Moody's places the ratings of seven Omani banks on review for downgrade

Rating actions follow review for downgrade on Omani government ratings
Limassol, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade
the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of seven
Omani banks: Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat), HSBC Bank Oman
SAOG (HBON), Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar), National Bank
of Oman SAOG (NBO), Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International),
Oman Arab Bank (SAOC) (OAB) and Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa).
At the same time, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of the seven Omani banks.
These actions, which follow Moody's decision to place on review
for downgrade the issuer rating of the Government of Oman, reflect
the potential weakening in Omani government's capacity to support the
local banks as well as the potential weakening in the standalone credit
profiles of some banks.
A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- REVIEWS FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECT POTENTIAL
WEAKENING IN GOVERNMENT SUPPORT CAPACITY AND IN STANDALONE CREDIT PROFILES
Moody's says that the reviews for downgrade on the banks' deposit
ratings reflects a combination of (i) the potential weakening in Oman
government's fiscal capacity to support the country's banks in case of
need, as indicated by the review for downgrade on the sovereign
rating, and (ii) the potential weakening in standalone credit profiles
of the banks amid a challenging operating environment due to low oil prices
and the coronavirus outbreak, as indicated by the review for downgrade
on the banks' standalone BCAs.
The review for downgrade on the Oman government's ratings reflects Oman's
increased external vulnerability and government liquidity risks following
the large oil price shock and the severe tightening in external financing
conditions. The severity of the external shock experienced by Oman
is amplified by its relatively weak institutional and governance strength
which, over the past four years, have impeded fiscal and economic
adjustment to lower oil prices, leaving the sovereign exposed to
further and more durable shocks.
The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month
horizon, will allow Moody's to take stock of Oman's
financing needs and options, including an assessment of progress
on the implementation of the government's fiscal adjustment program,
and the implications for the government's debt and assets,
and the economy's external stability.
Please see "Moody's places Oman's Ba2 rating under review
for downgrade"; (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420164).
The review for downgrade on the banks' BCAs will focus on the impact
of the challenging operating environment resulting principally from low
oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects
economic growth in Oman to remain subdued. The rating agency forecasts
that the non-hydrocarbon economy will contract in 2020, leading
to material weakening in asset quality and profitability for the banks.
Additionally, Moody's expects the constrained government finances
to limit banks' access to funding and liquidity, with lower oil
revenues reducing deposit inflows from the government. However,
Moody's acknowledges that the banks' capitalisation will remain
strong. Moody's says that its assessment of this more challenging
environment could also be captured through a lower Macro Profile.
Oman's current Macro Profile is 'Weak+'.
In terms of governance considerations, Moody's does not have any
particular governance concern for Omani banks. The conservative
regulatory framework in Oman helps support the banks' governance practices.
Details of how these drivers affect the banks ratings are given in the
bank specific sections below.
-- BANK-BY-BANK SUMMARY OF ACTIONS
- Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade Bank Muscat's Ba3 long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term local
currency deposit rating, and its ba2 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
Bank Muscat's long-term local currency deposit rating is aligned
with the rating of the Oman sovereign, while the bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating is aligned with the relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on Bank Muscat's Ba2 long-term local currency
deposit rating reflects (i) the potential weakening in Omani government's
fiscal capacity to support the bank in case of need, as indicated
by the review for downgrade on the sovereign rating, and (ii) the
review for downgrade on the bank's BCA, driven both by potential
deterioration in the bank's credit profile as a result of the current
challenging operating environment and the constraint that the Ba2 sovereign
rating applies on the bank's standalone profile (BCA).
The absence of government support uplift for the bank's local currency
deposit rating, despite Moody's assessment of a 'very high' likelihood
of government support in case of need, reflects the continued positioning
of the bank's BCA at the same level as the sovereign rating.
The review for downgrade on the bank's ba2 BCA reflects (i) the
potential weakening of the bank's standalone credit profile as a
result of the current challenging operating environment, as well
as (ii) continued constraint from the sovereign's Ba2 rating.
Bank Muscat's financial profile in the rating agency's scorecard
is ba1, but Moody's constrains the bank's BCA at ba2
(in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's high exposure
to the Omani sovereign and operating environment, where 96%
of its assets are located and 96% of its earnings are generated.
The ba1 financial profile reflects Bank Muscat's solid asset quality,
high capital (17.1% tangible common equity/risk-weighted
assets at end-2019) as well as its healthy profitability (1.5%
net income/tangible assets) underpinned by a dominant domestic franchise
(over 36% domestic asset market share). The bank's financial
fundamentals also exhibit stable funding driven by its established deposit
gathering franchise, along with sound liquidity.
- HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade HBON's Ba3 long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba1 long-term local
currency deposit rating, its ba1 Adjusted BCA, and its ba2
BCA. HBON's long-term foreign currency deposit rating
is aligned with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on HBON's Ba1 long-term local currency
deposit rating reflects the potential weakening of the bank's ba2 BCA
due to both potential deterioration in the bank's credit profile
as a result of the current challenging operating environment, and
the constraint that the Ba2 sovereign rating applies on the bank's standalone
profile. The absence of government support uplift for the bank's
deposit rating, despite Moody's assessment of a 'high' likelihood
of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning
of the bank's Adjusted BCA above the sovereign rating.
The review for downgrade on the bank's ba1 Adjusted BCA reflects
the potential weakening of the bank's ba2 BCA. HBON's
Adjusted BCA benefits form one notch of uplift from affiliate support
from HSBC Holdings plc (senior unsecured A2 negative, BCA a2),
HBON's ultimate parent. The one-notch of affiliate support
uplift reflects HSBC Holdings plc's management control of HBON,
combined with the strategic fit and brand name association of HBON with
HSBC Holdings plc. The ba1 Adjusted BCA is at the same level as
the bank's Ba1 local currency deposit rating, both positioned one
notch above the Ba2 issuer rating of the Oman government.
HBON's financial profile in the rating agency's scorecard
is ba1, but Moody's constrains the bank's BCA at ba2
(in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's high exposure
to the Omani sovereign and operating environment, where 89%
of its loans were located as of December 2019. The ba1 financial
profile reflects HBON's high capitalisation (15.1%
tangible common equity/risk weighted assets at end-2019),
sound profitability (1.2% net income/tangible banking assets),
low market funding reliance (3.5% market funds/tangible
banking assets) and high liquidity (38.2% liquid banking
assets/tangible banking assets). Moody's does however expect the
bank's asset quality to weaken modestly (1.9% problem loans/gross
loans), owing to continued public spending restraint amid low oil
prices.
- Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade Bank Dhofar's Ba3 bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term local
currency deposit rating, and its ba3 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
Bank Dhofar''s long-term foreign currency deposit rating
is aligned with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on Bank Dhofar's Ba2 long-term local currency
deposit ratings reflects (i) the potential weakening in the Omani government's
fiscal capacity to support the bank in case of need, as indicated
by the review for downgrade on the sovereign rating as well as (ii) the
potential deterioration in the bank's credit profile as a result
of the current challenging operating environment, as indicated by
the review for downgrade on the bank's BCA. The review for
downgrade on the bank's Ba3 long-term foreign currency deposit
rating reflects the potential lowering of the relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling.
- National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade NBO's Ba3 bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term local
currency deposit rating, and its ba3 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
NBO's long-term foreign currency deposit rating is aligned
with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on NBO's Ba2 long-term local currency
deposit ratings reflects (i) the potential weakening in the Omani government's
fiscal capacity to support the bank in case of need, as indicated
by the review for downgrade in the sovereign rating as well as (ii) the
potential deterioration in the bank's credit profile as a result
of the current challenging operating environment, as indicated by
the review for downgrade on the bank's BCA. The review for
downgrade on the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating
reflects the potential lowering of the relevant foreign currency deposit
ceiling.
- Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade Sohar International's Ba3 bank's
long-term foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term
local currency deposit ratings, and its ba3 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
Sohar International's long-term foreign currency deposit
rating is aligned with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on Sohar International's Ba2 long-term
local currency deposit ratings reflects (i) the potential weakening in
the Omani government's fiscal capacity to support the bank in case of
need, as indicated by the review for downgrade in the sovereign
rating, as well as (ii) the potential deterioration in the bank's
credit profile as a result of the current challenging operating environment,
as indicated by the review for downgrade on the bank's BCA.
The review for downgrade on the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating reflects the potential lowering of the relevant foreign
currency deposit ceiling.
- Oman Arab Bank (SAOC) (OAB)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade OAB's Ba3 bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term local
currency deposit ratings, and its ba3 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
OAB's long-term foreign currency deposit rating is aligned
with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on OAB's long-term local currency deposit
ratings reflects (i) the potential weakening in the Omani government's
fiscal capacity to support the bank in case of need, as indicated
by the review for downgrade in the sovereign rating, as well as
(ii) the potential deterioration in the bank's credit profile as
a result of the current challenging operating environment, as indicated
by the review for downgrade on the bank's BCA. The review
for downgrade of the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit
rating reflects the potential lowering of the relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling.
- Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa)
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade Bank Nizwa's Ba3 bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating, its Ba2 long-term local
currency deposit ratings, and its b1 BCA and Adjusted BCA.
Bank Nizwa's long-term foreign currency deposit rating is
aligned with the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
The review for downgrade on Bank Nizwa's long-term local currency
deposit ratings reflects (i) the potential weakening in the Omani government's
capacity to support the bank, as well as (ii) the potential deterioration
in the bank's credit profile as a result of the current challenging
operating environment, as indicated by the review for downgrade
on the bank's BCA. The review for downgrade on the bank's
long-term foreign currency deposit rating reflects the potential
lowering of the relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
RATING OUTLOOKS
The banks' ratings are on review for downgrade reflecting (i) the
potential weakening in the Omani government's capacity to support
the banks, as well as (ii) the potential deterioration in the banks'
credit profile as a result of the current challenging operating environment,
as indicated by the review for downgrade on the banks' BCA.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Bank Muscat SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba1
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Ba2, Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Ba2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
(P)Ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: HSBC Bank Oman SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Baa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently P-3
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Bank Dhofar SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Ba2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: National Bank of Oman SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
Ba2, Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently (P)Ba2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Sohar International Bank SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Oman Arab Bank (SAOC)
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating Under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Bank Nizwa SAOG
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Local
and Foreign Currency), affirmed NP
..On Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2,
Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating under Review
from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
Upwards pressure on the banks' long-term foreign currency ratings
is limited given the review for downgrade. A stabilisation in the
sovereign outlook could lead to stable outlook on the banks' ratings.
Downward pressure on Omani banks' ratings could develop through a deterioration
in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in
the banks' solvency and liquidity.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Mik Kabeya, +971
(423) 795-90.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
