoing global travel restrictions and consumers health
safety concerns, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Prior to the ratings being placed on review for downgrade, the factors
that could lead to a downgrade include indications over the coming months
that 2021 demand recovery may be weaker than expected resulting in lower
profitability or an expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above 4.5x
or EBITA/interest expense was stabilized below 3.0x. Ratings
could also be downgraded if free cash flow deficits deepen in 2020 or
should liquidity deteriorate for any reason. Given the review for
downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely over the near term. However,
ratings could eventually be upgraded if the company can maintain debt/EBITDA
below 3.5x, and EBITA/interest expense above 5.0x.
A ratings upgrade would also require a financial policy and capital structure
that supports the credit profile required of an investment grade rating
through inevitable industry downturns.
Royal Caribbean Cruises is a global vacation company that operates four
wholly-owned or majority-owned cruise brands, including
Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara
Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. The company's brands
operate a combined 61 cruise ships with an aggregate capacity of about
141,570 berths as of December 31, 2019. Net revenue
for fiscal 2019 was $8.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653