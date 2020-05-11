Moody's places three classes of bonds issued by ACC Trust securitizations on review for downgrade

Approximately $77 milion asset-backed securities rated

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed three tranches from two asset-backed securitizations backed by non-prime auto leases on review for possible downgrade. The bonds are backed by pools of auto lease contracts originated by RAC King, LLC and serviced by RAC Servicer, LLC.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: ACC Trust 2019-1

Class C Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

Issuer: ACC Trust 2019-2

Class B Notes, Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Class C Notes, B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Nov 21, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects an increased likelihood of deterioration in the performance of the underlying auto leases as a result of a slowdown in US economic activity and increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ACC Trust 2019-1 and 2019-2 are backed by pool of non-prime closed-end retail automobile leases originated by RAC King, LLC. In our analysis, we considered up to a 20% increase in remaining expected credit losses on the underlying pool to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings. Moody's also analyzed the residual risk of the pool based on exposure to residual value risk, the historical turn-in rate and historical residual value performance. The potential increase in expected loss reflects the increased volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Non-prime auto leases are more susceptible to this economic slowdown due to the relatively weak credit quality of the underlying obligors. In our analysis, we factored individual transaction specifics such as overcollateralization, reserve fund targets and availability of excess spread of the deal in the coming months.

During the review period, we will evaluate effects of ongoing and projected macroeconomic conditions, as well as impact of various parties including the government, servicer and issuer on the performance of underlying pools to update our cumulative net loss projection on the pools. Unemployment and used vehicle values are key indicators of performance for auto lease ABS. Weaknesses in these factors are likely to have a negative impact on the future performance of the leases. Rating actions on the bonds, due to the revised projections, will vary for the different shelves and reflect individual transaction considerations.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Specifically, for US Auto lease deals, the softening of the used car market will impact residual value performance on leases. In addition, performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs such as lease extensions may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1111163. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

