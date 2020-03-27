Moody's places thirteen classes of bonds issued by twelve non-prime auto loan securitizations on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $1.1 billion asset-backed securities affected

New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed thirteen tranches from twelve asset-backed securitizations backed by auto loans on review for possible downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of non-prime retail automobile loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2017-4

Class E Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 12, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-4

Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Dec 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: CIG Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1

Class D Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 9, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D

Class E Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jun 19, 2018 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-3

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-4

Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Sep 18, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2020-1

Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 22, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-3

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jul 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-4

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 23, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: Foursight Capital Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-3

Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Aug 21, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying auto loans as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Non-prime auto loans are more susceptible to this slowdown due to the relatively weak credit quality of the underlying obligors.

In our analysis, we considered up to a 20% increase in remaining expected losses on the underlying pools to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. The affected tranches are junior notes that have lower credit enhancement available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to any increase in defaults relative to the senior tranches in the deals, which have greater credit protections. We also factored individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets, availability of excess spread and continued deleveraging of the deals in the coming months. The potential increase in expected loss reflects the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance. In estimating the higher loss, we considered the increase in losses on non-prime auto pools during the 2007 to 2009 economic downturn as well as portfolio performance data through the downturn, where available.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of various parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection on the pools and final rating action on the bonds. Unemployment and used vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto ABS. Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the future performance of non-prime loans. Rating actions on the bonds, due to the revised loss projections, will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects of the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. On March 25th , we revised our baseline growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract by 2.0% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the one in these transactions, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes. Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and poor servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

