Moody's places two Notes of Dowson 2020-1 plc on review for downgrade

London, 12 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the ratings of two Notes of Dowson 2020-1
plc. The rating action reflects the negative effect due to expected
economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The review
will focus on the analysis of collections on the Notes, and an assessment
of the magnitude of the economic impact caused by coronavirus on the performance
of the assets.
....GBP 12.1M Class C Notes,
Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Mar 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....GBP 9.9M Class D Notes, Ba2
(sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar
24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the UK economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of consumer assets. The contraction in economic activity in the
second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half
of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant
downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not
contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a higher default rate and has
placed on review for downgrade the ratings of the Notes that are more
vulnerable to a temporary increase in default rates. This higher
anticipated vulnerability is driven by: (i) the relatively high
forbearance takeup rate of 18.3% as of May 2020 related
to the coronavirus crisis; (ii) the fact that the deal has only slightly
deleveraged since its closing in March 2020; and (iii) the expected
transaction's performance.
Historically high default rates make the performance of the underlying
portfolio more likely to be negatively impacted due to the sudden,
sharp economic downturn.
The transaction, which closed in March 2020, is a static cash
securitisation of agreements entered into for the purpose of financing
vehicles to obligors in the United Kingdom by Oodle Financial Services
Limited ("Oodle") (NR). The originator also acts as the servicer
of the portfolio during the life of the transaction. The back-up
servicer is Equiniti Credit Services (NR).
The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consist of hire purchase
agreements granted to individuals resident in the United Kingdom without
the option to hand the car back at maturity. Therefore, there
is no explicit residual value risk in the transaction.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gabriele Gramazio
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sebastian Schranz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454