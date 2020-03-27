Moody's places thirteen classes of bonds issued by twelve non-prime auto loan securitizations on review for possible downgrade

Approximately $1.1 billion asset-backed securities affected
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
placed thirteen tranches from twelve asset-backed securitizations
backed by auto loans on review for possible downgrade. The bonds
are backed by pools of non-prime retail automobile loan contracts
originated and serviced by multiple parties.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2017-4
Class E Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 12, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-4
Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Dec 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: CIG Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
Class D Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 9, 2019 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2014-D
Class E Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jun 19, 2018 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-3
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 16, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-4
Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Sep 18, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2020-1
Class D Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 22, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-3
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jul 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-4
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Jan 23, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Foursight Capital Automobile Receivables Trust 2020-1
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Class E Notes, Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Feb 6, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2019-3
Class D Notes, Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade;
previously on Aug 21, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in
the performance of the underlying auto loans as a result of a slowdown
in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Non-prime auto loans are more susceptible to this slowdown due
to the relatively weak credit quality of the underlying obligors.
In our analysis, we considered up to a 20% increase in remaining
expected losses on the underlying pools to evaluate the resiliency of
the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance.
The affected tranches are junior notes that have lower credit enhancement
available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to any increase
in defaults relative to the senior tranches in the deals, which
have greater credit protections. We also factored individual transaction
specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets,
availability of excess spread and continued deleveraging of the deals
in the coming months. The potential increase in expected loss reflects
the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which
negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer
credit performance. In estimating the higher loss, we considered
the increase in losses on non-prime auto pools during the 2007
to 2009 economic downturn as well as portfolio performance data through
the downturn, where available.
During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and
projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of various
parties including the government, servicers and issuers on the performance
of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection on the
pools and final rating action on the bonds. Unemployment and used
vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto ABS.
Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the
future performance of non-prime loans. Rating actions on
the bonds, due to the revised loss projections, will vary
for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
of the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. On March 25th , we revised
our baseline growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract
by 2.0% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if, given our expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as
the one in these transactions, credit enhancement grows as a percentage
of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes.
Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments
will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor
defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the
US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in
servicing practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread
is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults
or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise
of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job
market, the market for used vehicles, and poor servicing.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction
governance, and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nicholas Monzillo
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Deepika Kothari
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
