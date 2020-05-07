Moody's places under review for downgrade ratings in 14 UK RMBS transactions

GBP 565.75 million of UK RMBS have been affected by today's rating action
London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the ratings of 32 notes in 13 UK Non-conforming
RMBS transactions and 2 notes in one UK Prime RMBS transaction.
The placing on review for downgrade reflects the increased likelihood
of deteriorating performance of mortgage loans in the transactions due
to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak.
The review focuses on the transactions viewed as more vulnerable to this
expected deterioration in performance.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424069
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424069
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Key Rationale for Action
The rating action is prompted by the increased likelihood of deteriorating
performance of mortgage loans in the transactions due to the economic
disruption following the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the current circumstances, Moody's has considered additional
stresses in its analysis, including a higher expected loss,
and has placed on review for downgrade the ratings of the notes that are
more vulnerable to a temporary increase in arrears and economic disruption.
This higher vulnerability could be driven by one or more factors,
including: (i) the composition of the loan portfolios backing the
notes, including exposure to interest-only loans, loans
to self-employed borrowers, second-lien loans and
borrowers with negative credit history; (ii) the credit enhancement
and other structural mitigants available in the transactions; and
(iii) the transactions' performance to date.
The portfolios backing the affected notes either consist of residential
mortgages mostly originated prior to 2008 (Newgate Funding PLC:
Series 2006-1, Newgate Funding PLC: Series 2006-2,
Kensington Mortgage Securities plc Series 2007-1, RMAC SECURITIES
No. 1 PLC Series 2006-NS2, RMAC SECURITIES No.
1 PLC Series 2006-NS3, RMAC SECURITIES No. 1 PLC Series
2007-NS1, HAWKSMOOR MORTGAGE FUNDING 2019-1 PLC,
RMAC No. 1 PLC, RMAC No. 2 plc, Stratton Mortgage
Funding plc and Chester A PLC) or mortgage loans originated recently (Polaris
2019-1 plc, Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2018-1
plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc).
Portfolios of loans originated prior to 2008 tend to have high seasoning
and relatively low loan to value ratios, but for some of these portfolios
a significant portion of interest-only loan maturities are concentrated
over the next 1 to 3 years, and these portfolios are showing high
delinquency levels. With regard to performance to date, arrears
of 90 or more days past due as a percentage of current balance in the
portfolios of affected transactions originated prior to 2008 were high
before considering the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, ranging
from 6.0% in in RMAC Securities No.1 PLC Series 2006-NS3
to 13.9% in Newgate Funding PLC: Series 2006-1.
We expect delinquency rates in the affected portfolios composed of pre-2008
originated loans to continue to increase, leading to higher levels
of expected losses for the affected notes backed by such legacy portfolios.
While the reasonable level of loan-to-value ratios mitigate
the impact on expected losses arising from high delinquencies, Moody's
will review the impact on expected losses in consideration of uncertainties
posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newly originated loan portfolios backing affected notes, show lower
levels of delinquency, but the notes themselves will not have had
sufficient time to build up additional credit enhancement. We expect
that expected losses will increase based on the portfolio characteristics
in comparison to available credit enhancement and structural mitigants.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the UK economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of consumer assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event
that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated.
As a result the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The rating reviews will be concluded following a detailed review with
updated performance data for each affected transaction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for
further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment
and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424069
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Person Approving the Credit Rating
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lisa Macedo
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Masako Oshima
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454