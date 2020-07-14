Moody's places the ratings of Royal Caribbean on review for downgrade

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean") on review for downgrade including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Baa3 senior secured rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged.

"The review for downgrade will focus on Royal Caribbean's recovery prospects in 2021 given the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in certain states increasing the uncertainty around the reopening of the US and the company's plans for the eventual return to service of its US operations, including what precautions will be put in place when sailings do resume and the associated incremental costs," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Royal Caribbean's credit profile is supported by its good liquidity and solid market position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator based upon capacity and revenue which acknowledges the strength of its brands. Royal Caribbean is well diversified by geography, brand, and market segment. In the short run, Royal Caribbean's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. However over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed. The normal ongoing credit risks include the company's high leverage, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles, weather incidents and geopolitical events.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Royal Caribbean's credit profile, including its exposure to ongoing global travel restrictions and consumers health safety concerns, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Prior to the ratings being placed on review for downgrade, the factors that could lead to a downgrade include indications over the coming months that 2021 demand recovery may be weaker than expected resulting in lower profitability or an expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above 4.5x or EBITA/interest expense was stabilized below 3.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if free cash flow deficits deepen in 2020 or should liquidity deteriorate for any reason. Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely over the near term. However, ratings could eventually be upgraded if the company can maintain debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, and EBITA/interest expense above 5.0x. A ratings upgrade would also require a financial policy and capital structure that supports the credit profile required of an investment grade rating through inevitable industry downturns.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is a global vacation company that operates four wholly-owned or majority-owned cruise brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. The company's brands operate a combined 61 cruise ships with an aggregate capacity of about 141,570 berths as of December 31, 2019. Net revenue for fiscal 2019 was $8.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

