Moody's places three Australian ABS notes issued by Latitude Australia Personal Loans Series 2020-1 Trust on review for downgrade

Sydney, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of three Australian asset-backed securities (ABS) notes issued by Latitude Australia Personal Loans Series 2020-1 Trust.

The affected ratings are as follows:

Issuer: Latitude Australia Personal Loans Series 2020-1 Trust

....Class C Notes, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....Class D Notes, Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....Class E Notes, Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying consumer loans as a result of the expected contraction in Australian economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The underlying portfolio consists of mostly unsecured consumer loans, that are more susceptible to increased default risk in an economic slowdown.

Moody's analysis has considered an up to 40% increase in expected losses on the underlying loans and various prepayment rate scenarios to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance. Moody's original expected loss assumption at the time the definitive ratings were assigned on 26 February 2020 was 8.8%, which compared to a historical loss rate of 7.3%.

The affected ratings are from the mezzanine and junior notes that have lower credit enhancement available to protect them, making them more vulnerable to an increase in losses relative to the senior tranches.

During the review period, Moody's will evaluate the impact from the ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions on the performance of underlying loans. Specifically, an increase in unemployment and underemployment caused by the ongoing economic downturn will likely affect the future performance of the consumer loans.

Moody's analysis has also considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Australian economy as well as the effects that government measures to contain the virus will have on the performance of the portfolios. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high.

Latitude Australia Personal Loans Series 2020-1 is an Australian ABS. It is a cash securitization of personal loans extended to obligors located in Australia. The receivables are typically unsecured, although a portion is partially secured by collateral including motor vehicles. All receivables were originated by Latitude Personal Finance Pty Limited (Latitude).

The transaction is supported by a liquidity facility of 1.5% of the balance of the notes, subject to a floor of AUD1,200,000, which can cover approximately 4 months of interest payments if no collections come in at all.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199 Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expectations, and (2) an increase in the notes' available credit enhancement.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expectations, (2) a decrease in the notes' available credit enhancement, and (3) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

