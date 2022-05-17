Moody's places the ratings of Vista Outdoor under review for downgrade

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista") under review for downgrade, including the company's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of Ba3, the Probability of Default Rating of Ba3-PD, and the senior unsecured notes rating of B1. Vista's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

On May 5, 2022, Vista announced [1] plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly-traded companies. Specifically, Vista plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment into an independent company owned by the existing shareholders of Vista. The proposed spin-off is credit negative for existing debt holders as approximately 25% of EBITDA will be divested with the spin-off and the company will have less scale and product diversity, as well more cyclicality as a pure player ammunition business. Prior to the spinoff, Vista plans to continue to pursue acquisitions in the Outdoor Products segment. However, after the spinoff, Vista plans to focus more on shareholder friendly activities such as dividends and opportunistic share repurchases with a long-term total leverage target not to exceed 3.0x, which is an increase from the company's current 1.0x-2.0x net leverage target. The spin-off is expected to be completed during calendar year 2023.

In the review, Moody's will assess (1) the strategic operating focus of management including the trajectory of Vista's performance in earnings for the remaining sporting products, (2) the increase in the cyclicality of the remaining business following the reduced scale and diversity through the spin-off of Outdoor Products, as well as (3) the company's new capital structure and free cash flow generation ability including the assets supporting the company's existing debt. Moody's believes an increase in leverage and introduction of a dividend in the context of weakening the asset base and increasing business volatility represents a more aggressive financial policy that increases governance risk. Vista's ESG scores (currently CIS-3, E-3, S-4, and G-3) will also be reassessed in the review and likely to weaken as it becomes more focused on the ammunition buisness. The higher cyclicality in the remaining business could further constrict free cash flows at times when ammunition sales experience a cyclical downturn.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Vista Outdoor Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vista Outdoor Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Vista's existing credit profile (Ba3 CFR) reflects its leading position as one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in the US, its leading brands in multiple niche outdoor product categories and favorable US outdoor activity participation trends. The rating also reflects Vista's conservative 1.0x-2.0x net debt-to-EBITDA target and healthy free cash flow throughout ammunition industry cycles aided by not paying a dividend. Vista's debt to EBITDA leverage of 1.3x as of December 26, 2021 is currently low in part because of the current strength of the highly cyclical ammunition market. This level is lower than previous downturns because of the stronger ammunition market position following industry tailwinds and the Remington acquisition, cost reductions, and incremental earnings from acquisitions funded with existing cash and free cash flow. Vista's credit profile is constrained by the volatility in non-law-enforcement related ammunition demand, difficulties sustaining organic revenue growth in the competitive outdoor products market, and high social risks related to the sale of its ammunition products.

Moody's believes social risk will remain highly negative for Vista due to its participation in the gun ammunition industry, and will likely increase after the spinoff given that Vista will become a pure-play ammunition company. The high social risk results in a lower rating and a need for stronger credit metrics than comparably rated companies than it would in the absence of the social risk.

Moody's expects governance risk to increase as a result of the spin-off of the outdoor segment because Vista plans to pursue shareholder friendly actions including dividends and share repurchases while targeting leverage at a higher level over time of up to 3.0x debt to EBITDA compared to the current 1.0x – 2.0x net leverage target (0.9x as of March 31, 2022 based on Vista's calculation).

Vista's SGL-1 rating reflects $23 million of cash and more than $200 million of projected free cash flow over the next 12 months, and a good maturity profile with the $450 million asset-based revolver expiring in 2026 and the $500 million of notes due in 2029.

Notwithstanding plans to spin-off the outdoor segment and based on the current asset profile, ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, operating performance declines materially after the ammunition demand tailwind ends, management adopts a more aggressive financial policy, or if adverse gun regulations lead to lower operating profits. A downgrade could also occur if litigation risks or costs increase or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x.

Ratings could be upgraded if Vista diversifies its product base towards less cyclical businesses, improves sales and operating profit margins in the outdoor products segment, has low litigation risk and achieves stronger sustained profitability from the ammunition business. Vista would also need to sustain on average debt to EBITDA below 1.5x after taking into consideration demand volatility from its ammunition business.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vista Outdoor Inc., based in Anoka, Minnesota, is a manufacturer and marketer of ammunition and outdoor sports and recreation products. The publicly-traded company produces a broad product line for the biking, winter sports, hunting, shooting sports, wildlife watching, archery, and golf markets. Major brands include Remington, Federal, Bushnell, CamelBak, Camp Chef Foresight. Sales were approximately $2.8 billion for the last 12 months ending December 26, 2021.

[1] http://news.vistaoutdoor.com/2022-05-05-Vista-Outdoor-Announces-Plan-to-Separate-its-Outdoor-Products-and-Sporting-Products-Segments-Into-Two-Independent,-Publicly-Traded-Companies

