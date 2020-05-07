Moody's places under review for downgrade ratings in 14 UK RMBS transactions

GBP 565.75 million of UK RMBS have been affected by today's rating action

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the ratings of 32 notes in 13 UK Non-conforming RMBS transactions and 2 notes in one UK Prime RMBS transaction.

The placing on review for downgrade reflects the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance of mortgage loans in the transactions due to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak. The review focuses on the transactions viewed as more vulnerable to this expected deterioration in performance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

• Key Rationale for Action

The rating action is prompted by the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance of mortgage loans in the transactions due to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a higher expected loss, and has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of the notes that are more vulnerable to a temporary increase in arrears and economic disruption. This higher vulnerability could be driven by one or more factors, including: (i) the composition of the loan portfolios backing the notes, including exposure to interest-only loans, loans to self-employed borrowers, second-lien loans and borrowers with negative credit history; (ii) the credit enhancement and other structural mitigants available in the transactions; and (iii) the transactions' performance to date.

The portfolios backing the affected notes either consist of residential mortgages mostly originated prior to 2008 (Newgate Funding PLC: Series 2006-1, Newgate Funding PLC: Series 2006-2, Kensington Mortgage Securities plc Series 2007-1, RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series 2006-NS2, RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series 2006-NS3, RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series 2007-NS1, HAWKSMOOR MORTGAGE FUNDING 2019-1 PLC, RMAC No. 1 PLC, RMAC No. 2 plc, Stratton Mortgage Funding plc and Chester A PLC) or mortgage loans originated recently (Polaris 2019-1 plc, Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2018-1 plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc).

Portfolios of loans originated prior to 2008 tend to have high seasoning and relatively low loan to value ratios, but for some of these portfolios a significant portion of interest-only loan maturities are concentrated over the next 1 to 3 years, and these portfolios are showing high delinquency levels. With regard to performance to date, arrears of 90 or more days past due as a percentage of current balance in the portfolios of affected transactions originated prior to 2008 were high before considering the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from 6.0% in in RMAC Securities No.1 PLC Series 2006-NS3 to 13.9% in Newgate Funding PLC: Series 2006-1. We expect delinquency rates in the affected portfolios composed of pre-2008 originated loans to continue to increase, leading to higher levels of expected losses for the affected notes backed by such legacy portfolios. While the reasonable level of loan-to-value ratios mitigate the impact on expected losses arising from high delinquencies, Moody's will review the impact on expected losses in consideration of uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly originated loan portfolios backing affected notes, show lower levels of delinquency, but the notes themselves will not have had sufficient time to build up additional credit enhancement. We expect that expected losses will increase based on the portfolio characteristics in comparison to available credit enhancement and structural mitigants.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating reviews will be concluded following a detailed review with updated performance data for each affected transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

